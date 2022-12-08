Niagara Hydropower to spur more than $100 million in private capital investments in Western New York. √ NYPA funding to aid in green hydrogen feasibility study. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York Power Authority board of trustees approved economic development awards to 25 companies that will support more than 12,000 jobs – nearly 500 newly created – and spur more than $410 million in capital investments. Low-cost power through the ReCharge NY program was allocated to 23 applicants throughout the state, and Niagara low-cost hydropower was awarded to two firms in Western New York. Additionally, the NYPA board approved a Western New York Power Proceeds award to support the deployment of green hydrogen in New York state.

15 HOURS AGO