Dixie Underwood, 93 of Butler, Missouri passed away peacefully Sunday, December 11, 2022 surrounded by family at Medicalodge of Butler. Cremation, with a visitation scheduled Thursday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Memorial services will follow at 11:00 am Thursday, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to ProMedica Hospice (Heartland). Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.

BUTLER, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO