Walnut Hills Retirement Community's Winter Wonderland runs through Jan. 1

WALNUT CREEK − It’s the most wonderful time of the year. What can make this time of year even more special than twinkling holiday lights?

Walnut Hills Retirement Community in Walnut Creek will hold its first-ever Winter Wonderland 6-9 p.m. each evening Dec. 12-Jan. 1.

Winter Wonderland is a drive-thru holiday light display. The event is free.

“Walnut Hills is excited to offer a holiday light display for the entire community,” said Jodi Dean, director of marketing. “The Walnut Hills campus is so beautiful and scenic, and it naturally lends itself to a display of this kind. We look forward to brightening the lives of not only our residents and team members this year, but also the greater community.”

The Winter Wonderland displays will be located near the Assisted Living and Nursing Home buildings and drives, with yard signs directing visitors along the route.

Several businesses, organizations, and sponsors have come together to create the Winter Wonderland twinkling light displays for families.

“While Walnut Hills is hosting the event, it is truly a community event,” added Dean. “We are grateful to have several businesses and organizations partnering with us to make the Winter Wonderland light displays come to life.”

Light displays are being created by the Holmes County Chamber of Commerce, Garaway High School, Kaufman Realty and Auctions and Coblentz Chocolates.

Other sponsors are Commercial and Savings Bank, Carlisle Inn, Carlisle Gifts and Der Dutchman Restaurant.

Live nativity to be held Dec. 17

“Another exciting feature of Winter Wonderland will be a live nativity on Saturday evening, Dec. 17,” said Dean. “The Farm at Walnut Creek will provide animals for the nativity, and volunteers will portray the key figures in the scene that reminds us of all of why we celebrate Christmas.”

The Winter Wonderland drive-thru starts at the Assisted Living entrance, at 4770 Olde Pump St., Walnut Creek.

Watch the Walnut Hills Facebook page ( https://www.facebook.com/walnuthillsliving ) for more details and updates.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Walnut Hills Retirement Community's Winter Wonderland runs through Jan. 1