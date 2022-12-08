Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Some area schools to dismiss early Wednesday due to weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some schools in the region began announcing they will dismiss early Wednesday because of the threat of inclement weather. Washington County Schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, because of the threat of inclement weather. Officials said the announcement was made Tuesday so...
WALB 10
Rollover crash reported on Westover, Westgate
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rush-hour traffic came to a standstill after a rollover crash at the intersection of Westover and Westgate in Albany late Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses at the scene said the driver of a white SUV was turning east onto Westgate when it was T-boned by another SUV going north on Westover.
WALB 10
2 Valdosta fires leave no injuries
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two fires in Valdosta brought out dozens of firefighters but no reported injuries. The first fire started around 7:15 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of Webster Street. Around 20 firefighters and personnel were on the scene to extinguish the fire, VPD says. The home...
WALB 10
No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that left no injuries with over 70 bullets being shot at an Albany home and car. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue. When police responded to the scene, the victim...
WALB 10
Drowning death at Flint River raises safety concerns
Farming without soil? One Dougherty Co. school is teaching kids about aquaculture. ‘I just started embodying beauty’: Tifton woman using pageant title, platform to promote self-love. The trails would go across the Broad Street bridge, loop under Oglethorpe bridge and then go on to Flint River to the back...
WALB 10
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after he fell into the Flint River Sunday afternoon, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler identified the boy as Daniel Kennedy James Cunningham. He said Daniel fell into the Flint River near Veterans Park and...
wfxg.com
MISSING: Teen disappears after taking bus to Atlanta
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a teen who went missing from a bus headed to Atlanta. Eighteen-year-old Javon Bradley was last seen Nov. 30 at 12:30 a.m. boarding a Southeastern Stages bus in Augusta en route to Atlanta. He reportedly arrived in Atlanta shortly before 3 a.m. and was supposed to transfer to a Greyhound Bus. However, officials says he did not get on that Greyhound bus.
Albany, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Albany. The Spencer High School basketball team will have a game with Dougherty Comprehensive High School on December 12, 2022, 13:30:00. The Spencer High School basketball team will have a game with Dougherty Comprehensive High School on December 12, 2022, 15:00:00.
wfxl.com
Police: 39 shell casings found, one house shot on Dorsett Avenue in Albany
Albany police are investigating after multiple shell casings were found outside of a home on Dorsett Avenue. Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Dorsett Avenue in reference to a criminal trespass complaint. The victim told officers that she was in her kitchen and heard gunshots. The victim stated...
WALB 10
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night. Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault. The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive. As police were on their...
41nbc.com
Shooting at Full House Tavern leaves man in critical condition
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A shooting incident at the Full House Tavern early Monday left a 42-year-old man in critical condition. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says just after 3 a.m., deputies received a call concerning a person shot in the parking lot at the Full House Tavern restaurant off Bloomfield Road. The man found with the gunshot wound was taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
wfxl.com
Nearly 75 shell casings collected after Gordon Avenue home, vehicle damaged in shooting
Nearly 75 shell casings were collected by police after a shooting in Albany Monday night. Police responded to the 1500/1400 block of West Gordon Avenue and Elm Street just before 10:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a discharging firearms call. Police made contact with a woman who lives in the...
Popular Douglas County restaurant fails inspection with multiple violations, including live roaches
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A popular Douglas County restaurant failed its health inspection for violations including live roaches. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Applebee’s Grill and Bar sits next to the Pointe at Lithia Springs Shopping Center on Thornton Road. On Dec....
207 Pine group looking to hand off Hotel Gordon project in downtown Albany
ALBANY — The fate of the downtown rejuvenation project at the site of the former Hotel Gordon building is up in the air for now, as the original developer is looking for a new company to come in and take it over. Due to an illness to 207 Pine...
WALB 10
Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying entering auto suspect
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and finding an entering auto suspect. The entering autos happened in the Hall Road area. The sheriff’s office said anyone with information is asked to call (229) 225-3315.
Dougherty County manager's reappointment proves contentious at Monday commission meeting
ALBANY — Moments after extolling fellow Dougherty County Commission members for coming together following four horrendous natural disasters and a pandemic during his eight years in office, what could be Chairman Chris Cohilas’ final vote on the board was a 4-3 split. The issue was the annual renewal...
GBI investigation leads to meth arrest
PELHAM — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested Lucius Williams, 39, for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was taken to the Mitchell County...
Kroger closing several stores starting this week – see the locations on the chopping block
CUSTOMERS will no longer be able to shop at certain Kroger stores. At the end of the week, the grocery retailer will close a location in Atlanta, Georgia reports local Fox 5 news outlet. The store, which has had its doors open for nearly 50 years, will shutdown because its...
One Georgia City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
wfxl.com
Man arrested after drug trafficking network dismantled in Pelham
A man is in jail in Mitchell County after an investigation led to a drug trafficking network being dismantled in Pelham. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), Pelham Police Department, and Thomas County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team arrested 39-year-old Lucius Williams for one count of conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
