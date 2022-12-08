ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walnut Creek, OH

Walnut Hills Retirement Community's Winter Wonderland runs through Jan. 1

By Staff Report
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lgkfq_0jbsFx7l00

WALNUT CREEK − It’s the most wonderful time of the year. What can make this time of year even more special than twinkling holiday lights?

Walnut Hills Retirement Community in Walnut Creek will hold its first-ever Winter Wonderland 6-9 p.m. each evening Dec. 12-Jan. 1.

Winter Wonderland is a drive-thru holiday light display. The event is free.

“Walnut Hills is excited to offer a holiday light display for the entire community,” said Jodi Dean, director of marketing. “The Walnut Hills campus is so beautiful and scenic, and it naturally lends itself to a display of this kind. We look forward to brightening the lives of not only our residents and team members this year, but also the greater community.”

The Winter Wonderland displays will be located near the Assisted Living and Nursing Home buildings and drives, with yard signs directing visitors along the route.

Several businesses, organizations, and sponsors have come together to create the Winter Wonderland twinkling light displays for families.

“While Walnut Hills is hosting the event, it is truly a community event,” added Dean. “We are grateful to have several businesses and organizations partnering with us to make the Winter Wonderland light displays come to life.”

Light displays are being created by the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce, Garaway High School, Kaufman Realty and Auctions and Coblentz Chocolates.

Other sponsors are Commercial and Savings Bank, Carlisle Inn, Carlisle Gifts and Der Dutchman Restaurant.

Live nativity to be held Dec. 17

“Another exciting feature of Winter Wonderland will be a live nativity on Saturday evening, Dec. 17,” said Dean. “The Farm at Walnut Creek will provide animals for the nativity, and volunteers will portray the key figures in the scene that reminds us of all of why we celebrate Christmas.”

The Winter Wonderland drive-thru starts at the Assisted Living entrance, at 4770 Olde Pump St., Walnut Creek.

Watch the Walnut Hills Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/walnuthillsliving ) for more details and updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Walnut Hills Retirement Community's Winter Wonderland runs through Jan. 1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Joe’s Run Recreational Trail temporarily closing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A local recreational trail will be temporarily closed. The Muskingum Valley Park District has scheduled contract work to repair and stabilize the trails on Joe’s Run Recreational Trail starting on Wednesday, December 14th. This work will affect the entire trail from Blue Avenue to Adams Lane to...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Annual Lemmon Family Christmas Light Show Returns

ZANESVILLE, OH – The annual Lemmon Family Christmas Light Show has returned and is making spirits bright. Two teen brothers have been working since September for their 6th annual Christmas light show. 6 years ago, 18 year old Austin Lemmon was inspired from watching other light displays and wanted to create his own. So, with the help of his older brother Brandon, he did just that. Every year the Lemmon light show continues to evolve making all merry and bright.
ZANESVILLE, OH
whbc.com

North Canton Restaurant Tradition Turns Into Hurricane Ian Relief

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A longtime tradition at a North Canton eatery has turned into a donation for those hard hit by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida. Eadie’s Fish House on Wise Avenue NW was lined from floor to ceiling with dollar bills pinned up by customers, some adding appreciative handwritten notes on them.
NORTH CANTON, OH
whbc.com

White Christmas Chances Still Iffy

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Less than two weeks out, how’s it looking for a White Christmas?. AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says it’s normally less than a 50-percent chance. And perhaps less than that right now, given the above-average temperatures we’ve had so far...
CANTON, OH
medinacountylife.com

New Medina Business Reduces Stress During Holidays

The holiday season can be stressful but taking time for yourself is important too. Thankfully, a new Medina business, Divine Esthetics, offers customers the ability to destress and relax. Divine Esthetics, located at 750 East Washington Street in Medina Square, isn’t a typical salon, Marie Krejci, owner, prides herself around...
MEDINA, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland's Shop With a Cop has biggest year yet

ASHLAND — Hundreds of families formed a massive line at Ashland's Walmart on Sunday, waiting for an opportunity for their kids to shop with a first responder, free of charge. When they reached the end of the line, Ashland Police Division Detective Kara Pearce, while sporting a pair of...
ASHLAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Grand Funk Railroad Headed to Goodyear Theater in April 2023

An American rock group from the '70s, Grand Funk Railroad has just announced the dates of a spring tour that’ll mark its 54th anniversary as a band. The group that includes original founding members Don Brewer (vocals and drums, writer and singer of the hit “We’re an American Band”) and bassist Mel Schacher will perform on April 1 at Goodyear Theater in Akron. A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, and tickets to the Grand Funk Railroad concert at the Goodyear Theater go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Intersection Near Cleveland Clinic Mercy Tops SCATS Hazards List

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Area Transportation Study or SCATS recently released their draft 2021 Crash Report, producing the Top 10 Most Hazardous Intersections in the county. Topping the list is the complicated intersections of 12th and 13th Streets NW, I-77 and Mercy Drive...
CANTON, OH
WHIZ

Cambridge Ice Rink Officially Open

CAMBRIDGE, Oh – Get ready to lace up those skates and hit the ice!. The ribbon has officially been cut on a brand new winter adventure. The Cambridge Ice Rink is now open at 402 Wheeling Ave, and they’re ready to welcome skaters of all ages this Friday. You can even bring your own skates, as long as they aren’t figure skates.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Cheesebarn 'grandma' passes away within two days of husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Vera Baum, whose husband inspired the name for the famous Grandpa's Cheesebarn, passed away within two days of her husband's death, the company said. Grandpa’s Cheesebarn & Sweeties Chocolates in Ashland, Ohio, was founded in 1978 by Richard and Ronda Poorbaugh with Paul "Dick" Baum, who is Rhonda's father.
ASHLAND, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy