Columbia, TN

Things to do: Christmas, dinner, live theater and pancakes

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
 5 days ago
As the countdown to Christmas continues, this weekend will be a great opportunity for shopping, Santa, love theater and more.

1. Christmas events

This weekend is packed with holiday events, from pictures with Santa to singing, as well as donations to help local families in need.

The Armory Recreation and Fitness Center, 502 Cannon St., will host Santa's Mailbos, which runs through Dec. 15. Bring letters to Santa from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mule Town Lumberyard, 1104 S. Garden St., will host a special Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The market will feature lots of local vendors selling unique holiday items, as well as pictures with Santa.

Spring Hill Kiwanis will host its annual Christmas Parade starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, with the parade route down Main Street. This year's theme, titled Electric Boogaloo, will take spectators back to the 1980s, with neon lights, break dancing and more retro fun.

The Rebel Bar & Grill, 307 Riverside Drive, will host its annual Kids Christmas Karaoke Party starting at 1 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy complimentary cocoa, cookie decorating and other holiday-themed craft projects, as well as the opportunity to take the stage and sing your favorite Christmas songs.

Covenant Grace Columbia will host A Christmas Sing starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market pavilion at Riverwalk Park. The event will include cookies, coffee, hot drinks and caroling.

2. Watershed Christmas Cabaret

Watershed Public Theatre will host a special holiday Christmas dinner and show with its annual Christmas Cabaret.

The local theater will host three performances this weekend starting at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as 6 p.m. Sunday. The show will feature a wide selection of good food, as well as performances by Wydell Croom, Kortney Ballenger and Ellen Foreman.

All performances will take place at Mt. Pleasant Grille's upstairs triangle room, 100 S. Main St. Live stream tickets are also available for those unable to attend in person.

3. Shop with a Cop Pancake Breakfast

One Columbia Christmas tradition that aims to give back to local kids in need is the annual Shop with a Cop Pancake Breakfast.

The event will once again take place at Puckett's in downtown Columbia from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5, which includes a tasty plate of pancakes, bacon and a beverage.

Can't make it this Saturday? Stop by Columbia Police Department's main headquarters at 707 N. Main St. to make a donation, or call (931) 560-1647.

Donations can also be made via Venmo @CPDSWAC or Cash App at $CPDSWAC.

4. Father of The Bride at MCAG

The Maury County Arts Guild, 705 Lion Parkway, continues to celebrate its 50th season with its latest production of "Father of The Bride."

The Arts Guild stage will transform into the classic Banks family household, where hilarious antics ensue as the family preps for what will be anything but a small wedding celebration.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students, seniors over 60 and military, as well as $10 for kids ages 10 and under. Tickets are available at www.TicketPeak.com or at the door.

5. Live entertainment

The Sun Bodies will perform at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom, 104 W. 5th St., starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

C.J. Hughes and The 50 Beautiful Units will perform at Bad Idea Brewing, 307 W. 11th St. in the Columbia Arts Building, starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Foster Party of 8 will host its One Christmas Evening Room for One More concert starting at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Heights Baptist Church, 2712 Trotwood Ave. Tickets are $10, with proceeds benefiting Maury County Sherrif's Department's Shop with a Cop program.

Real Deal Band will perform at Ember's Tavern & Grille, 2513 Hospitality Drive, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Scotty Morton will perform at The Boondox, 3543 Highway 431, starting at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Jay Powell covers events and entertainment for The Daily Herald. Contact him at jpowell@c-dh.net or follow him on Twitter @JayPowellCDH.

