RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a teen who went missing from a bus headed to Atlanta. Eighteen-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen Nov. 30 at 12:30 a.m. boarding a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta en route to Atlanta. He reportedly arrived in Atlanta shortly before 3 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus. However, officials says he did not get on that Greyhound bus.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO