Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Related
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
THE FIFTH Agency Launches in U.S. with Powerhouse Creative Strategy and Operations Hires from TikTok and 72andSunny
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Award-winning UK social creative agency THE FIFTH, known for its viral creator marketing campaigns, today announced two new hires to its Los Angeles-based team, as the company expands in the U.S. Subin Kim joins as Creative Strategy Director and Shannon Reed joins as Vice President of Accounts and Operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005349/en/ Subin Kim joins THE FIFTH as Creative Strategy Director (Photo: Business Wire)
Japanese Healthcare Startup Ubie Raises $45M for AI Symptom Checker
– Ubie, Inc., a Tokyo-based healthcare startup, announced it has closed its Series C round at $45M by raising $19M in an extension round. The new funding will enable Ubie to accelerate its growth and strengthen its presence in the U.S., following strong interest and traction in that market. To date, Ubie has raised $76 million in total.
4-Star General Thomas Schwartz, USA, Retired, Joins AR-Enabled Work-Instruction Software Innovator, Taqtile, as Strategic Advisor
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Decorated 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, Ret., has joined Taqtile as a Strategic Advisor in Taqtile’s growing global defense business. General Schwartz will advise and support the evolution and adoption of the company’s trusted Manifest platform for use in the defense industry. Current usage of Manifest by military customers includes the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, the Royal Australian Navy, and other Allied defense forces, as well as OEMs and systems integrators around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005204/en/ 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, retired, joins augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction software innovator, Taqtile, as a strategic advisor (Photo: Business Wire)
AdWeek
Huge Co-Founder Aaron Shapiro Launches New Agency Called Product
Aaron Shapiro, co-founder and former CEO of Huge, is launching a new agency named Product. For the agency that both makes and markets products for a sustainable future, Shapiro has enlisted a team of industry talent from Huge, DDB and Havas. Product has already attracted leading brands, including Google, Post...
Flying Magazine
Brazilian Startup FlyBIS Inks Deal for 40 Eve eVTOLs
Eve and FlyBIS plan to develop eVTOL service in South America, starting with Brazil. [Courtesy: Eve Air Mobility]. Embraer’s Eve Air Mobility eVTOL operation (NYSE: EVEX) said it signed a letter of intent with Brazilian air mobility startup FlyBIS to develop eVTOL services in Brazil and elsewhere in South America.
AdWeek
Assembly Names Bria Bryant Its New Global CMO
On the heels of a significant rebrand in 2022, Stagwell media agency Assembly has hired Bria Bryant as its new CMO. Bryant, who has already begun the new role, succeeds Mary Beth Keelty, who will take an elevated leadership role within Stagwell’s Brand Performance Network, of which Assembly is a subsidiary.
Telecoms bosses see need for consolidation in Italy mobile sector
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) Pietro Labriola, who leads Italy's biggest telecoms group, said on Wednesday that the Italian mobile market needed consolidation.
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
Tech leaders laud consumer AI benefits
Leaders in tech on Wednesday touted advances in artificial intelligence that they say can assist with smoother customer service experiences while sounding a hopeful tone that such technology won’t come at a human cost. Andrei Papancea, the CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX, said he is optimistic about the future of artificial intelligence technology…
Singapore Reveals $3.6 Million Virtual Production Innovation Fund, Partnerships with U.K.’s NFTS, Epic Games
Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) is launching an SGD5 million ($3.6 million) Virtual Production Innovation Fund. The fund was announced by Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information, Tan Kiat How, at the opening of the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) and Screen Singapore on Wednesday. It is designed to support the local media industry to develop capabilities needed to harness virtual production technology. The technology uses LED screens to display realistic background environments for TV or film scenes, powered by a video game engine, so that the camera is able to capture actors and visual effects...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
China financial futures exchange adjusts rules for new option product
SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The China Financial Futures Exchange on Wednesday tweaked its trading limit rules to add a new product that will debut on Monday. The options based on the SSE 50 Index (.CSI000016) will start trading on the exchange on Dec. 19.
salestechstar.com
KlariVis Announces Matthew Wheeler as Senior Sales Executive
KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced that Matthew Wheeler has joined the company as Senior Sales Executive and will be responsible for Texas and all bordering states. Wheeler brings nearly 30 years of experience in fintech and financial services, including leadership roles...
CNBC
Grocery delivery firm Getir acquires embattled rival Gorillas as industry consolidates
Getir didn't disclose financial details for the deal but said in a statement that it underscores consolidation in the sector. The long-rumored takeover reportedly values Gorillas at $1.2 billion, down 15% from its last valuation. Turkish grocery delivery firm Getir acquired its German rival Gorillas for an undisclosed amount, the...
Ken DeLand’s final movements and last message revealed after American student, 22, goes missing in France
AN AMERICAN student missing in France was last seen on store security days after his final messages to his family. Ken DeLand Jr. has not been heard from since November 27 when he messaged his loved ones on WhatsApp. The 22-year-old's phone last pinged three days later on November 30,...
SIGN UP NOW — Insider At CES: How Emerging Technologies Influence the Future of Work
This virtual event features discussions with leaders on how organizations implement innovation matters into the business, and more.
Malvern Fintech Company Makes $41 Million Acquisition in Effort to Go Global
Malvern-based fin-tech company Cantaloupe acquired 32M for $41 million.Photo byCantaloupe. A Malvern-based fintech company is looking to expand its presence overseas. Cantaloupe recently acquired Wisconsin-based Three Square Market (32M), which has offices in the U.K. The sale was $41 million, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
New Report from BluesightⓇ Sheds Light on U.S. Consumer Trust in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Management
ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- BluesightⓇ, The Medication Intelligence™ Company, today published the results of a recent survey measuring U.S. consumers’ trust in the U.S. healthcare system and pharmaceutical industry, which revealed that trust in both is below average. The study also explored how prior knowledge about drug diversion – among other factors – may impact patient perception and decisions about where to seek care. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005326/en/ “Through our suite of software solutions, Bluesight aims to provide actionable analytics by breaking down the barriers of siloed data within hospitals,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Bluesight. “At the end of the day, patient safety and their perspectives are what matters to hospitals. This survey brings the voice of the patient to life by highlighting key factors that influence their decision in choosing their healthcare providers. Topics like drug diversion are not always easy, but they are important to ensuring the safety and security of patients.”
Comments / 0