Atlanta, GA

Sloomoo Institute Atlanta is Hosting Sloomoo Santa Every Saturday in December!

 5 days ago

Photo bySloomoo Institute Atlanta

Sloomoo Institute – Every Saturday in Dec. from noon – 4 p.m.

Visitors will get in the holiday spirit with jolly tunes and décor at Sloomoo Institute in Atlanta. Guests can find Sloomoo Santa dressed up and running around the slimey playground every Saturday from noon – 4 p.m.

Sloomoo Institute Atlanta Invites Families to Celebrate the New Year at Noon, Dec 31 & Jan. 1

Kids of all ages can celebrate the new year with slime at Sloomoo Institute Atlanta’s Noon Year’s Eve event! No need to play past bedtime this year when the event culminates at noon with Bingsu’s drop in the Slime Lake. Guests will count down at Sloomoo Institute on Saturday, Dec. 31 and again on Sunday, Jan. 1 for the celebration of all things slime-sational about 2023. The staff will be dressed to impress in fun and fresh new year’s headbands and glasses, as guests put large pink confetti pieces on the infamous slime and repeat wall to commemorate their time at Sloomoo Institute Atlanta and the fabulous New Year. Tickets can be found here.
Jay Shetty is Coming to Atlanta on First Ever World Tour “Jay Shetty: Love Rules” March 1 at Atlanta Symphony Hall

Global bestselling author and award-winning podcast host, Jay Shetty, has announced his first ever world tour, Jay Shetty: Love Rules, which will come to Atlanta Symphony Hall on March 1, 2023. In a 90-minute experience, Jay will take the audience on a journey of finding, keeping, and even letting go of love, including live meditations, experiments and demonstrations. Tickets and VIP packages are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. The full tour route and additional information is available at JayShettyTour.com.
Sensory Sunday Session at Children's Museum of Atlanta, Dec. 4

Families with children on the autism spectrum or with sensory processing disorders are encouraged to join the Museum’s 2022 Sensory Friendly Sessions! On select Sundays during Session A, kids can enjoy a playful, hands-on experience with a sensory modified setting, limited admission and sound and lighting adjustments to ensure safety and comfort. Stage programming will not be available during Sensory Friendly Sessions.
Bubble Bash at Children's Museum of Atlanta, Dec. 31

Children’s Museum of Atlanta is hosting a special kid-friendly New Year’s countdown with tons of laughs, dancing, games and more. Guests can enjoy live music from the DJ, design a Peach Drop, DIY bubble solution and ring in the new year with the yearly bubble-wrap-popping tradition!
Children’s Museum of Atlanta Celebrates the Holidays with Merry and Bright Activities Throughout December

There is snow place like Children’s Museum of Atlanta! Families are invited to celebrate and learn about a variety of holidays with the Museum’s annual Celebrations in Light programming throughout December. Family-favorite Sockefeller Plaza skating is back for kids to grab their favorite pair of socks and glide around the 200-square-foot rink. Children and families are encouraged to ring in the new year at the Museum’s beloved Bubble Bash. Learners will explore a variety of holiday traditions through art, science, design and seasonal on-stage performances. PAW Patrol: Adventure Play, an interactive exhibit based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol, continues, giving guests an opportunity to run rescue missions and work as a team to overcome challenges in a fun and immersive environment.
Fox Theatre Tours, Dec. 1-31

Thursday, Dec. 1 - Saturday, Dec. 31 Tour times vary. Guests will explore the garland-lined hallways, as they take an up-close look at the Fox’s distinct holiday décor, delight in the famous Mighty Mo up close, and complete the journey with complimentary hot cocoa under the starry-skied auditorium.
Mighty Mo & More! Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, Dec. 20

Mighty Mo & More! presented by Georgia Natural Gas. Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. A FREE holiday event includes appearances by Santa himself, a special musical performance by President and CEO Allan Vella and The Grits, and Miracle on 34th Street! Guests are encouraged to "bring their socks to the Fox" to support Project Live Love's mission to clothe the needy this winter.
Santa’s Post Office presented by Truist at The Battery Atlanta

Santa Claus will continue the time-honored tradition of greeting local children at his Post Office in The Battery Atlanta through Saturday, Dec. 24. Santa will set up shop every Friday through Sunday in the Community Corner presented by Truist, located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue. Families are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa – postage not required – in person at his official Atlanta outpost. Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest! Truist will have additional activities, photo ops, and giveaways for the whole family, celebrating the holidays and the local community. Instead of a professional photographer, this free opportunity allows parents / guardians to take their own photos of their children interacting with Santa as he listens to their wish lists. As needed, Santa’s Post Office can also be a contactless experience. More information can be found here.
Homeschool Meet-Up at Children's Museum of Atlanta, Dec. 5

Homeschooled students are encouraged to explore seven hands-on exhibits and four education spaces with interactive programming while meeting other homeschooled students. Groups with more than 10 students may book at the group rate by calling Reservations at 404-527-3693. Admission is free for Museum members.
Allatoona Jazz Band Holiday Performances at The Battery Atlanta

Friday, Dec. 2 and 9 at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 15 at 5 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. The Allatoona High School Jazz Band will spread holiday cheer all season long. Visitors can enjoy holiday classics during the hour-long live performances which take place at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage, courtesy of Holidays at The Battery Atlanta presented by Wellstar. More information can be found here.
We list the best events in town for all ages.

