Slocomb teen raises funds for CAC
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local teen turned pageant queen uses her platform to give back to a community program that helped make her into the woman she is today. Slocomb native Evie Smith is the current Miss Baldwin County Outstanding Teen. She focuses her platform on giving back to and advocating for children of trauma.
Pet of the Week: Chill Chip
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are loving all the furry friends we've been getting to meet during WTVY's Pet of the Week segment, and that didn't change this week as we met another cuddle kitten. Joining us again on Live at Lunch, Melissa Gideon with the City...
ACOM names advisory board of community leaders
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM) recently established an advisory board to offer a community leadership perspective to the ACOM Board of Directors concerning the strategic direction of the college and to serve as a liaison to the community. The volunteer advisory board members, who...
Holmes County Chace
Slocomb native Evie Smith is the current Miss Baldwin County's Outstanding Teen. Her platform advocates for children that deal with trauma, a topic close to her heart.
Legal Talk Tuesday: Law School
In this week's edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss law school.
Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It's unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
4WARN Weather Night issued for December 14
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 4Warn Weather team has declared a 4Warn Weather Day for late Wednesday night, December 14. The team is tracking a line of strong storms coming in during the late hours that could bring tornado threats and gusty winds. Storms appear to be coming in around...
UPDATE: Hwy 52 E in Webb now open after major wreck
UPDATE: HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - According to ALDOT traffic, Hwy 52 E in Webb is back open to thru traffic. All lanes effected by the earlier wreck are clear. Authorities tell News 4 the wreck involved two semi-trucks and a car. According to Trooper McKinney with the Alabama Law...
On the dotted line: Hartigan signs with CACC
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -- Rehobeth's Peyton Hartigan will continue her volleyball career after signing with Coastal Alabama.
On the dotted line: Rebels’ Walker headed to ESCC
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- G.W. Long's Brody Walker has signed to play baseball with ESCC following his senior season.
Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
CAC receives donation from Baldwin county teen
According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from Florida and into Alabama, at some point ending up on foot in the area of Fadette, around 5 miles southeast of Slocomb.
On the dotted line: Steele signs with Shelton State
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) -- Headland's Mason Steele will continue his baseball career with the Shelton State Bucs after his senior season.
Holmes County chase ends in Geneva County
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A pursuit that started Holmes County on Sunday ended in Geneva County. According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from Florida and into Alabama, at some point ending up on foot in the area of Fadette, around 5 miles southeast of Slocomb.
On the dotted line: From Eagles to Weevils
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Providence Christian's Matt Dave Snell will be continuing his academic and baseball career at ESCC following the 2023 season.
Troy gears up for bowl game in Orlando
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Troy Trojan football team has headed to Orlando as they get set to take on the UTSA Roadrunners.
On the dotted line: Ward signs with Massachusetts Maritime Academy
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Enterprise's Ryleigh Ward has signed to play softball at Massachusetts Maritime Academy.
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck that occurred in Level Plains this evening has left at least one person dead. The incident took place on the bridge on Highway 84 and Tank Hill Road. In a Facebook post, the Level Plains Police Department said that the vehicle was in the river.
On the dotted line: Jordan signs with Gulf Coast State College
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- Ashford's Raeleigh Jordan is set to play as GCSC after her senior season in 2023.
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man described as a serial rapist and convicted of the brutal attack on a Dothan real estate agent was denied parole, though he has served nearly 40 years. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected Carrol Joe Driskell's latest freedom attempt last week.
