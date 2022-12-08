ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

WALA-TV FOX10

Some area schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some schools in the region began announcing they will dismiss early Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather. Washington County Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, because of the threat of inclement weather. Officials said the announcement was made Tuesday so...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AL
WALB 10

Rollover crash reported on Westover, Westgate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rush-hour traffic came to a standstill after a rollover crash at the intersection of Westover and Westgate in Albany late Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene said the driver of a white SUV was turning east onto Westgate when it was T-boned by another SUV going north on Westover.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

2 Valdosta fires leave no injuries

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two fires in Valdosta brought out dozens of firefighters but no reported injuries. The first fire started around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of Webster Street. Around 20 firefighters and personnel were on the scene to extinguish the fire, VPD says. The home...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that left no injuries with over 70 bullets being shot at an Albany home and car. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue. When police responded to the scene, the victim...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Drowning death at Flint River raises safety concerns

Farming without soil? One Dougherty Co. school is teaching kids about aquaculture. ‘I just started embodying beauty’: Tifton woman using pageant title, platform to promote self-love. The trails would go across the Broad Street bridge, loop under Oglethorpe bridge and then go on to Flint River to the back...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he fell into the Flint River Sunday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham. He said Daniel fell into the Flint River near Veterans Park and...
ALBANY, GA
wfxg.com

MISSING: Teen disappears after taking bus to Atlanta

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a teen who went missing from a bus headed to Atlanta. Eighteen-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen Nov. 30 at 12:30 a.m. boarding a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta en route to Atlanta. He reportedly arrived in Atlanta shortly before 3 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus. However, officials says he did not get on that Greyhound bus.
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
THOMASVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

GBI investigation leads to meth arrest

PELHAM — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested Lucius Williams, 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was taken to the Mitchell County...
PELHAM, GA
wfxl.com

