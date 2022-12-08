Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Suspect in fatal Fairfield Walmart shooting expected to appear in court
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -The suspect in a deadly Fairfield Walmart shooting that took place in May was expected to appear in court Tuesday but the hearing was moved to January 31. Anthony Freeman Brown, 32, of Hamilton is accused of shooting and killing someone inside the Walmart Supercenter in...
Police: Several cars stolen in Dayton reportedly connected
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, around 8:06 a.m. a silver Kia was stolen and crashed into a parked car on Oxford and Salem avenues.
Fox 19
Hamilton County K9 officer arrested, charged with domestic violence
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Hamilton County K9 officer was arrested over the weekend and is charged with domestic violence stemming from an incident in November, according to Hamilton County deputies. Holmes allegedly hit the victim in the face, grabbed her wrists, and headbutted her, according to court documents. Deputies say William...
WLWT 5
Police responding to an vehicle theft on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Police responding to an vehicle theft on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
18-year-old indicted after Middletown police chase, crash into apartment building
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -A 18-year-old suspect was indicted Monday in connection with a Middletown police chase that ended with a crash into an apartment building in July, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell. Fornshell says that on July 22, Ja’Daquan Daniels led police on a chase in a stolen...
HCSO deputy arrested for domestic violence, fourth officer arrest in one month
A Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of domestic violence.
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Person Shot And Taken To The Hospital
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. A person was shot last night in Colerain. The Victim was taken to the hospital. A Hamilton County Sheriff’s dispatcher says police got the call around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting on Cross Ridge Trail. Love says that...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati woman details near abduction during 911 call
CINCINNATI — On a Sunday afternoon in October, Cincinnati police detectives said a man tried to abduct a woman walking along Seymour Avenue in the city's Carthage neighborhood. Immediately afterward, the victim described the situation to a 911 dispatcher. "I was walking to the store here and a guy...
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported assault with injuries, Anderson Township on Stonegate Drive
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported assault with injuries in Anderson Township on Stonegate Drive. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Police identify suspect, victim in connection with fatal Covington shooting
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Covington police identified the suspect and the victim in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. and found 33-year-old Antwon Mulder suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.
WLWT 5
Large police presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Cincinnati and Norwood police have a large presence on Montgomery Road in Norwood, Tuesday evening. Police have shut down a stretch of Montgomery Road in front of Paycor headquarters following reports of a shooting in the area. Traffic is being rerouted. No information has been confirmed...
WLWT 5
Robbery at knife-point reported on 4th Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Robbery at knife-point reported on 4th Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Missing packages found dumped at Dayton Mall; police investigating
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Miami Township police are asking the public for help in an investigation into missing Amazon packages found at the Dayton Mall on Sunday. Officers responded to the Dayton Mall regarding several discarded packages, a spokesperson for the police department said in a social media post. It...
nbc24.com
Bald eagle shot dies during surgery; Authorities searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (TND) — A bald eagle that was injured from a suspected gunshot wound has died, according to wildlife officials in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center said the organization is "heartbroken" the adult male eagle passed away during surgery. He made it through his initial surgery...
Fox 19
Jury hears opening statements in Butler County auditor’s trial
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Opening statements began Tuesday in the trial of the Butler County auditor. Republican Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, 53, is facing five public corruption charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain. Bribery - a third-degree felony. Unlawful interest in a public contract (three...
Fox 19
Court docs: Man arrested after he punched 6-month-old, woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a family member and punched his 6-month-old child in the head. Court documents say that William Stiver, 27, punched a woman in the head and bit her face. The woman was holding Stiver’s daughter at the time of...
Fox 19
Neighbor helps police catch stranger looking into Wyoming home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman faces criminal charges after a homeowner allegedly caught her peeping through windows in Wyoming. Megan Hutchinson, 39, was arrested thanks to the watchful eyes of a neighbor, police say. “She had no business being there. She was a stranger. She was nobody I had seen...
Fox 19
Jury selection underway in Butler County auditor’s trial
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Jury selection is underway in the trial of a Butler County auditor. Republican Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds, 53, is facing five public corruption charges for allegedly using his position for personal gain. He and his attorney have repeatedly called the charges false and politically...
Fox 19
2 jail employees fired, criminally charged in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two jail employees face charges on unrelated accusations of criminal misconduct, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. Joshua Eastham, 33, was a jail services officer with the sheriff’s office. He allegedly falsified medical documents requesting sick time. Court documents in Eastham’s case show he...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati gives apartment complex owners 10 days to fix poor conditions
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - The Williamsburg of Cincinnati Apartments faces possible legal consequences. The City of Cincinnati gave the owners of the complex 10 days to start making changes. The city sent a letter which outlined 10 demands in detail. The request included asking the complex to allow a city...
