Keep kids safe over the holidays: Medication safety at home and while traveling
Safety reminders from Erie County Department of Health & Department of Senior Services. The holidays are a time for family, friends and festive gatherings. But they can also be a time for potential poisoning incidents involving medication – especially in children. That is why the Erie County Department of Health and the Department of Social Services are reminding parents and caregivers to make medication safety a priority during this holiday season.
Catholic Health hosts free monthly COVID-19 support group
December session will focus on coronavirus resources and help for the holidays. Are you or a loved currently dealing with coronavirus or the aftereffects of COVID-19? Catholic Health is hosting a free monthly support group for survivors, loved ones and caregivers. The next session will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Ave.
6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'
The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
Hochul announces additional $63 million to boost home energy assistance payments
New York has received more than $412 million in federal funding for HEAP this winter. √ Home heating assistance increased to 56% over last winter for eligible households. √ Maximum of $1,126 now available to help eligible New Yorkers cover home heating costs. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced New...
Hochul announces launch of new hate & bias prevention unit within NYS Division of Human Rights
New unit will implement statewide campaign promoting acceptance, inclusion, tolerance & understanding of diversity as required by legislation signed last month by governor. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the New York State Division of Human Rights is launching a statewide hate and bias prevention unit, which is charged with leading public education and outreach efforts, serving as an early warning detection system in local communities, and quickly mobilizing to support areas and communities in which a bias incident has occurred.
Hochul convenes working group to support New York farmers
Directive to address & implement feedback gathered during summer roundtable discussions held with farming community. √ Members of working group comprised of agencies & stakeholders across state agricultural spectrum. Gov. Hochul on Monday announced a special working group of state agencies and agricultural community stakeholders will collaborate to support New...
Consumer alert: NYS DCP alerts consumers of new laws related to gift cards and gift certificates this holiday season
Hochul’s signed legislation protecting consumers from exploitative gift card practices goes into effect Dec. 10. √ Gift cards and gift certificates cannot expire within nine years, will not decline in value due to various fees, and may be redeemed for cash if remaining value is less than $5. Submitted...
Hochul announces economic development awards in support of more than 12,000 jobs, spurring more than $410 million in capital investments
Niagara Hydropower to spur more than $100 million in private capital investments in Western New York. √ NYPA funding to aid in green hydrogen feasibility study. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York Power Authority board of trustees approved economic development awards to 25 companies that will support more than 12,000 jobs – nearly 500 newly created – and spur more than $410 million in capital investments. Low-cost power through the ReCharge NY program was allocated to 23 applicants throughout the state, and Niagara low-cost hydropower was awarded to two firms in Western New York. Additionally, the NYPA board approved a Western New York Power Proceeds award to support the deployment of green hydrogen in New York state.
Buffalo man receives maximum sentence for murdering woman inside her west side home nearly 45 years ago
Erie County district attorney declares cold case homicide closed after DNA evidence linked defendant to killing of Linda Tschari. Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced 63-year-old John M. Sauberan of Buffalo was sentenced Tuesday morning before Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio. Sauberan received the maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
YMCA Buffalo Niagara receives $2.5 million philanthropic gift from William E. and Ann L. Swan Foundation
YMCA Buffalo Niagara has received a major charitable contribution of $2.5 million from the William E. & Ann L. Swan Foundation toward the future north Buffalo YMCA branch. A press release said, “Located on Elmwood Avenue, the new north Buffalo YMCA will feature a plethora of modern amenities, which support the YMCA’s three core areas of impact: youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. YMCA Buffalo Niagara will name the new aquatics center at the branch in the memory of the Swan family, ensuring their legacy lives on forever.”
Jim Bittner receives New York Farm Bureau's Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award
At New York Farm Bureau’s annual convention, Appleton Fruit Farmer Jim Bittner received the group’s highest honor, the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award. Farm Bureau President David Fisher spoke about the ways in which Bittner has been involved in this and other organizations. In addition to working on the resolutions committee and participating in the annual grassroots policymaking discussions, Bittner has served on the labor committee and fruit committees on both the state and national levels. In addition, he served as Niagara County president twice, the second time for 12 years.
Gas prices down again this week
Lower demand and increased supply bring prices down. Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.26, down 14 cents from one week ago. One year ago, the price was $3.33. The New York state average is $3.59, down 11 cents since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.53.
Hochul announces nominations for of historic places register, including Schoellkopf Hall
Listing on registers helps to ensure preservation through public & private investments. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the New York State Board for Historic Preservation recommended adding 11 properties to the state and national registers of historic places. "These nominations showcase New York's diverse history through preserving important places where New...
NYPA's Power Vista visitors center temporarily closed for improvements
The New York Power Authority on Tuesday announced the Power Vista visitors center in Lewiston will close temporarily for renovations effective Monday, Dec. 19. NYPA is installing new fire safety equipment in the more-than-60-year-old building. Watch for notices of partial reopening in late January 2023. Access to the full facility...
'Procrastinators Holiday Market' in Buffalo
Hey all you procrastinators: Get your family and friends something they will really love this Christmas – Buffalove! This Saturday, Dec. 17, shop local with close to 100 vendors and artisans and get last-minute Christmas shopping done at Buffalo RiverWorks. The “Procrastinators Holiday Market,” hosted by Totally Buffalo and...
Wreaths Across America ceremonies in Town of Niagara, Kenmore
On Saturday, Dec. 17, The Town of Niagara Lions Club, along with the Helping Hands and Town of Niagara Historian Peter Ames, will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony starting at 10 a.m. at the Witmer Road Cemetery. All are welcome to attend the gathering and remember the interred veterans.
Obituary: Theresa A. Siuta
Theresa A. Siuta, 95, of Sanborn, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Buffalo on Aug. 1, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Esch) Piechocki. She is survived by her five children: Thomas (Linda) Siuta, Patricia (Kevin) Siuta, Diane (Jim) Gorban, Paul (Ailleen) Siuta and Audrey Siuta; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Stephen S. Siuta; grandson, Stephen W. Siuta; granddaughter, Michelle M. Siuta; brothers: Edward Piechocki, Anthony (Ruth) Piechocki, Frank (Mary) Piechocki and Peter (Bernice) Piechocki; and sisters: Mary Helen (Walter) Siuta and Gertrude (Peter) Moskwik.
