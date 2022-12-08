Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Droning on and on and on
From time to time, readers suggest that I explore this topic or that. Some of them even make suggestions that I can print in a family newspaper. Most suggestions seem to depend upon whether they think I am a flaming liberal or a rock-ribbed conservative. For the record, I am neither. I have always considered myself to be a faithful, card-carrying member of the radical middle-of-the-road gang.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Rediscover Wiscasset Public Library
Nobody uses a library anymore because we have the internet. I hear this every time public funding is being considered for a library. It’s not true, you can’t do all the research you need on the internet. Take it from me, I’ve tried. You’ll spend more time navigating from one bogus website to another before maybe finding what you’re looking for, hoping it’s a reliable source. Here’s a suggestion: Go to a library and get the help of a professional who likely can suggest a trusted source.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Dec. 13 update: Midcoast adds nine COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
William H. Trafton
Bill passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 22, 1933 in Gardiner, Maine, the son of Josephine (Smith) and Lorimer Trafton. His childhood was spent on the family farm where he developed a lifelong love of nature. Bill...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Virginia arrives in Wiscasset
The Maine’s First Ship vessel, the Virginia, sailed from Bath to Wiscasset Monday, arriving at the town dock in early afternoon, participants said. Selectmen on Sept. 6 agreed to rent out a float at the recreational pier for the vessel to winter in Wiscasset. The ship is a reconstruction of a 1600s ship, according to Wiscasset Newspaper files.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
MDOT plans temp closings of Old Stage Road bridge
Plans are in the works to replace a small bridge linking Wiscasset and Woolwich on Old Stage Road, possibly in 2024. Maine Department of Transportation will temporarily close the bridge this week to do test borings, said Devan Eaton, MDOT senior project manager. The work will take four to seven work days. No work is planned on the weekends. The road will be closed to thru traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the work. Signage alerting motorists has been posted in both towns.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
First grade schools the competition in Christmas tree decorating
This year’s Charlie Brown Christmas Tree Decorating Contest winner is Cindy Casey’s first grade class at Edgecomb Eddy School. In 2017, Edgecomb created the competition to celebrate the holiday season. This was a team competition with competitors ranging from pre-kindergarten to grade six classrooms. Students decorated trees Dec....
wiscassetnewspaper.com
200 years and onward for First Congo of Wiscasset’s Organ Society
No Zoom echoes, Organ Society members realized and laughed about Sept. 7 as they settled in to do business in person for the first time since the pandemic moved meetings online. In First Congregational Church of Wiscasset’s Fellowship Hall, the group that turned 200 years old this year listened as leader Martha Speed read a poem on a ladies aid group, author unknown.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset SRO Jonathan Barnes
Officer Jonathan Barnes started as school resource officer (SRO) for the Wiscasset school system in September. An employee of Wiscasset Police Department since 2018, Barnes wanted to broaden his ability to help young people and further support the community as SRO. The job was cut for the 2021-22 school year when the funding was voted down but is back this year, being primarily funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The SRO job is being relied on heavily this year as the school system has struggled to fill two social worker jobs.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Holiday open house and community literacy event
Let the magic of the Merry Barn get you in the holiday spirit!. In addition to our regular monthly Community Literacy Event, the Merry Barn Writers’ Retreat is hosting an Open House on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. Welcome are loyal friends and community members curious to see what happens at the barn. Take a tour, explore our library, and learn about our programs while you snack on festive treats.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Call to Artists for ‘Passages’
River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit works for the first juried show of 2023, “Passages.” A new theme for a new year allows for vast interpretation. For example, a piece could represent a journey or transformation, a pathway or opening. This show is open to all...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Scott Dickerson signing of ‘Telling Stone’ this Saturday
On Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. Lincolnville author Scott Dickerson will be signing copies of his new novel “Telling Stone” at Sherman's Maine Coast Bookshop. 158 Main St. in Damariscotta. “Telling Stone” is a deep immersion in Paleolithic people and the art revolution they created...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 197 calls for service for the period of Dec. 6 to Dec. 13. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,232 calls for service. Nathan T. Brewer, 33, of Nobleboro was issued a summons Dec. 11 for Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention, on Maple Ridge Road, Nobleboro, by Deputy Jerold Winslow.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Jerry Farnham’s daydreams evolved into first novel
Boothbay Harbor native Jerry Farnham has had the plot for a first book in his head since he was 16 and sternman on his father Fred’s boat. Out on the water summers, yachts anchored in the outer harbor and beyond are a fairly common sight. Farnham found himself wondering who might be on them; perhaps a famous Hollywood actress? And what if somehow they got to talking and he invited her to the lobster boat races? Would their different worlds collide or compliment each other somehow?
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Early deadlines for Christmas, New Year’s editions
The deadline for advertisements, classifieds, press releases, letters, columns and community news for the Thursday, Dec. 29 edition will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. The deadline for advertisements and classifieds, press releases, letters, columns and community news for the Thursday, Jan. 5 edition will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30.
Comments / 0