The National Weather Service in State College, PA has issued a WINTER STORM WATCH for parts of central Pennsylvania from late Wednesday night through Friday morning. A winter storm is likely to impact central & northeast Pennsylvania Thursday & Friday with plowable snowfall possible. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours. However, there is sufficient confidence the storm will bring travel impacts to central PA, prompting the Winter Storm Watch.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO