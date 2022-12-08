ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Fox 19

Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies. Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents. Deputies say William...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail. Love says that...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati woman details near abduction during 911 call

CINCINNATI — On a Sunday afternoon in October, Cincinnati police detectives said a man tried to abduct a woman walking along Seymour Avenue in the city's Carthage neighborhood. Immediately afterward, the victim described the situation to a 911 dispatcher. "I was walking to the store here and a guy...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police identified the suspect and the victim in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. and found 33-year-old Antwon Mulder suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Large police presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Cincinnati and Norwood police have a large presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood, Tuesday evening. Police have shut down a stretch of Montgomery Road in front of Paycor headquarters following reports of a shooting in the area. Traffic is being rerouted. No information has been confirmed...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Robbery at knife-point reported on 4th Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Robbery at knife-point reported on 4th Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
COVINGTON, KY
nbc24.com

Bald eagle shot dies during surgery; Authorities searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (TND) — A bald eagle that was injured from a suspected gunshot wound has died, according to wildlife officials in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the organization is "heartbroken" the adult male eagle passed away during surgery. He made it through his initial surgery...
FRANKLIN, OH
Fox 19

Jury hears opening statements in Butler County auditor’s trial

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of the Butler County auditor. Republican Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, 53, is facing five public corruption charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain. Bribery - a third-degree felony. Unlawful interest in a public contract (three...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and punched his 6-month-old child in the head. Court documents say that William Stiver, 27, punched a woman in the head and bit her face. The woman was holding Stiver’s daughter at the time of...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces criminal charges after a homeowner allegedly caught her peeping through windows in Wyoming. Megan Hutchinson, 39, was arrested thanks to the watchful eyes of a neighbor, police say. “She had no business being there. She was a stranger. She was nobody I had seen...
WYOMING, OH
Fox 19

Jury selection underway in Butler County auditor’s trial

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Butler County auditor. Republican Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, 53, is facing five public corruption charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain. He and his attorney have repeatedly called the charges false and politically...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two jail employees face charges on unrelated accusations of criminal misconduct, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Eastham, 33, was a jail services officer with the sheriff’s office. He allegedly falsified medical documents requesting sick time. Court documents in Eastham’s case show he...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

