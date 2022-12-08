Read full article on original website
Beja Shriners host “Breakfast with Santa”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Beja Shriners hosted breakfast with Santa at the Beja Shrine Center. Beja Shriners public relations director Gary Fehl says breakfast with Santa is their way of spreading holiday cheer. “This is a very unique experience Santa Clause is special to all the children...
Catching up with Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin Pearl Webster of the Safe Shelter
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In the year since Safe Shelter Executive Director Pearl Webster became the Remarkable Woman of Northeast Wisconsin, she’s gotten over being camera shy. Her remarkable work in improving the health and well-being of struggling families on the Oneida National makes her a sought-after...
‘I heart GB’: New sculpture unveiled on CityDeck in downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There’s a new photo opportunity for those picturesque individuals as Downtown Green Bay, Inc., and the City of Green Bay installed a large-scale sculpture on the north end of the CityDeck. The sculpture reads ‘I Heart GB’ and appears to be made of...
Green Bay Police reminding residents of ‘Be Safe Hotline’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is sounding the alarm, reminding residents that help is there if they need it. The ‘Be Safe Hotline’, isn’t just a phone number, rather it’s an initiative focused on informing victims of domestic abuse about local resources.
Give the gift of Wisconsin at Loco Wisco
(WFRV) – If you’re crazy about all things Wisconsin or someone on your shopping list is, Local 5 Live gives you a look at the perfect place to shop. Loco Wisco offers everything from State-inspired games and snacks to apparel and jewelry, even shop for the ‘cutest little cheese curd’ on your list.
Trendy Tuesday: Sherpa-lined shacket
(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday shows how on trend it is to be comfy, cozy, and stylish. This week we feature this plaid shacket lined with sherpa. Find your comfy, cozy, and fabulous style at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown Green Bay. Shop local, either in...
Holiday Spotlight: Weyauwega Dairy
(WFRV) – It’s a multi-generation business where you can shop everything from gift baskets, meat products, and award-winning cheeses. Gerard Knaus from Weyauwega Star Dairy stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at this local business. Shop in person at Knaus Cheese Shop in Rosendale and...
Customers at New London Christmas Tree Farm pay it forward for others
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a dozen customers of the Kling Family Christmas Tree Farm in New London paid for one another’s trees on Sunday. Owners say it started with one woman who not only paid $50 for her tree but another $50 for the customer behind her.
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Christmas Story’ in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With a movie, knowing it’s make believe is a given. With a play, the make believe comes with the illusion of reality. There’s something about watching people in flesh and blood act out a story. And so Evergreen Theater creates the illusion...
Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.
Bellin Health opening state-of-the-art clinic in Brillion, grand opening set for 2024
BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – A new state-of-the-art Bellin Health Clinic is coming to Brillion in early 2024 at the Brillion Works District on the city’s east side. Located at 235 East Ryan Street, the clinic is expected to be around 16,000 square feet and hold 13 exam rooms with additional opportunities for expansion.
Keeping minds and bodies active as we age with Woodside Senior Communities
(WFRV) – You’ve been hearing it for some time now, from volunteers, and employees – at Woodside Senior Communities it’s all about the residents. Administrator Meghan Mehlberg Fuss visited Local 5 Live along with resident John Dwyer with more on his book, ‘My Freshman Year of College – Off to a Shakey Start’ where he writes about his experience at college life as a baby boomer. They also give advice on how to keep the mind and body active as we age.
Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter
(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
All lanes on Velp Avenue in Green Bay back open after WPS fixes damaged powerlines
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update regarding the downed power pole on Velp Avenue in Green Bay. According to officers, traffic flow is back to normal in the 1300 block of Velp Avenue, and drivers are now able to utilize both lanes of travel in each direction.
What are “ghost guns”? How prevalent are they in Green Bay?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Ghost guns don’t have serial numbers, they can be built using gun part kits people can buy online or even 3-D printers, and they have been popping up in criminal cases around the country. Green Bay hasn’t been spared. According to a criminal...
Suring Public Schools to close on Wednesday due to staffing shortages, illness
SURING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Suring Public School District has announced that all schools will be closed on Wednesday due to illness. According to a Facebook post, Suring Superintendent Paul Orlich informed parents and guardians of his plans to close school, as over 32% of the student body is out on Tuesday with illness.
Oshkosh Police investigating suspicious situation after man approached child with stuffed animal
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a suspicious situation involving a man reportedly approaching a child and asking the child if they wanted a stuffed animal. According to a release, the suspicious situation occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the 700 block of...
Officials provide more details on Chilton High School incident that prompted lockdown
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Chilton Public Schools Superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst has provided an update on the incident that occurred at Chilton High School Monday evening. According to a statement, officials with the high school were made aware of a possible threat during the evening hours of Monday. As...
