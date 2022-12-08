ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Related
WJAC TV

Centre County scraps plans to create county-operated health department

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Centre County government administrators now say they are no longer interested in the idea of establishing a county-wide health department. The county was looking at working with State College Borough in the feasibility of establishing what’s known as an Act 315 county health department.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

Rockwood Borough residents build a park to commemorate veterans

Rockwood Borough in Somerset County is home to over 150 active veterans. That’s why one group has formed the 'Rockwood Veterans and Community Park' committee and decided to revamp an old demolished lot into a community park and veteran’s memorial in order to honor those who served. Recently,...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

PSP Seeks Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run at Punxsy Hospital

YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Monday, December 12, the crash took place in the Punxsutawney Hospital parking lot, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WOLF

Winter storm watch issued for central PA

The National Weather Service in State College, PA has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for parts of central Pennsylvania from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. A winter storm is likely to impact central & northeast Pennsylvania Thursday & Friday with plowable snowfall possible. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours. However, there is sufficient confidence the storm will bring travel impacts to central PA, prompting the Winter Storm Watch.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

One killed in early morning ATV crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) accident early Sunday morning in Portage Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Around 2:23 a.m. an ATV accident occurred along the 200 block of Lumber Drive, near a heavily wooded area. Dispatch said one person was killed in the accident but did […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

One dead following early morning crash in Portage Township, Deputy Coroner says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A fatal accident occurred in Portage Township early Sunday morning according to Cambria County Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar. At approximately 2:34 am, a side-by-side driven by Jamie Lynn Abrell, 34, was travelling on Lumber Drive in icy conditions when it failed to negotiate a left turn and rolled multiple times according to Hribar.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

