CBS News Colorado is partnered with University of Denver Athletics for the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. DU's collection runs from November 10, 2022 to December 16, 2022. The cheer team collects new, unwrapped toys for kids ages 5 to 18 at home athletic events. "Our Toy Drive is our biggest community engagement event," said Kayla Gibson, DU cheerleader. On November 3, 2022, DU held it's annual Teddy Bear Toss during the first intermission of the men's hockey game against Arizona State. Fans were encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO