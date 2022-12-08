Sloomoo Institute Atlanta is Hosting Sloomoo Santa Every Saturday in December!

Santa Claus will continue the time-honored tradition of greeting local children at his Post Office in The Battery Atlanta through Saturday, Dec. 24. Santa will set up shop every Friday through Sunday in the Community Corner presented by Truist, located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue. Families are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa – postage not required – in person at his official Atlanta outpost. Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest! Truist will have additional activities, photo ops, and giveaways for the whole family, celebrating the holidays and the local community. Instead of a professional photographer, this free opportunity allows parents / guardians to take their own photos of their children interacting with Santa as he listens to their wish lists. As needed, Santa’s Post Office can also be a contactless experience. More information can be found here.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO