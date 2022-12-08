Read full article on original website
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp accepting applications for host families
PERU – The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, the prospect league baseball team in Peru, are now accepting applications for 2023 Host Families. The roster of players come from the top collegiate baseball players from across the country. The summer homes are needed for players and interns. If you are interested in being a host family, visit their website at PistolShrimpBaseball.com or fill out this form: https://forms.gle/u4YpxFc2tLuLzQVg7.
Spring Valley woman named next IVCC president
OGLESBY – Dr. Tracy Morris of Spring Valley is expected to be named Illinois Valley Community College’s 11th president by the board of trustees next week. A special meeting will be held to announce details of the appointment, said board chair Everett Solon. She’ll assume presidential duties following the June 30th retirement of IVCC’s 10th President, Dr. Jerry Corcoran. Morris is the first IVCC graduate to be named IVCC President. Morris is currently Compliance Officer at Joliet Junior College. Morris was a teacher at Mendota High School from 1994-1999 and worked 13 years at IVCC as Associate Vice President for Student Services.
IVCC approves tax levy; up 7.5%
OGLESBY – The Illinois Valley Community College last week gave final approval to a $14.3 million 2022 tax levy, a 6.4% increase over last year’s $13.5 million extension. The levy is based on a 7.5% increase in the district’s EAV due largely to an agreement with Constellation’s LaSalle Power Station. Over five years, it will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for IVCC. With the levy increasing more than 5%, a public hearing was held prior to final approval. Taxpayers in LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties – as well as smaller parts of Marshall, Lee, Livingston, Grundy and DeKalb counties – should not see an increase in their IVCC taxes.
