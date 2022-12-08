Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
IHI Announces National Coalition Aiming For Systemic Change in Health Equity
The novel coalition was announced at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) Forum, which took place December 4-7 in Orlando, Florida. The Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and American Medical Association (AMA) will spearhead a new National Coalition for Equity in Health Care, which aims to catalyze individuals and organizations committed to health equity and justice to build, change, and transform health care with shared solutions and collective actions.
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
Companies Turning to Futures to Meet Carbon Reduction Goals
The race to achieve carbon neutrality is on. Corporations and countries alike are joining a climate initiative to shift to a decarbonized economy, driven by governments and demand from environmentally conscious consumers. Experts agree that corporations will need a Swiss Army knife of solutions to tackle the carbon problem, including...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Magaldi Technologies and Advanced Recycling Technologies Announce North American Alliance Agreement for Waste to Energy Sector
Magaldi Technologies, LLC, a Georgia based division of Italian technology supplier Magaldi Group, and Advanced Recycling Technologies, LLC of Flemington, NJ have announced a North American Alliance Agreement focused on the Waste to Energy market. “Our focus at Advanced Recycling Technologies (ART) is to maximize recovery of recyclable metals from waste streams like incinerator ashes through creative and efficient solutions. The Magaldi Superbelt® bottom ash conveyor significantly increases metal capture while simultaneously reducing disposal costs by controlling moisture necessary for ash quenching. Knock-on benefits include less corrosion and lower ash handling system maintenance costs. This makes for a well-run plant and happy business partners,” said Steve Bossotti, PE, Chief Executive Officer at ART.
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
For businesses with ESG goals, A.I. helps make the mission possible
What world do we want to create and how will A.I. get us all there?
BioMed Central
Local knowledge systems: how can they help to guide ecological transition and a freer world?
Local knowledge systems consist of the knowledge, beliefs, traditions, practices, institutions, and worldviews developed and sustained by indigenous and local communities, and are believed to represent an adaptive strategy to the environment in which these communities live. Local knowledge systems, which over millennia have been a pillar of people’s livelihoods...
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
Smart home technology is disrupting real estate, presenting a significant market opportunity for designers, builders, entrepreneurs and investors.
Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
An Expert Roundup of the Top Trends in Fintech Software Development for 2023
Financial services organizations have recently been obliged to undergo a fast change, which has fueled the development of financial innovations. We have never felt the relevance of fintech as strongly as we do right now. Providing us with access to remote administration of our assets has enabled us to continue operating even under the most pressing situations. Digital platforms will continue to undergo great change as we firmly establish our move to the online world.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Why Living in the Digital Era is Exciting From the Business Perspective
The digital era has made doing business more exciting than ever. With technology continuing to evolve, opportunities for entrepreneurs have exploded. Customers can access information about products and services instantly, giving businesses the chance to stand out from others. Companies can find employees from all corners of the globe, and their new hires can work from home without having to spend a fortune to relocate.
agritechtomorrow.com
Avirtech collaborates with Astrocast & advances Satellite IoT connectivity to boost the Southeast Asia AgriTech system
Avirtech Avirlink BIOTA and Astrocast SatIoT integration allow agribusiness better connectivity in areas with limited or no cellular connectivity, such as mountainous and nursery regions. Avirtech is a precision AgriTech leader in Southeast Asia, and Astrocast, a leading global nanosatellite IoT network operator, collaborates to advance Satellite IoT connectivity (SatIoT)...
aiexpress.io
Treble Raises €8M in Seed Funding
Treble Technologies, a Reykjavík, Iceland-based deeptech firm which specialises in sound simulation, raised €8M in Seed funding. This included €5.5m seed spherical led by Frumtak Ventures, with participation from NOVA and varied angel buyers, plus a €2.5m European Innovation Council grant. The corporate intends to make...
Here’s how top executives reach their sustainability goals amid ESG backlash: ‘Get comfortable with transparency, and you’ll see the rewards later’
How should companies reframe ESG initiatives amid controversy? These executives offer their strategies.
salestechstar.com
Collibra Strengthens Leadership Team with New President, Field Operations and CFO
Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced two new senior leaders as it continues to grow and scale its business: Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations, and Dan Graham, Chief Financial Officer. “Mark and Dan are veteran leaders who bring proven operational, cloud, and software expertise for high-growth global technology companies,” said...
Sodexo’s InReach Chooses Cantaloupe’s Complete Business and Payments Platform to Power 20,000+ Self-Service Locations
MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service economy, is excited to announce that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform. As part of the agreement, InReach will upgrade all 18 of its branches — including 18,800 vending machines and 1,200 micro markets — onto Cantaloupe’s Seed platform, bringing cashless payments and operational visibility to its business units. Sodexo is one of the nation’s leaders in quality, multichannel and flexible food experiences, and InReach provides a wealth of convenience solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers through dynamic spaces and delicious food and drink options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005382/en/ Cantaloupe has announced that Sodexo’s InReach convenience business has chosen Cantaloupe as its hardware provider and business platform , which will help Sodexo InReach accelerate growth in key markets across all U.S. branches. (Photo: Business Wire)
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
UK Aims to Boost International Competitiveness of Financial Services Sector
The British government plans to amend the law to make financial services more competitive. In a Thursday (Dec. 8) letter addressed to Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the existing competition objective of the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) will be supplemented by another.
cryptoslate.com
Metagood raises over $5M in pre-seed funding round for NFT ecosystem
Metagood, a company that specializes in creating decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystems, has raised more than $5 million in a recent pre-seed funding round. Metagood is a Web3 company that aims to empower communities to take positive action. The company’s recent funding round was joined by investors from the crypto, blockchain, art, entertainment, and sports industries. These investors included Animoca Brands, Mark Yusko, Freddie Andrewes, Jason Fang, Liquid 2 Ventures, Don Ho, ACTAI Ventures, Sangha Capital, Pranav Sharma, Gigi Brisson, and Net Jacobsson.
Young Entrepreneurs
Mentorship and guidance are invaluable for all entrepreneurs, but especially younger ones. Here are nine resources for entrepreneurs starting their journey in their earlier years. Data shows that many teens are interested in running a business: 41% have considered starting a business as their career, and 69% of teens have...
