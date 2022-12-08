Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
Centre County scraps plans to create county-operated health department
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Centre County government administrators now say they are no longer interested in the idea of establishing a county-wide health department. The county was looking at working with State College Borough in the feasibility of establishing what’s known as an Act 315 county health department.
Late Gallitzin fire chief’s family displaced after blaze in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The wife and two daughters of the late Gallitzin fire chief have been displaced after a fire broke out at their home on Saturday. On Dec. 10 around 8:15 p.m., crews were sent to the 400 block of Church Street in Gallitzin Borough for a working fire in a three-story […]
Former Mount Nittany hospital registered nurse accused of diverting, using medication
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A former registered nurse at Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College is accused of diverting and using morphine while on the job, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. From June to July, Elizabeth Buckins, 47, of Hollidaysburg, would record that a certain amount of morphine would be disposed of […]
WJAC TV
Soon-to-be retired fire director weighs in on how Vol. FDs may change in years to come
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — With the upcoming retirement of the Centre region's long time fire director, will it spark changes for the State College-based Alpha Fire Company?. The department remains primarily a volunteer unit but how long can it retain that status?. When you combine the number of...
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
WJAC TV
Co-Principal in Punxsutawney arrested for 3rd time in 4 months, court documents say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A co-principal at Punxsutawney Area High School has been arrested for the third time in the last four months, criminal dockets filed in Jefferson County show. According to the criminal complaints, 45-year-old Paul Hetrick was arrested in September for DUI, was subsequently arrested in...
Death of Pa. man who fell from Acrisure Stadium escalator ruled an accident
The death of Pa. man who fell from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium is being treated as accidental. Dalton Keane, 27, was a father of one child when he fell from a stadium escalator while in attendance at a Steelers game back in October, according to WPXI. According to the...
abc27.com
Crash on I-81 near Chambersburg cleared
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), an accident caused a lane restriction on I-81 southbound near Chambersburg on Dec. 12. PennDOT says the crash was at Exit 16 on I-81 south for US 30 Lincoln Way on Dec. 12. It is unclear...
WJAC TV
Rockwood Borough residents build a park to commemorate veterans
Rockwood Borough in Somerset County is home to over 150 active veterans. That’s why one group has formed the 'Rockwood Veterans and Community Park' committee and decided to revamp an old demolished lot into a community park and veteran’s memorial in order to honor those who served. Recently,...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving, rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
explorejeffersonpa.com
PSP Seeks Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run at Punxsy Hospital
YOUNG TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to a hit-and-run earlier this month. According to a release issued by PSP Punxsutawney on Monday, December 12, the crash took place in the Punxsutawney Hospital parking lot, in Young Township, Jefferson County, around 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, December 3.
lebtown.com
Almost 90% of rural Pennsylvania municipalities lack property upkeep rules
This article is shared with LebTown by content partner Spotlight PA. A widespread lack of property maintenance codes in rural Pennsylvania has worsened living conditions and stalled investment in those communities, according to a new state study. The Center for Rural Pennsylvania, which serves the General Assembly, found that 89%...
WJAC TV
PSP: Ohio pair charged for assaulting, robbing Bedford resident; two others still wanted
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County say two Ohio men are behind bars, accused of assaulting and robbing a local resident last month inside a Cumberland Valley Township home. Investigators say on Nov. 24th, troopers were dispatched to a residence along Bedford Valley Road for...
Pennsylvania woman charged with husband’s 1980s cold case murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged in the murder of Carl Jarvis, who was found shot in the head 35 years ago.
WOLF
Winter storm watch issued for central PA
The National Weather Service in State College, PA has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for parts of central Pennsylvania from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. A winter storm is likely to impact central & northeast Pennsylvania Thursday & Friday with plowable snowfall possible. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours. However, there is sufficient confidence the storm will bring travel impacts to central PA, prompting the Winter Storm Watch.
One killed in early morning ATV crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) accident early Sunday morning in Portage Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Around 2:23 a.m. an ATV accident occurred along the 200 block of Lumber Drive, near a heavily wooded area. Dispatch said one person was killed in the accident but did […]
Pa. Quietly Approves Resumption of Fracking in Dimock
One of the largest natural gas extraction companies in the country is being allowed to resume drilling operations in a Susquehanna County community that has become synonymous with fracking and pollution from the high-volume hydraulic fracture drilling technique. The Associated Press reports Houston-based Coterra Energy, Inc. is being cleared by...
WJAC TV
One dead following early morning crash in Portage Township, Deputy Coroner says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A fatal accident occurred in Portage Township early Sunday morning according to Cambria County Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar. At approximately 2:34 am, a side-by-side driven by Jamie Lynn Abrell, 34, was travelling on Lumber Drive in icy conditions when it failed to negotiate a left turn and rolled multiple times according to Hribar.
Infection, patient falls cited as concerns in central PA hospitals. See safety grades
Here’s how central Pennsylvania hospitals performed in the latest safety ratings from watchdog group Leapfrog.
WJAC TV
Family of late Gallitzin fire chief displaced by fire just weeks before Christmas
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — A Gallitzin family is facing another tragedy this year and just two weeks away from Christmas. On Saturday evening, multiple fire crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at the home of the late Gallitzin Fire Chief. The current Gallitzin Fire Chief, Jim...
