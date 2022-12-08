ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega gains 10M new Instagram followers in days

By Leah Bitsky
 5 days ago

Jenna Ortega has gained more than 10 million new Instagram followers in just 10 days – following the highly anticipated release of her new Netflix series, “Wednesday.”

The actress, 20, had 9.39 million followers on the day Netflix premiered the show last month, according to Pop Crave , and currently boasts a staggering 24.3 million followers.

A chart depicting her social media growth shows that on many of the days since the premiere, she earned more than 1 million followers in just 24 hours.

Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the “Addams Family” spin-off series directed by Tim Burton. She’s previously appeared in shows and movies like “Stuck in the Middle,” “Jane the Virgin,” “You” and “The Babysitter: Killer Queen.”

Despite the rapid rise in fame, Ortega recently admitted that she’s still adjusting to the pressures of having everyone’s opinions thrown at her.

Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix spin-off.
GC Images

“I don’t always watch what I’ve done. I’m hyper-critical of myself and it’s almost like if I watch myself, it destroys my self-esteem,” she told People in an interview published this week.

But Ortega admitted that she was pretty much born to play the role of Wednesday Addams.

She recently admitted that she can be self-critical.
Getty Images for Netflix

“People have been telling me I look like her since I was six years old,” she said. “And I have a pretty dark sense of humor.”

But she did have to make some changes to her demeanor to get the role right.

“I had to do things a bit different with my physicality and the way I carried myself,” Ortega told the outlet.

”[Wednesday] almost has a social awkwardness. So when she does toxic, manipulative things, you know it’s not coming out of malicious intent.”

She clearly has a passion for playing scary roles and acted in several films in the horror genre including the 2022 version of “Scream,” “X” and “American Carnage.”

“I never want to be pigeonholed, but I have immense respect for the horror genre,” she shared. “It’s incredibly hard for me to turn down a good horror script and I’ve been lucky enough to do a lot of it in recent years.”

Ortega shared how she loved working with the OG Wednesday, Christina Ricci.
WireImage

Ortega also opened up about getting to work alongside original Wednesday Addams actress, Christina Ricci, who also stars in the Netflix reboot as one of her teachers.

“It was really intimidating because I have so much respect for her as an actress, and being dressed up how she was 30 years ago, it was a little awkward,” Ortega said. “But I felt safe with her on set almost immediately.”

Ortega added or Ricci, “She was really sweet about it, and such a generous actress.”

Netflix’s “Wednesday” features a star-studded cast including Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome and Fred Armisen.

Related
NME

Watch Jenna Ortega’s viral ‘Wednesday’ dance scene, soundtracked by The Cramps

Netflix has shared a stand-alone video of Jenna Ortega’s viral dance scene from Wednesday, the new Addams Family spin-off series. You can watch the full scene above. The scene in question features in episode four of the series, titled ‘Woe What A Night’, when Wednesday attends Nevermore Academy’s annual Rave’N dance and performs a series of ghoulish moves to the sound The Cramps‘ ‘Goo Goo Muck’.
Inquisitr.com

Jenna Ortega Stuns In Gothic Bridal Gown With Thigh-High Slit

Jenna Ortega has been causing a stir in her profession by assuming more scream parts, particularly in the recent Netflix film Wednesday, for which she attended the premiere in a gothic-themed costume and completely captured everyone's attention. She was able to refine her skills and get her big break as a young actress when she played the young Jane in Jane the Virgin. After that, she advanced into more challenging roles, generating notice with a notable appearance on the stalker-core favorite show You.
Variety

Anna Kendrick Pulls Her Hair Out in First Trailer for Lionsgate’s ‘Alice, Darling’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Kendrick’s “Alice, Darling,” directed by Mary Nighy, has released its first trailer. Nighy, the daughter of “Living” star Bill Nighy, brought her directorial debut to Toronto Film Festival back in September for its world premiere. The psychological thriller also stars Kaniehtiio Horn, Charlie Carrick and Wunmi Mosaku. Nominated for an Academy Award for “Up in the Air” (2009), Kendrick stars in “Alice, Darling” as a woman pushed to the breaking point by her psychologically abusive boyfriend, Simon. While on vacation with two close girlfriends, Alice rediscovers her essence and gains some much-needed perspective. Slowly, she starts to fray the cords of...
The Independent

Jenna Ortega ‘predicts’ her future as Wednesday Addams in resurfaced clip

Fans have labelled Jenna Ortega a “prophet” after a resurfaced clip shows her predicting her future as Wednesday Addams.Years before Ortega landed her starring role as the titular daughter of Netflix’s Wednesday, an adaptation of 1992 classic The Addams Family, the young actor led her first series on Disney Channel’s three-season comedy Stuck in the Middle. The then 14-year-old Ortega portrayed Harley, the middle child of seven who comes up with creative means to stand out in her crowded household. During an episode from its debut season, Harley’s attempts at scheduling a park day for her family are dashed...
EW.com

Brendan Fraser praises advancements in makeup technology from Bedazzled to The Whale

You could say Brendan Fraser has been bedazzled by Hollywood's advancements in prosthetic makeup over the last two decades. The Oscar-buzzed star of The Whale — who portrays a 600-pound gay professor with a compulsive eating disorder in Darren Aronofsky's new drama — tells EW he was stunned by the evolution of the art form since undergoing a lengthy transformational process to play multiple characters opposite Elizabeth Hurley in the 2000 rom-com Bedazzled.
ComicBook

Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
FLORIDA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’

Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark

The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Page Six

Captain Lee Rosbach leaving ‘Below Deck’ over health issues

Forever the “Stud of the Sea.” Captain Lee Rosbach announced he’s departing the boat after coming to terms with ongoing health issues in the midst of “Below Deck” Season 10. “As you guys know, I’ve been struggling with my mobility, and it’s been hard,” Rosbach, 73, told the crew on Monday’s episode. “And I’ve let you guys down, and for that I apologize. So I’ve made a decision to leave the boat.” The longtime fan-favorite star explained in a confessional that he was struggling with nerve issues at the beginning of the charter season. Despite his best efforts, things were “getting worse.” “The left...
TheWrap

Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)

Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
TVLine

TVLine Items: Dolly Joins Miley for NYE, Vikings: Valhalla Premiere and More

Miley is teaming up with Dolly to ring in 2023. Dolly Parton will succeed Pete Davidson as Miley Cyrus’ cohost for NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023, airing live from Miami on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 pm-12:30 am ET. Musical performances and special guests will be announced at a later date. Press PLAY above to watch a promo. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Vikings: Valhalla‘s eight-episode Season 2 will release Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, on Netflix. * Home Economics has cast Eddie Cibrian (Rosewood, Third Watch) and Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop, The Originals) in recurring roles, our sister site...
PopSugar

The Deeper Meaning Behind Jenna Ortega's Costumes on Netflix's "Wednesday"

I am a diehard fan of the Addams family and daughter Wednesday in particular. In fact, most of my wardrobe is inspired by the black-clad, macabre, braided-pigtail character. And while there have been many actors to stand in Wednesday's shoes over the decades, Christina Ricci's 1991 portrayal is, arguably, the most iconic to this current generation. Now, Ricci passes the baton to Jenna Ortega, who's done a fabulous job of updating the character of Wednesday for Netflix on the namesake television show that just debuted on the streaming service.
