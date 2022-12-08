ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WOWK 13 News

Same-sex marriage, suspension in schools and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Respect for Marriage Act, the Direct Care Taskforce, candidates for West Virginia governor and suspension in schools. In Segment One, we talk to Republican Candidate for West Virginia Governor Chris Miller. Segment Two brings in Andrew Schneider with […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

What is West Virginia House Bill 2365?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia House Bill (HB) 2365, which relates to people being accessories to crimes, did not complete the legislative process during the 2022 legislative season. The death of Mercer County teen Kierra Jackson has brought House Bill (HB) 2365 back into attention, but what exactly would it have done? To understand what HB 2365 […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

W.Va. lawmakers look to incentivize jury duty

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was perhaps the biggest trial in years for Kanawha County -- a police officer killed, the alleged gunman charged with murder. Both sides were prepared for trial March 28, 2022, and then everything stopped. “This trial can not go forward today as a jury trial...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Eight more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eight more COVID-19-related deaths were announced Monday in West Virginia as active virus cases fell slightly. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following deaths in a news release as the state’s pandemic death total increased to 7,646:. a 61-year-old woman...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday

Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
THOMAS, WV
woay.com

Attorney General Morrisey encourages consumers carefully consider before purchasing pets during the holiday season

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encourages consumers considering a holiday pet purchase to watch for fraudulent offers while choosing a four-legged friend. The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week. Unfortunately, representations of animals bought online and in...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus proposal would give West Virginia families hundreds each month

money and walletPhoto byPhoto by Natasha Chenaboo (Pexels) Are you're struggling some financially with inflation hitting hard as the holidays are right around the corner? Inflation is currently sitting at approximately 9.1% in West Virginia. Thankfully, here is some news that will likely encourage you.
weelunk.com

The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll

You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNT-TV

Rise In Missing People In WV

Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer …. Breakfast Buzz: Skiing Santas, SantaCon, and a buzzer beater. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather …. Small business owners and holiday shoppers gather at local brewery. WV Paranormal Investigators. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co. Beer. Seasonal Greenbrier Valley Brewing Co....
Metro News

WVSSAC crowns cheerleading state champions

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia crowned three new cheerleading state champions Saturday in competition held at the Cam Henderson Center at Marshall University. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission crowned Jefferson High with the Class AAA title, the Lincoln High cheer squad from Harrison County won the Class AA crown while Tug Valley took home the championship in Class A.
HUNTINGTON, WV
247Sports

Two Future Mountaineers Crowned State Champions

Two members of West Virginia's 2023 recruiting class were involved in state championship games over the weekend, and both players emerged from the contests as State Champions, culminating two illustrious high school careers. Down in North Carolina, Denver (NC) East Lincoln finished their season 16-0 thanks in large part to...
MORGANTOWN, WV

