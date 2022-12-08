ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin-area World War II veterans meet President Biden in surprise visit to the White House

By Maria Recio
Austin American-Statesman
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — It was a trip of a lifetime commemorating National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Wednesday for the eight World War II veterans from Austin traveling to the nation’s capital – though they didn’t know how memorable it would be until they got a surprise visit to the White House to meet President Joe Biden.

The World War II veterans from the Austin area, their caregivers and officials of the Honor Flight Austin organization met with Biden in the Oval Office for an hour and a half after they had visited the World War II Memorial on the National Mall.

“We are so grateful for your service to our nation as part of the Greatest Generation, and we are honored to have you here,” Biden told the group. “Today is the day we pause to remember the 2,403 service members and civilians that died during the attack on our forces at Pearl Harbor. It’s also a day to honor the extraordinary contributions that you and your fellow patriots made to guide our nation through the world’s darkest moments.”

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day: Look back at the 'date which will live in infamy'

On December 7, 1941, Japan bombed the U.S. naval fleet at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in an unprovoked attack that drew the U.S. into World War II.

“We carry forward the spirit of unity that brought this nation together in the wake of tragedy 81 years ago,” Biden said. “The same tragedy that called many of you and your families to serve.”

He described the proper care of military personnel and their families as a “sacred obligation.” The Honor Flight organization is a nonprofit that takes veterans at no cost to Washington to visit memorials.

At the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre opened the daily press briefing by announcing the visit by the Austin veterans.

“Today, on the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor, the president met with a group of 23 World War II veterans, family members, and volunteers – and thanked them for their service,” she said. “The veterans traveled to D.C. on an Honor Flight from Austin, Texas, to attend the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Observance at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall. . . (we) honor the extraordinary contributions that these veterans made to guide our nation through the world’s darkest moments.”

The veterans who met with Biden, according to information provided by the White House for the closed press event:

James Bennett, Corporal, Army, Pacific Theater

Bennett was born in Oakwood and joined the Army in 1944, becoming part of the occupying forces in Japan under Gen. Douglas MacArthur. He was part in the rebuilding of Japan after the war as a firefighter and pump truck operator. After being discharged, Bennett worked as a longshoreman and now lives in Hutto.

Rose Dern, Telegrapher First Class, Navy, Pacific Theater

Dern, 101, born in Bronx, New York, in August of 1921, joined the Navy in August of 1942 and was discharged in December of 1945. She served in a World War II era division of the U.S. Navy, WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service) as a communications supervisor for aircraft. She served in Hawaii for six months before the end of the war. Dern, the oldest member of the group, lives in Georgetown.

Lew Griffith, Major, Air Force, European Theater

Griffith, a native Austinite, celebrated his 99th birthday on Dec. 4.  He joined the Army Air Corps/Air Force in 1942 and was stationed in Corsica, Italy, serving in the 12th Air Force where he flew 42 missions over Italy on a B-25 bomber.

He served 27 years in the Air Force during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He received bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering from the University of Texas and lives in Austin.

Herman Haydon, Private First Class, Army, European Theater

Haydon was born in a log cabin in a small community in Travis County.  He joined the military before the attack on Pearl Harbor on March 20, 1941, at the age of 18.

An infantryman in the Army, he was part of the forces that landed in Normandy on what is known as D-Day+1, the day after the initial Allied invasion of June 6, 1944. Wounded by German machine gun fire July 27, 1944 outside of St. Lo, France. Haydon received numerous medals, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and the Legion of Honor.

After the war, he was a machinist at various companies around Austin and worked for UT building research equipment.

Huie Lamb, Lieutenant Colonel, Air Force, European Theater

Lamb, from Midland, went to Texas A&M University but left to join the Army Air Corps and flew P-47 Thunderbolts and P-51 Mustangs from July 1944 to the end of the war in Europe.  According to Honor Flight Austin, “he is credited with shooting down one of the first ME 262 German Jet Fighters and is an ACE with a combined 6 aircraft destroyed (with an additional 3 likely) in the air and on the ground.” Lamb served in the Air Force Reserve through 1982, retiring as a lieutenant colonel.  He lives in Austin.

Jack Maroney, Sergeant, Marine Corps, Pacific Theater

Maroney, was a 17-year-old UT freshman when he tried to join the war effort after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Told to come back when he was 18, Maroney later joined the Marines and served on the USS Enterprise as an anti-aircraft gunner from 1943 to 1945. A practicing attorney, Maroney lives in Austin.

Ralph May, Captain, Air Force, Stateside

May served as an electronics officer in the U.S. during World War II.  He joined the Army Air Corps at 18, and, after the war, was based at Randolph Field in San Antonio. He lives in Round Rock,

Robert Waddell, Master Sergeant, Army, European Theater

Waddell served in the European Theater during World War II and conducted Black Operations during the Korean War that are still classified. He received over six Purple Hearts. After retiring from the Army in 1953, he was a carpenter and plumber and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education and was a high school teacher in San Bernardino, Calif. He lives in Georgetown.

The chairman of Honor Flight Austin, businessman Matt Mathias, also accompanied the veterans, caregivers and organization officials on the visit. His father, Vic Mathias, was the founder of Honor Flight Austin, a World War II veteran and CEO of the Austin Chamber of Commerce.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman:

