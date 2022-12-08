ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive

Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
The Associated Press

THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

4-Star General Thomas Schwartz, USA, Retired, Joins AR-Enabled Work-Instruction Software Innovator, Taqtile, as Strategic Advisor

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Decorated 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, Ret., has joined Taqtile as a Strategic Advisor in Taqtile’s growing global defense business. General Schwartz will advise and support the evolution and adoption of the company’s trusted Manifest platform for use in the defense industry. Current usage of Manifest by military customers includes the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, the Royal Australian Navy, and other Allied defense forces, as well as OEMs and systems integrators around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005204/en/ 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, retired, joins augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction software innovator, Taqtile, as a strategic advisor (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek

Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product

Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
Flying Magazine

Brazilian Startup FlyBIS Inks Deal for 40 Eve eVTOLs

Eve and FlyBIS plan to develop eVTOL service in South America, starting with Brazil. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility eVTOL operation (NYSE: EVEX) said it signed a letter of intent with Brazilian air mobility startup FlyBIS to develop eVTOL services in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.
AdWeek

Assembly Names Bria Bryant Its New Global CMO

On the heels of a significant rebrand in 2022, Stagwell media agency Assembly has hired Bria Bryant as its new CMO. Bryant, who has already begun the new role, succeeds Mary Beth Keelty, who will take an elevated leadership role within Stagwell’s Brand Performance Network, of which Assembly is a subsidiary.
PYMNTS

Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships

In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
The Hill

Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits

Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
Variety

Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games

Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community

A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
salestechstar.com

KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive

KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
CNBC

Grocery delivery firm Getir acquires embattled rival Gorillas as industry consolidates

Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
disruptmagazine.com

Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain

In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
The Associated Press

New Report from BluesightⓇ Sheds Light on U.S. Consumer Trust in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”

