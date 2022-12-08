Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia residents with no internet urged to file complaint to FCC
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – If you have a problem with your internet, West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito want to hear from you. The senators say West Virginians can submit a claim if the FCC says you have internet service, but you really don’t. They say it is important for anyone […]
Same-sex marriage, suspension in schools and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Respect for Marriage Act, the Direct Care Taskforce, candidates for West Virginia governor and suspension in schools. In Segment One, we talk to Republican Candidate for West Virginia Governor Chris Miller. Segment Two brings in Andrew Schneider with […]
What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
woay.com
DHHR reports active COVID 19 cases decrease to 933; 3 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 13, 2022, there are currently 933 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been three deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,649 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
New York Attorney General leads coalition fighting for transgender rights in West Virginia
“Gender-affirming treatment allows trans people to lead healthy and happy lives that are true to themselves,” said Attorney General James, who is leading the coalition of 16 in filing an amicus brief in the case of Fain v. Crouch.
WSAZ
W.Va. lawmakers look to incentivize jury duty
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was perhaps the biggest trial in years for Kanawha County -- a police officer killed, the alleged gunman charged with murder. Both sides were prepared for trial March 28, 2022, and then everything stopped. “This trial can not go forward today as a jury trial...
wchstv.com
Energy company announces location for $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Maryland-based energy company has chosen a location for its $3 billion carbon capture project in West Virginia. Competitive Power Ventures, which announced in September that it was planning a carbon capture site in West Virginia, has selected Doddridge County for its new development, a news release from the company said.
wchstv.com
Eight more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were announced Monday in West Virginia as active virus cases fell slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release as the state’s pandemic death total increased to 7,646:. a 61-year-old woman...
wvpublic.org
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday
Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
woay.com
Attorney General Morrisey encourages consumers carefully consider before purchasing pets during the holiday season
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encourages consumers considering a holiday pet purchase to watch for fraudulent offers while choosing a four-legged friend. The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Unfortunately, representations of animals bought online and in...
woay.com
Fayette County Sheriffs seek public’s assistance in finding runaway juvenile
Mount Hope, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the community’s help in locating a runaway teen. Deputies received a call on December 11 at 9:00 AM reporting 17-year-old Takya Johnson had left her residence on Monroe Street in Mount Hope. Johnson was last...
Stimulus proposal would give West Virginia families hundreds each month
money and walletPhoto byPhoto by Natasha Chenaboo (Pexels) Are you're struggling some financially with inflation hitting hard as the holidays are right around the corner? Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 9.1% in West Virginia. Thankfully, here is some news that will likely encourage you.
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
weelunk.com
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
WVNT-TV
Rise In Missing People In WV
Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer …. Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer beater. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather …. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather at local brewery. WV Paranormal Investigators. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Beer. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co....
Winter predictions released for West Virginia: La Nina strikes again
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The sight of Christmas trees and the ringing of sleigh bells means it will soon be the coldest time of year. But for many of us, the season doesn’t really start until we can wake up and see our lawns covered in snow. A forecast of our winter weather should start […]
Metro News
WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
Two Future Mountaineers Crowned State Champions
Two members of West Virginia's 2023 recruiting class were involved in state championship games over the weekend, and both players emerged from the contests as State Champions, culminating two illustrious high school careers. Down in North Carolina, Denver (NC) East Lincoln finished their season 16-0 thanks in large part to...
Comments / 0