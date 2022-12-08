ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri launches pregnancy-associated deaths dashboard

By Wilson Truong
 5 days ago
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced Thursday it has launched a dashboard for pregnancy-associated deaths.

The dashboard , which can be found on the department's website, reports on the data from the Maternal Mortality Review Committee from 2017-2019.

"DHSS and the PAMR Board are looking to help ease what should be a joyful journey from becoming one of grief and loss,” Acting DHSS Director Paula Nickelson said in a statement.

Missouri has the seventh-highest maternal mortality rate in the country , with 34.6 deaths per 100,000 births. Louisiana (58.1), Georgia (48.4) and Indiana (43.6) are the three highest.

California (4), Massachusetts (8.4) and Nevada (8.4) are the three states with the lowest maternal mortality rates.

According to the dashboard, Jackson County has the third highest maternal mortality rate in the state with 23 deaths, only behind the city of St. Louis (28) and St. Louis County (34).

Missouri DHSS says the two leading causes are conditions related to mental health and cardiovascular disease.

The department also says that most deaths happened between 43 days to one year post-childbirth.

"With the dashboard, DHSS is hoping to further awareness, discussions and the need to improve obtainable resources for mothers to prevent these tragic deaths,” Nickelson said.

