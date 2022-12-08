Read full article on original website
Nigerian first lady 'directed student beating at presidential villa,' lawyer alleges
Nigeria's first lady ordered security operatives to detain a student and also supervised his beating at the country's presidential villa, his lawyer has alleged.
Small plane carrying eight people crashes into residential area of Colombia killing all onboard
A small plane carrying six passengers and two crew members crashed in the Colombian city of Medellin, killing all onboard.Airport authorities said that soon after taking off from the Olaya Herrera airport on Monday morning, it crashed into a residential neighbourhood due to engine failure.All eight on board were killed, the authorities confirmed.Videos and photos of the crash in the residential neighbourhood showed fire at the building and plumes of thick smoke rising into the sky.Authorities said no injuries or casualties were reported on ground even though seven homes were completely destroyed and six others sustained severe damage because of...
The ‘death boats’ carrying victims of a cost-of-living crisis in Morocco
This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaA tragedy that rocked a village on the outskirts of the city of Fquih Ben Salah in central Morocco earlier this year has reignited debate on the human cost of the so-called “boats of death”, which transport people illegally to European shores.A rubber dinghy carrying 46 people, including a father and his teenage son, most of whom belonged to a deprived rural area on the outskirts of Fquih Ben Salah drowned after the engine caught fire in early September. The victims were seeking to cross the Atlantic to Spain from the...
Two dead, dozens missing as landslide wipes out Brazil highway
At least two people were killed and dozens more are missing after a landslide ripped across a section of highway in southern Brazil, sweeping some 20 cars and trucks along with it, authorities said Wednesday. At least one other person died Wednesday after a section of road was washed out, sweeping away the victim's car, in the northeastern state of Segipe, Brazilian media reported.
The largest war in the world: Hundreds of thousands killed in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict
Tigray, Eritrea and Ethiopia's 2-year-long civil war has killed more people than the war in Ukraine, yet nobody's talking about it.
Dozens are killed in Colombia after mudslide buries bus
BOGOTÁ, Colombia — A mudslide unleashed by torrential rain buried a bus and two other vehicles in central Colombia, killing at least 27 people and leaving others trapped as rescuers tried to reach them in the wreckage on Monday. The mudslide late Sunday divided a highway in two...
SPECIAL REPORT-Nigerian military ran secret mass abortion programme in war on Boko Haram
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Fati wondered if her life was over. Nigerian soldiers surrounded the Lake Chad island village where Islamist insurgents held her and many other women captive. Shells exploded. Bullets whipped by. As her captors fled, Fati blacked out in terror. When she awoke in a...
Somalia not yet in famine but still in danger, report says
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Somalia has not yet fallen into famine but several parts of the country are in danger of it in the coming months, according to a new food security report on the Horn of Africa’s worst drought in decades. The report released Tuesday by United...
Nigerian student Aminu Adamu Mohammed accused of defaming Aisha Buhari
Outrage is growing in Nigeria after a university student was arrested and charged with defaming President Muhammadu Buhari's wife on Twitter. Prosecutors alleged in the charge sheet that Aminu Adamu Mohammed posted a picture of Aisha Buhari, and wrote in the Hausa language words that roughly translated accused her of embezzlement.
DRC estimates 300 villagers killed in massacre by rebels
About 300 people died in an attack on villagers blamed on the M23 rebel group in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo last week, industry minister Julien Paluku has said. The army had initially accused insurgents of killing at least 50 civilians in Kishishe village in eastern North Kivu province, before the government put the number of dead at more than 100.
Spain: 'Migrants' flee plane after emergency Barcelona landing
A group of 28 people have escaped from a plane after it made an emergency landing in Barcelona's El Prat airport in Spain, officials say. The emergency was caused by a pregnant woman on board the Morocco-Turkey flight faking labour, they added. Police have since caught half of the escapees,...
Violent attacks threaten Nigeria's upcoming 2023 elections
Violent attacks targeting Nigeria’s election commission offices are raising concerns about the security of the West African country's upcoming elections in February.In the latest attack, assailants in southeastern Imo state set fire on Sunday to an office of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission. Nearly 50 of the commission's offices already have been destroyed since Nigeria's last election in 2019, according to local reports compiled by The Associated Press.Nigeria — Africa's most populous nation with more than 210 million people — is confronted by several security problems including an Islamic extremist insurgency linked to the Islamic State group in the...
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
More than 100 women murdered in Italy so far this year
According to the report, in around half of the femicide cases the attacker was the woman's partner or ex-partner.
Indonesia quake responders, Mali aid group suspensions, and refugee swimmers on Netflix: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. The next phase for Indonesia’s earthquake response. Volunteers and local groups are on the front lines of emergency rescue and response as communities dig out from the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Cianjur Regency, southeast of the capital, Jakarta, on 21 November. The death toll from the quake had climbed to 310 by 25 November, with at least 24 people still missing. Several international NGOs have announced plans to respond, often through locally registered versions of themselves. Direct Relief is channelling some funding to the Muhammadiyah Disaster Management Center, the response arm of one of Indonesia’s biggest faith-based and civil society groups. In the coming days, the focus will be on preventing the disease outbreaks and health threats that frequently follow disasters and displacement. Indonesia is intensely exposed to disaster threats, and the climate crisis can supercharge flood and storm risks. Researchers say the Cianjur earthquake was destructive because it was shallow – underscoring the need to improve building practices to prepare for the next threat.
'I'm living in fear for my life in Afghanistan'
It is nearly 11 months since the UK launched its scheme to help vulnerable Afghans come to the UK. But MPs and charities say the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) has been too slow to get up and running and is leaving those who are in most danger stuck in Afghanistan.
Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara
LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara — (AP) — After the final whistle of every match Morocco won in its history-making World Cup run, crowds poured out of homes and cafes in the biggest city of Western Sahara, celebrating for hours. The revelers included some Sahrawi people, members of an ethnic...
Labour would fast-track asylum claims from ‘safe’ countries
Labour has said it would introduce a new fast-tracking process for migrants from “safe” countries in a bid to clear the backlog of asylum claims.The party cited Home Office figures showing that, of 7,000 Albanians who made asylum claims after travelling to the UK on a small boat in the year to June, less than 1% have had their case determined.Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused the Government of failing to “get any grip” on the issue, with Labour calling on the Government to immediately introduce fast-tracking for Albania and those from other safe countries “so that unfounded asylum claims...
UN says M23 rebel attacks in DR Congo killed at least 131 civilians
M23 rebels killed at least 131 civilians in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on November 29-30 according to preliminary findings, the UN mission in the country said. Authorities in Kinshasa had said that some 300 people, almost all civilians, had died in M23 attacks in the village of Kishishe in the eastern North Kivu province. The group had denied being behind the massacre, blaming "stray bullets" for the deaths of just eight civilians.
Indonesians can now be jailed for premarital relations- The new criminal code also applies to tourists, starting Dec. 15
The Draft Criminal Code (RKUHP) is set to be passed by the Indonesian parliament. The new criminal code will penalize fornication. The punishment for engaging in intercourse before marriage is up to one year in jail. Article 413, Paragraph 1 reads,
