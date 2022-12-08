ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All about Emface, the treatment getting Jessica Simpson 'camera-ready'

By Margaret Abrams
Jessica Simpson finds this face-sculpting beauty treatment “Irresistible.”

On Wednesday, the singer posted an Instagram Reel as part of her partnership with Emface, a new toning and tightening procedure that’s been billed as a “non-surgical facelift.”

Simpson, 42, showed off her “camera-ready results” in an up-close-and-personal video from her treatment room, tagging Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Brian Kinney and including the hashtag #NeedleFree.

New York City facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine tells Page Six Style Emface works by “[targeting] the muscles that elevate the face.”

“It combines radiofrequency with HIFES (High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation) to lift the face and brow, restore volume that has been lost and reduce wrinkles,” she explains.

And while Dr. Levine promises the procedure comes with zero pain or downtime — “Some people find it relaxing,” she quips — it’s not cheap.

According to the surgeon, Emface costs between $1,000 to $1,500 per treatment, and she recommends four to six sessions total, each spaced one week apart.

“Patients may see a bit of an immediate, temporary lifting effect after one single session, but full results will only occur about 12 weeks after completing the full series,” she says.

Unlike traditional facelifts, Emface treatments can be a fit for “almost every patient,” with Dr. Levine telling us, “Younger patients can benefit from prejuvenation. Older patients will notice a change in lift of the brow, lower face and corners of the mouth, as well as wrinkle reduction.”

Simpson (who first shared footage of herself “getting kissed by @emface” on Instagram in October) isn’t the only famous fan of the face-sculpting treatment; Alicia Silverstone, 46, posted about the “face workout” in November, while Rebel Wilson, 42, tried it out before the Academy Museum Gala in October.

“My face looks effortlessly snatched and glowing!” Wilson raved at the time.

As for Simpson, it makes sense that the “I Wanna Love You Forever” songstress would opt for a non-invasive procedure, as she’s spoken about her negative experiences with plastic surgery in the past — including an experiment with lip filler, which she said “looked fake” in a 2006 Glamour interview.

And as she wrote in her 2020 memoir, “Open Book,” Simpson underwent two ill-advised tummy tucks in 2015, the latter of which left her hospitalized for days with an infection.

“I can tell you that plastic surgery does not cure what’s inside,” she wrote. “Really, it’s about how you feel emotionally, and I was still just as hard on myself once those stitches were out. I still had work to do.”

