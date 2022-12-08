PGA Member Paul Earnest was named the PGA Director of Golf and Operations of Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco. Earnest will lead all golf and club functions and operations at the facility, including the guest and membership experience, golf events, The Swing—a lighted 10-hole short course, and The Dance Floor—a 2-acre putting course within the PGA District, the PGA Coaching Center and the Fields Ranch practice facility. He will also support the agronomy efforts coordinated with the PGA and Omni PGA Frisco Resort.

FRISCO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO