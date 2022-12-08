Read full article on original website
After departing members bid farewell at last meeting of 2022, Council indicates movement on long-floundering ‘blighted structure’ code
With the season’s greetings, farewells, and welcome backs expressed, council got down to its final business of the year. With no public hearings scheduled, not even a short-term tourist rental Conditional Use Permit request – Santa really DID come early this year – the 7 p.m. meeting adjourned at 7:29 p.m. But other than fond farewells and outgoing council members’ promises of continued attention as involved citizens to issues that impact this community, there actually was some business taken care of.
James Edwin Kenney Jr. (1945 – 2022)
James Edwin Kenney Jr., 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 11, 2022. Jim was born in Front Royal, VA, on December 27, 1945, to James Edwin Kenney and Eva Oden Kenney. He was a 1965 graduate of Warren County High School. He married Jane...
Data Center-Friendly North Va. Official Resigns After Selling Home to Compass
On Saturday, a local official in North Va. who agreed to sell his home to Compass Data Centers, resigned from his post on the Board of County Supervisors in Prince William County, Virginia. This comes just days after the filing of two lawsuits against Pete Candland and his soon-to-be-former colleagues...
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $ 14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
Fired superintendent, school division spokesman appear in court following indictments in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The former superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools and its chief spokesman who was placed on leave Monday appeared in court Tuesday following their indictments by a special grand jury. Dr. Scott Ziegler, whom the Fairfax County School Board voted unanimously to fire on Dec. 6, faces three […]
News Maker Paula Nofsinger on Winchester’s free health clinic
We spoke to the City of Winchester Chief of Staff Paula Nofsinger about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Paula explains the inspiration behind the clinic and how it works. She also explains who operates the clinic...
News Maker Wayne Sager on the new Police headquarters
Strasburg Town Council at the last work session approved the purchase of the 115 King St. location for the new Police headquarters. We spoke with Strasburg Police Chief Wayne Sager about it in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community.
Oldest Manufacturing Plant In W.Va. Closes Doors
The Halltown Paperboard Mill in Jefferson County quietly shut down last month, marking the closure of the oldest manufacturing plant in West Virginia. Jefferson County Development Authority Executive Director Dennis Jarvis confirmed the closing of the 153-year-old recycled paperboard plant. Jarvis said it accounts for a loss of around 70 manufacturing jobs in the county, though the exact number is unknown.
Loudoun County school board member calls for swift action from interim superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This week the fallout continues from the special grand jury report that showed how Loudoun County school administrators mishandled sexual assaults. On Tuesday, the Loudoun County School Board will review recommendations from the school’s attorney and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors are expected...
States South of Pennsylvania Brace for Spotted Lanternfly
Berks County, Pennsylvania, was ground zero for the invasive spotted lanternfly, when an egg mass of the planthopper indigenous to East Asia made its way across the ocean on a crate of landscaping material in 2014. Now Extension agents and vintners in Maryland and Virginia are pointing to the construction...
Morgan County sheriff investigates brawl at Berkeley Springs pool hall
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (DC NEWS NOW) — Law enforcement was investigating a brawl at The Troubador Lounge in Berkeley Springs that happened on December 3. Brothers Eugino and Virgilo Bora of Bethesda, Maryland were camping when they went to the bar, where they claim they were assaulted by a woman and several men. Police were […]
Historic Winchester and Western Railroad to Serve New West Virginia Steel Mill
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – According to a press release from OmniTRAX, the Winchester and Western Railroad (W&W), an affiliate of OmniTRAX, the nationwide supply chain, industrial development, and logistics solutions provider, has signed an agreement to serve Commercial Metals Company’s (CMC) latest steel mill in West Virginia. CMC,...
Proposed Rapp Sign Ordinance treats all Political signs as ‘Temporary'
The Rappahannock Board of Supervisors got its first chance to comment on a draft sign ordinance recommended by the Planning Commission at its December meeting last Monday. County Administrator Garrey W. Curry Jr. and County Attorney Arthur L. Goff had both worked to create the draft ordinance that went before the Planning Commission, and after detailed planning commission review and changes, presented it to the board. Draft Rapp Sign Ordinance by Chuck Jackson on Scribd The county first began re-working its sign ordinance in 2018, in response to the 2015 Supreme Court case Reed v. Town of Gilbert ruled that localities cannot regulate signs based on their content. "Basically, if you...
Sam and Jeff DuVal Buy Creekside Creamery
Sam and Jeff DuVal, owners of Camp Potomac Peak in Great Cacapon, West Virginia last month purchased the Creekside Creamery building in Berkeley Springs. The DuVals say that they are renovating the building and intend to make two short term one bedroom rentals upstairs. They are unsure about their plans post-renovation for downstairs.
Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards
Stafford County High Schools and teachers earn W!SE Financial Literacy Test awards. Brooke Point, Colonial Forge, and Mountain View High Schools have earned recognition as Working in Support of Education (W!se) Financial Literacy Blue Star Schools for the 2021-2022 school year for outstanding student performance on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test.
From the past, into the future: The Buckhorn Inn provides farm-to-table dining
Jack and Brenda Kearney of Harrisonburg purchased the Buckhorn Inn in July 2021. Soon after, Brandon and Danielle McCowan came on as business partners in the Churchville bed and breakfast. Established in 1811 as a tavern and stagecoach stop, the inn was also a gambling and dance hall. “So, if...
Northern Virginia Leaders Want North and South Express Lanes All Day on I-95
Leaders in Northern Virginia want a major change in direction for the Interstate 95 express lanes. Currently, the lanes operate in rush-hour directions only, but that concept is likely headed for a U-turn. It would be a major change for the I-95 express lanes running from the Beltway down to Fredericksburg, eventually.
After Alligator Sighting at Vineyard, County Considers Banning Exotic, Venomous Animals
After a free-roaming, privately-owned alligator was spotted near a vineyard, Loudoun County supervisors are considering banning private ownership and breeding of some exotic and venomous animals. According to a county staff report prepared for the board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee, the issue was raised after law enforcement...
Proposed Amazon data center near Manassas Mall hits snag
Bucking a recent trend, Prince William County planners are opposing a proposed data center. The Planning Commission was scheduled to hear a trio of applications from Amazon Data Services for a facility during its meeting Nov. 30, but the project was tabled indefinitely at the company’s request. Amazon wants...
Sky Meadows: A Hidden Gem in Fauquier County
Hiking is an incredible way to get exercise, experience the outdoors, and relieve stress, according to Harvard Health. As Virginians, we are incredibly lucky to be surrounded by beautiful, preserved mountains and hiking trails. One of the best places to hike nearby is Sky Meadows State Park, a beautiful park situated in the northwestern corner of Fauquier County. It contains hiking trails and a National Historic District home to activities for everyone.
