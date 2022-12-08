Erie County restaurant inspections for Dec. 1-8, 2022

For a short period of time, between 1830-1831, Horace Greeley, printer, editor, and founder of the New York Tribune, lived in Erie in the building known as the Sterrett House (named for Joseph Sterrett, founder of The Erie Gazette) on the west side of State Street between 4th and 5th. Greeley was famously quoted as saying: "Erie is the shabbiest and most broken-down looking large town I, an individual not wholly untraveled, ever saw in a free state." Greely is certainly not the only one who has held this belief in the past, as those in the comment sections can attest: the self-esteem problem in Erie often shows up loud. Up until recently, the home in which Greeley resided during his short stint in our town, actually was one of the shabbiest, most broken-down buildings on State Street. But that building, along with a shockingly large number of other historic buildings in the greater downtown area, have undergone a transformation and now, as the oldest building on State Street, it has been restored, shored-up, and renovated into something worth celebrating.

