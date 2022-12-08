The Rappahannock Board of Supervisors got its first chance to comment on a draft sign ordinance recommended by the Planning Commission at its December meeting last Monday. County Administrator Garrey W. Curry Jr. and County Attorney Arthur L. Goff had both worked to create the draft ordinance that went before the Planning Commission, and after detailed planning commission review and changes, presented it to the board. Draft Rapp Sign Ordinance by Chuck Jackson on Scribd The county first began re-working its sign ordinance in 2018, in response to the 2015 Supreme Court case Reed v. Town of Gilbert ruled that localities cannot regulate signs based on their content. "Basically, if you...

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO