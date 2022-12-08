ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen busted after NYC woman dragged by her neck off subway bench in unprovoked attack

By Amanda Woods
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

A teen surrendered to cops after he and four pals allegedly dragged a woman by the neck off a Brooklyn subway bench in an unprovoked attack this week, authorities said early Thursday.

The 16-year-old, who was not identified because of his age, turned himself in at the 78th Precinct Wednesday night in connection to the Sunday morning assault on a 25-year-old woman at the Grand Army Plaza station, cops said.

He was charged with strangulation, according to cops.

The teen was charged with strangulation in connection to the early Sunday attack.
NYPD
Police are still looking for four members of the crew.
NYPD

The woman was sitting on the bench on the southbound No. 2 train platform around 12:45 a.m. when the crew approached her from behind, authorities said.

The group surrounded the victim and dragged her by the neck off the bench without warning before fleeing, cops said. She was treated at the scene by EMS.

The NYPD late Tuesday released surveillance photos showing the five suspects walking on the subway platform. The four others were still being sought Thursday.

The 16-year-old turned himself in at the 78th Precinct Wednesday night.
NYPD

The arrested teen has no prior arrests, cops said.

Richard Cuello
5d ago

I commend his parents for making himself turn himself in.. but he still ___!?_____

Roo Roo
3d ago

These are good boys, just misunderstood.. it was Sunday morning, and they was just trying to drag her to church on time!

New York Post

