Related
Crews respond to house fire in Henderson County
CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) — Monday evening, crews were on scene battling a house fire in Corydon. Dispatchers say firefighters responded to a home along Dixon Road #1. Firetrucks had the driveway of the house blocked as crews worked the scene. Heavy smoke could be seen off in the distance while on scene. No injuries were […]
14news.com
Indoor gun range closing in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Uncle Rudy’s shared on Facebook they are closing at the end of the year. The indoor gun range first opened in Evansville in 2015. It’s on Plaza East Blvd. The post shows it was a hard decision. They say COVID, supply issues, and rising...
104.1 WIKY
Hundreds Of Geese Found Dead In Southern Indiana
Avian flu was detected in Gibson County after diagnostic testing was done on dead birds. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports out of 10,000 snow geese in the area, 700 were found dead. The DNR will increase surveillance on birds to prevent the disease from spreading. Infected birds show...
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Man Spending Time In Dubois County Jail
A Evansville man is locked up in the Dubois County Security Center charged with drug possession. Jasper Police were called to the Days Inn in response to a suspicious car. A K-9 found the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle 54 year old Joseph Buchanan was in. During a search,...
Reward offered for information on who cut Christmas lights
WABASH CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) shared that a reward is being offered for information that will help law enforcement officials find the person who cut some Christmas lights. Officials say on December 8, at 5:48 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Police Department (MCPD) responded to the 1200 block of Poplar […]
city-countyobserver.com
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, December 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
wbiw.com
Rumpke Waste & Recycling is the new trash hauler for some Southern Indiana homes and businesses
BLOOMFIELD – Homes and businesses in four Southern Indiana counties will see a new trash hauler collecting their trash this week. Wallace Bros announced on December 5 that it sold certain waste collection assets including customers in Greene, Martin, Knox, and Daviess counties to a fellow family-owned company Rumpke Waste & Recycling. Rumpke began servicing the customers this week and assume operations of the Wallace Bros Harvest Church Road transfer station.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in Judson Street shooting
(WEHT) -- The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder on Evansville's south side.
104.1 WIKY
Gas Station Robbery Suspect Still On The Lam
The Evansville Police Department is asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect. On December 7th around 3:45 p.m. a suspect showed a handgun and robbed the Marathon gas station. The suspect is believed to be a white male. He was wearing a sock hat which appeared to say “MALIN”...
104.1 WIKY
Woman Takes Police On Chase With Baby In Car
A Virginia woman is behind bars and is facing over a dozen charges. Early Sunday morning, 29 year old Katie Bowes was following a deputy close behind while swerving through all lanes. The officer believed she was trying to ram his patrol car. The deputy got behind Bowes and tried...
Deputies led on 100 mph chase down the Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A “reckless driver” took authorities on a high speed chase through Evansville in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office says. According to an affidavit, a deputy patrolling Red Bank Road noticed a white Dodge SUV drift across the center line. The deputy says they tried to […]
Gruesome animal cruelty case heading to trial in Evansville
WARNING: Some readers may find this content to be disturbing. Discretion is advised. NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A woman previously found guilty on prior animal cruelty charges will be heading back to court in a new case. Shayna Burko was arrested back in July after authorities say they found a dead dog and canine body […]
WTVW
VCSO: Driver trapped after overnight crash passes away
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies say an early morning accident claimed a life in Perry Township. On Sunday at 3:46 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road. A Nissan...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/12)
Alan W. Smith, 35, of Washington, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a legend drug. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. John R. Jones, 29, of Washington, was arrested for operating...
104.1 WIKY
Alleged Kidnappers Out On Bond
Kidnapping is among the charges two Evansville women are facing after they allegedly broke into a home back in September. Police responded to a 911 hang up call coming from a home on Lenape Lane. The victim says she was arguing with a man in the residence. A short time...
14news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash in Gibson Co. on I-64
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-64 heading westbound in Gibson County. Indiana State Police officials say that accident is near mile marker 23, west of US 41. According to ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle that call came in with injuries. At this time,...
104.1 WIKY
Man Murdered Sunday Morning
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder that happened early Sunday morning. Central dispatch received a call around 4:30 regarding shots fired in the area of Riverside and Judson. When officers arrived on scene they found a man in the street in the 1500 block of Judson. The victim...
Bikers in Mt. Vernon spread Christmas cheer with generous donation
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A motorcycle club in Mt. Vernon, Indiana is going above and beyond so that children in the area can have a memorable Christmas. According to The Villagers Voice, many underprivileged children from White County, Illinois get the opportunity each year to go Christmas shopping with members from the county’s Fraternal […]
$180K of weed shipped to Evansville from California
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A discovery of several suspicious packages led to a massive drug bust in Evansville, police say. On Friday, officers with the Evansville Police Department responded after a mail carrier noticed ten packages that smelled like marijuana. The packages, which were sent from Rancho Cucamonga, California, were supposed to be delivered to […]
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
