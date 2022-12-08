Read full article on original website
921news.com
Dixie Underwood, age 93 of Butler
Dixie Underwood, 93 of Butler, Missouri passed away peacefully Sunday, December 11, 2022 surrounded by family at Medicalodge of Butler. Cremation, with a visitation scheduled Thursday from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Memorial services will follow at 11:00 am Thursday, also at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to ProMedica Hospice (Heartland). Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
921news.com
Barbara Ann (King) Friedly, 83 formerly of Butler
Barbara Ann (King) Friedly was born in Lebanon, Missouri to Glynn and Sylva (Kathner) King on January 23, 1939. She went to Heaven with music in the background and family by her side in the early morning hours of December 1, 2022 in her Memory Care apartment at The Gardens at Barry Road. She was 83 years old.
921news.com
Butler Bears All-State and All-District Football awards
In sports news from the Butler Bears, Congratulations go out to Brendin Patrick for being selected 1st Team All-State from the Missouri High School Football Coaches Association for Running Back in Class 1. This is the second year in a row Brendin has garnered this prestigious award. Others receiving recognition...
921news.com
Sip and Shop Event December 21st in Butler
Studio M Salon and Boutique in Butler will be holding a Sip and Shop event on Wednesday, December 21st from 1-8 pm. They will have door prizes, the first 25 people will receive a goodie bag with some of their favorite items. They will also be having a drawing for a cooler full of goodies.
921news.com
Firewood for Sale
Firewood for sale in Rich Hill. Seasoned Elm, split. Full cord. $300.00. ½ cord $150.00. A regular truck bed full, for. $125.00. Firewood delivery will have an extra cost. You can. pick up Firewood in Rich Hill. Call 816-562-1552 that number again for split seasoned Elm firewood. 816-562-1552.
921news.com
Body Found South of Harrisonville Walmart
Friday morning, December 9th, a body was discovered hanging from a tree just south of the Harrisonville Walmart. Harrisonville Police Department Deputies arrived on scene shortly after 9 am and confirmed that it was a human body. A spokesman for the city said there appeared to be no sign of...
