Pedestrian hit and killed while crossing Baseline Road in Ocala

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 5 days ago
A man walking across Baseline Road on Wednesday was hit by a car and later died at a local hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol identified the victim only as a 73-year-old Ocala man. The patrol no longer includes victims' names in its news releases.

Troopers said the 88-year-old driver, a man from Silver Springs, was not seriously injured.

Fatality in SW Ocala:Ocala man, 60, hit and killed by pickup truck while walking on SR 200 at SW 60th Street

Interstate 75 deaths:Three killed in fiery crash on I-75 near Marion/Sumter border, causing traffic backup

Pedestrian hit and killed:Silver Springs Shores man, 80, hit and killed by a car when crossing Maricamp Road on foot

According to FHP officials, the victim went to an automotive business in the 2500 block of Baseline Road to drop off a tire for repair.

The man talked with employees at the business and later walked away. Troopers were told that the man was crossing Baseline Road from east to west when he was struck by an older model Toyota Camry that was northbound in the inside lane.

The Toyota driver stopped and troopers said someone called 911. The posted speed limit along the area where the pedestrian was hit, not far from Southeast 28th Street, is 45 mph.

FHP officials said the crash occurred at 2:40 p.m.

Wednesday's fatality was the 85th traffic fatality of the year in unincorporated Marion. The number is only for the county, and doesn't include figures from the cities of Ocala, Belleview or Dunnellon.

In 2021, troopers recorded 80 traffic deaths in unincorporated Marion.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

