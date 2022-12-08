Read full article on original website
WESH
Tavares police officer treated for overdose after coming in contact with fentanyl
TAVARES, Fla. — NOTE: The video above can be difficult to watch. The officer seen in the video is OK. Tavares police said they are releasing difficult-to-watch footage of an officer who is now doing OK as a warning about how dangerous fentanyl can be. Courtney Sullivan with the...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
Caught on video: Putnam woman accused of abusing disabled man in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Putnam County woman was arrested after Flagler County deputies say she was caught on video abusing a disabled man in November. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo, is facing a charge of abuse of a disabled adult, a third-degree felony, according to a news release from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies say
An Orange Park man was arrested Friday on one count of aggravated assault, deputies say. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the McDonald’s, 1083 Blanding Blvd., in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at approximately 10:10 p.m.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Man robs store for a gun, ignores register and jewelry
Man robs store for a gun, ignores register and jewelry. 1:59 a.m. — 1400 block of Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast. Armed burglary, petit theft. A pawn and jewelry store was robbed, but the suspect took only one thing: an AK-47. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to...
mahoningmatters.com
Woman offers $100 to get inmate beaten. 5 men put him in a hospital, Florida cops say
A woman’s elaborate plan to see a Florida inmate suffer ended in her own arrest after investigators learned of a jailhouse “bounty” offered to get the man beaten, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Five other inmates jumped at the $100 reward, resulting in the...
WESH
Experts testify defendant’s prints found on knife allegedly used in Seminole video game console murder
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday, prosecutors laid out the bulk of their evidence in the alleged "PlayStation revenge murder" trial in Seminole County. A Maitland man, Jake Bilotta, is accused of brutally stabbing and killing his ex-roommate, Josh Barnes, in 2018. Now, Bilotta is on trial. The proceedings...
WCJB
Former Ocala pastor indicted on six counts of wire fraud
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forty-five-year-old Henry Troy Wade was a former pastor at Divine Destiny Global Ministries off NW 49th Avenue in Ocala, it’s now a Mexican restaurant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office is indicting Wade on six counts of wire fraud related to COVID-19 relief fund money. Investigators...
palmcoastobserver.com
Woman charged in connection to stabbing her girlfriend
A Bunnell woman was arrested in connection with stabbing her girlfriend on Friday Dec. 9. The woman, 34-year-old Sheila Orozco, has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to an arrest report, Orozco attacked her girlfriend with a knife when she told Orozco to leave; the girlfriend had a half-inch cut on her right arm.
click orlando
TikTok influencer among 3 killed in Volusia County wrong-way crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Alexandra Dulin, known by her fans and on social media as Ali Spice, was among those killed in a wrong-way crash in Volusia County early Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol confirmed she was one of the victims killed in the crash on State Road 44...
niceville.com
Florida men plead guilty to drug, gun charges
FLORIDA – Members of an alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy have pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges in an operation dubbed “Titan Fall,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida (USAO) has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Carlos Alberto Roman,...
WESH
Jury sees evidence in Seminole County video game console murder trial
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A trial in Seminole County continues for a Maitland man accused of brutally murdering his roommate over a PlayStation. That man's roommate may soon take the stand in the 2018 death of his former roommate, 24-year-old Joshua Barnes. Ian McClurg took a plea deal. 23-year-old...
WESH
Officials: Orange City officer hits, kills pedestrian
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an Orange City police officer struck a pedestrian Monday morning. “A pedestrian darted out in front of him. He was unable to avoid that impact and struck that pedestrian,” Lt. Channing Taylor with FHP said. The Orange City...
leesburg-news.com
Grand Island man killed in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
A 66-year-old Grand Island man was killed in a crash Monday night on State Road 44 in Lake County. He had been driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue at about 6 p.m. westbound on State Road 44 approaching Barry Lane when an 82-year-old Sorrento man driving a sport utility vehicle turned into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision knocked the Grand Island man’s vehicle into the path of a sedan driven by a 51-year-old Deland man.
WESH
Sanford police: Woman repeatedly rammed vehicle with kids inside
SANFORD, Fla. — A Seminole County woman is accused of repeatedly ramming a vehicle with children inside. According to documents from Sanford police, officers were called to 3rd Drive and Burrows Lane on Saturday afternoon for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who said an incident...
askflagler.com
35 Suspects Charged in Mass Narcotics Sting by FCSO
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the recovery of massive amounts of illegal drugs at the conclusion of a year-long undercover operation. The investigation began in January of this year, and led to 35 suspects facing various charges. According the FCSO’s release, the drugs seized included heroin,...
WESH
12-year-old arrested for allegedly bringing loaded gun to school in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after police say she brought a gun to school. According to police, it happened towards the end of the school day on Friday. According to school officials, they received a phone call late in the day Friday saying a...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg police catch up to reckless driver who fled
A 33-year-old Leesburg man who sped away from a police officer on Saturday night was arrested early Monday morning. Collton Leon Reddick, of 209 S. Lake St. Unit G, was charged with fleeing/eluding at a high speed with disregard for public safety. At around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a Leesburg police...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, killed in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly shooting in Volusia County is being investigated. On Sunday, just before 2 a.m., a man who'd been shot was found by deputies responding to the 300 block of Chipola Avenue in DeLand. The victim was found lying in the road. A DeLand police...
WESH
911 calls released after 29-year-old man shot, killed in Volusia County
DELAND, Fla. — Candles are still burning at a makeshift memorial on Chipola Avenue marking the spot where Khory Woulard, 29, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. People who live in the area were quick to call...
