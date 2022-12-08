ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Paul Earnest named as PGA Director of Golf and Operations at PGA Frisco

PGA Member Paul Earnest was named the PGA Director of Golf and Operations of Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco. Earnest will lead all golf and club functions and operations at the facility, including the guest and membership experience, golf events, The Swing—a lighted 10-hole short course, and The Dance Floor—a 2-acre putting course within the PGA District, the PGA Coaching Center and the Fields Ranch practice facility. He will also support the agronomy efforts coordinated with the PGA and Omni PGA Frisco Resort.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano head football coach Todd Ford resigns

After three seasons leading the Plano football team, head coach Todd Ford is resigning from his position. Plano ISD confirmed Ford's decision on Monday. The coach's tenure with the Wildcats began in March 2020 early into the COVID-19 pandemic and culminated this past season with the program's first playoff appearance since 2017. In Ford's three seasons at Plano, the team posted an overall record of just 7-21 but improved its win total each year.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’

David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

It's Taco Tuesday! Here are the best places to get tacos in Allen

Taco Tuesday can officially be any night of the week thanks to the abundance of delicious taco spots in Allen. Check out these well reviewed places around Allen offering delicious tacos that are sure to please. This list was put together with the help of Google reviews. 1. Anasofia’s Mexican...
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Boise State 'grateful' entering Frisco Bowl vs. North Texas

Some might see the Frisco Bowl as a comedown for Boise State, considering it lost out on a Mountain West Conference title and a chance to play a Power 5 program in a bowl game. However, Broncos coach Andy Avalos says the team's appearance in Saturday night's Frisco Bowl in...
BOISE, ID
starlocalmedia.com

Down to the wire: Frisco hangs on to win defensive battle against Newman Smith

FRISCO – There’s plenty that’s new for the Frisco girls basketball team, be it with the three seniors, six sophomores and one junior that had to replace the six seniors from last year that helped to lead the Raccoons to 11 wins – their most victories since the 2015-16 season when Frisco won 11 games.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

New Mexico Bowl features high-powered offenses in BYU, SMU

When the football is kicked off in Saturday's New Mexico Bowl between SMU and BYU, the fans in attendance can expect plenty of fireworks -- in the form of points on the scoreboard. The high-powered offenses of SMU Mustangs coach Rhett Lashlee and BYU Cougars coach Kalani Sitake will take...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX

