ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
fox35orlando.com

Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
ORLANDO, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Man robs store for a gun, ignores register and jewelry

Man robs store for a gun, ignores register and jewelry. 1:59 a.m. — 1400 block of Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast. Armed burglary, petit theft. A pawn and jewelry store was robbed, but the suspect took only one thing: an AK-47. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to...
PALM COAST, FL
WCJB

Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
OCALA, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Woman charged in connection to stabbing her girlfriend

A Bunnell woman was arrested in connection with stabbing her girlfriend on Friday Dec. 9. The woman, 34-year-old Sheila Orozco, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to an arrest report, Orozco attacked her girlfriend with a knife when she told Orozco to leave; the girlfriend had a half-inch cut on her right arm.
BUNNELL, FL
niceville.com

Florida men plead guilty to drug, gun charges

FLORIDA – Members of an alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy have pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in an operation dubbed “Titan Fall,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Carlos Alberto Roman,...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Officials: Orange City officer hits, kills pedestrian

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Orange City police officer struck a pedestrian Monday morning. “A pedestrian darted out in front of him. He was unable to avoid that impact and struck that pedestrian,” Lt. Channing Taylor with FHP said. The Orange City...
ORANGE CITY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Grand Island man killed in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

A 66-year-old Grand Island man was killed in a crash Monday night on State Road 44 in Lake County. He had been driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue at about 6 p.m. westbound on State Road 44 approaching Barry Lane when an 82-year-old Sorrento man driving a sport utility vehicle turned into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision knocked the Grand Island man’s vehicle into the path of a sedan driven by a 51-year-old Deland man.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford police: Woman repeatedly rammed vehicle with kids inside

SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County woman is accused of repeatedly ramming a vehicle with children inside. According to documents from Sanford police, officers were called to 3rd Drive and Burrows Lane on Saturday afternoon for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who said an incident...
SANFORD, FL
askflagler.com

35 Suspects Charged in Mass Narcotics Sting by FCSO

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the recovery of massive amounts of illegal drugs at the conclusion of a year-long undercover operation. The investigation began in January of this year, and led to 35 suspects facing various charges. According the FCSO’s release, the drugs seized included heroin,...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg police catch up to reckless driver who fled

A 33-year-old Leesburg man who sped away from a police officer on Saturday night was arrested early Monday morning. Collton Leon Reddick, of 209 S. Lake St. Unit G, was charged with fleeing/eluding at a high speed with disregard for public safety. At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a Leesburg police...
LEESBURG, FL
WESH

Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy