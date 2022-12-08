Read full article on original website
otakuusamagazine.com
The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut
The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
ComicBook
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Trailer Hypes Next Arc
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls In a Dungeon? has been getting ready to come back for the second half of Season 4 next year, and the anime is hyping up what fans can expect to see in the brutal next arc with a cool new trailer! When the first half of the fourth season wrapped up its run earlier this Summer, fans were surprised to find out that the second cour of the season wouldn't be coming immediately after (or after a seasonal break). Instead it will be hitting our screens as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Just Made Yor the Strongest Mom in Anime
If there is one thing anime fans know, it is that families are not all made the same. The kind of parents you find in Soul Eater is different from this in Fullmetal Alchemist, and that kind of comparison scratches the surface. Nuclear families are hard to find in any anime let alone a shonen series, but Spy x Family has broken that mold. And now, the series just proved Yor is the strongest anime mom we've met to date.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Creator Shares 2023 Manga Recommendations
Attack on Titan might be nearing its end, but creator Hajime Isayama still has plenty left to give fans. Next year, the artist's hit series will puts its anime to an end, and this comes more than a year after the manga finished its course. Obviously, all eyes are on Isayama ahead of the anime finale, and 2023 promises to be a big year for fans as it will conclude Eren Jeager's journey. And thanks to a recent post, Isayama is helping netizens prepare for 2023 with a set of special manga recommendations.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases Special Poster for Episode 10
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has reached the climax of the first part of its new anime series, and the series has released a special poster to help celebrate Episode 10 of the series! After over a decade of waiting to see the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga getting its proper anime due, the new anime is now ten episodes into its first run. As it gets ready to bring the first cour of the series to an end in just a couple more weeks, the anime is really going all out for the big fight that goes down in Episode 10.
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock and more (Dec. 6-12)
The 7 biggest new movies to watch online this week includes George & Julia going streaming in Bali.
TODAY.com
‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know
The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
CNET
Done With '1899'? Time to Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Done with 1899? Now is a good time to watch Dark! for my money, it's the best show on Netflix. From the creators of 1899, it's a mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
ComicBook
Naruto Just Took a Hidden Leaf Bachelor Off the Market
Naruto has been around for ages now, and in that time, some of its top heroes have been taken out of the dating pool. After worming through the Fourth Great Ninja War, fans have watched Team 7 fall in love, and the trio is not alone in their pursuit. Most of the Konoha 11 have fallen in love, and now, one of its toughest fighters is off the market.
‘1899’: How the Cast and Crew Coordinated 12 Different Languages for the Netflix Mystery Sci-Fi Series
The cast and crew of Netflix's '1899' had a huge undertaking to reckon with when filming the multi-cultural and multi-lingual show.
ComicBook
Will One-Punch Man Season 3 Really Be Made by Studio MAPPA?
There is one thing One-Punch Man fans want, and that is a redemption arc. If you will remember back in the day, the anime was one of the industry's biggest when it debuted, and season one blew netizens away with its spot-on animation. It was almost unthinkable for season two to flop, but sadly, One-Punch Man failed to live up to expectations. Now, season three is on the horizon, and a new rumor has fans buzzing over whether anime's studio darling might be overseeing Saitama's return.
Collider
'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Trailer Breakdown: Omega Teams Up with Gunji the Wookiee Jedi
2023 is set to be a massive year for Star Wars television. The Mandalorian is set to return for its third season, and new live-action shows The Acolyte, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew will all debut by the end of the year. The popular anthology anime series Visions will return for another installment, and the children’s series Young Jedi Adventures is also expected to pop up within the first few months of the year. Star Wars fans won’t have any rest after the holidays, because the second season of The Bad Batch is set to debut on January 4. Like its predecessor, Season 2 consists of 16 episodes that will air weekly on Disney+.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
CNET
HBO Max: The Absolute Best Sci-Fi Movies to Watch
HBO Max is one of the more sci-fi heavy streamers out there, at least when it comes to films. From the classics to recent blockbusters and underrated gems, the streamer is decently generous with speculative fiction. Thanks to the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger, HBO Max has seen a...
ComicBook
Street Fighter 6 Release Date Revealed in New Trailer
During The Game Awards, Capcom officially revealed that Street Fighter 6 will release on June 2nd. The news was announced alongside an all-new trailer, though it didn't come as much of a surprise for many fans, as the release date was accidentally leaked by the PlayStation Store last night! Of course, seeing a release date on a website isn't nearly as exciting as seeing it in a video with a bunch of gameplay footage, and Capcom still managed to deliver a pretty exciting trailer.
HBO Books Another Stay at 'The White Lotus'—Everything We Know So Far About Season 3
A new crop of characters will be checking into the White Lotus. Less than a month before the Season 2 finale, HBO announced that the Emmy Award-winning anthology series from Mike White had been renewed for a third season. "Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained...
Men's Health
The White Lotus
AFTER THE painstaking penultimate episode of The White Lotus Season 2, Will Sharpe has become the most talked-about man on TV. Sharpe, whose full name is William Tomomori Fukuda Sharpe, is a Japanese-British creative multihyphenate who has had a string of successes. At 36, he's created and starred in an award-winning dark comedy series around mental health (Flowers, starring Olivia Colman), written and directed three feature films (including The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain, starring Benedict Cumberbatch), and won a BAFTA as a scene-stealing sex worker in the Tokyo-based thriller, Giri/Haji.
ComicBook
HBO Max Removing Fan-Favorite HBO Shows From Streamer
Warner Bros. Discovery's cost-cutting tactics are continuing to impact HBO Max — and now, they're impacting two shows from HBO itself. On Monday, reports revealed that the company will be removing two HBO hits, Westworld and The Nevers, from its streaming service. It is believed that both series will resurface on some sort of other streamer at a later date. This news comes after Westworld was officially cancelled after four seasons last month. The Nevers, meanwhile, is still expected to air the second half of its first season at a later date. It is unclear at this point if those remaining episodes of The Nevers might still air on linear HBO, or only end up on the series' eventual new streaming home.
The Eminence in Shadow Release Date, Number of Episodes, Release Schedule, English Dub and Streaming Details
The Eminence in Shadow which is also known as ‘Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute‘ in Japanese is a popular comedy-action series. It follows Cid Kagenou who is Chuuni, which is a character trait just like tsundere used in Japanese media used to describe early teens who have delusions of grandeur and have convinced themselves they have hidden knowledge or secret powers.
