ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Shakespeare is set to songs of Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo in 'Invincible'

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — If there was a contest for most famous star-crossed lovers, Romeo and Juliet would be invincible. The centuries-old Shakespearean tale has inspired countless new incarnations and interpretations. In "Invincible," which is in the midst of its world premiere at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy