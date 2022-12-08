Read full article on original website
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
Tell Me You’re In Downeast Maine This Holiday Season Without Telling Me You’re in Downeast Maine [PHOTOS]
Tell me you're in Downeast Maine this Holiday Season without telling me you're in Downeast Maine! I'll go first!. Nothing says Downeast Maine like a Lobster Trap Tree!. And I love the newest addition...The Lobster Buoy Tree! I hope that this becomes an annual tradition in Bar Harbor!. It's beautiful...
High Winds Knock Out Power for Thousands of Maine Residents
Maine's power utilities are reporting thousands of residents are still without electricity, after a wind and rain storm that took down trees and branches. It was a wild night, with winds projected to gust over 60 miles per hour along the coast, and up to 50 mph inland. Heavy rain added to the chaos of the night which could have been much worse if it hadn't been so warm.
National Park Service Proposes Entrance Fee Increase at Acadia National Park
The National Park Service is proposing entrance fee increases for Acadia National Park in 2023 and be required year-round. The fee increases would be used to support projects that benefit visitors and protect park resources. The proposed entrance fee increase is as follows:. Private Vehicle (7-day) - From $30 to...
Northeast Harbor Christmas Festival – Saturday December 3rd
Northeast Harbor won’t be a small sleepy town on Saturday, December 3rd with the Northeast Harbor Christmas Festival, a day full of activities highlighted by Santa’s arrival at the Marina aboard the Sunbeam at 3:30 p.m. The activities include. Frosty 5K - Registration begins at 9 a.m. at...
