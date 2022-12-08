OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College last week gave final approval to a $14.3 million 2022 tax levy, a 6.4% increase over last year’s $13.5 million extension. The levy is based on a 7.5% increase in the district’s EAV due largely to an agreement with Constellation’s LaSalle Power Station. Over five years, it will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for IVCC. With the levy increasing more than 5%, a public hearing was held prior to final approval. Taxpayers in LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties – as well as smaller parts of Marshall, Lee, Livingston, Grundy and DeKalb counties – should not see an increase in their IVCC taxes.

