riograndeguardian.com
Cortez: Prosperity Task Force will help build community assets for Hidalgo County
EDINBURG, Texas – Research shows that when a community has policies and investments to help those in poverty, it not only helps those in need, but it also helps government and ultimately the taxpayer. So said Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez at a recent Prosperity Task Force meeting, held...
Men increasingly living alone in Brownsville, data indicates
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce might have you checking on your Brownsville buddies. They could be lonely— or at least have so much more room for activities. By choice or not, the overall percentage of people living alone in Brownsville has been increasing faster than all but one […]
Agency: McAllen bar owes $250K in back wages to bartenders and servers
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The employer of Oak Texas Bar & Grill failed to pay servers and bartenders federal minimum wage, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division. The Department of Labor found that the employer violated federal minimum wage obligations by only allowing employees to work for tips, a release […]
Government Technology
McAllen, Texas, Celebrates Technology Upgrades to Courts
(TNS) — The city of McAllen is ending the year by looking toward the future with the newly renovated McAllen Municipal Court. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to usher in a new technological era for the court, which also recently became a court of record. "We're having...
BISD teacher union asking for higher retention stipend
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teacher’s union in Brownsville is demanding more funds from the Brownsville Independent School District for educators working during COVID. BISD district is proposing giving employees each a $525 retention stipend for work performance, but the Association of Brownsville Educators is asking for more than twice as much. “Teachers have been […]
mageenews.com
Texas Woman Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Texas woman was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
HCSO: Man assaults store clerk, takes money and cigarettes
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Dec. 9. A social media post from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded at around 8 p.m. to a call of an aggravated robbery at Servi Express Drive Thru located south of 8 Mile Line Road in Mission. When deputies […]
KRGV
City of Santa Rosa to host free food distribution for residents
The city of Santa Rosa is having a free food giveaway Tuesday. The giveaway is for Santa Rosa residents only. It is happening at the Santa Rosa Youth Center at 9:30 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m.o. An ID and proof of residency is required.
riograndeguardian.com
Rodriguez: People in poverty are not a liability and we should invest in them
EDINBURG, Texas – Omar I. Rodriguez, director of grants and governmental relations for the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, is part of the Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force. The task force was set up by Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez to address the high rate of poverty...
Beware holiday online shopping fraud, say experts
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Millions across the country are preparing for the holiday season with the majority of consumers shopping for Christmas gifts online. Although online shopping is a convenient way to buy what you need with just a few clicks, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns shoppers of potential fraud schemes – especially during […]
KRGV
FedEx to contact customers about lost or delayed packages after delivery truck caught fire in Weslaco
FedEx says some Valley customers may be getting a phone call about lost or delayed packages. This comes after a delivery truck burned Monday while on the highway in Weslaco. The Weslaco Fire Marshal's Office is looking into what caused the fire. Channel 5 News reached out to FedEx about...
KRGV
Hidalgo County reports one confirmed case of Mpox
Hidalgo County on Monday reported one new confirmed case of Mpox, also known as Monkeypox. The World Health Organization renamed the virus last month. There has been 10 Mpox cases reported in total in Hidalgo County since August. This is also the first new case reported in Hidalgo County since...
kurv.com
Reviews Conclude Numerous Security Lapses Led To Deadly Escape Of Convicted Killer From Hidalgo
Two investigations into a Texas prison inmate’s escape from a prisoner transport bus, which resulted in the killings of a family of five, found a multitude of security lapses that led to his getaway. Both the internal and independent investigations found that correctional officers at the Hughes Unit failed to conduct proper inmate strip searches and failed to properly apply restraints.
KRGV
Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home
Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday. Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Charmaine Lane. When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
kurv.com
Valley Border Patrol Agent Killed in ATV Accident Laid to Rest
A Valley Border Patrol agent who was killed last week when the ATV in which he was riding while chasing illegal border crossers crashed, has been laid to rest. Raul Gonzalez Junior — who was 38 — was buried at Palm Valley Gardens in Pharr yesterday. Hundreds turned out for his funeral. Agents gave him and his family full honors with bagpipes and a gun salute.
Valley store still beautiful as it reaches 100-year mark
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— To say hair fashions and makeup trends have changed in the past century would be an understatement. Yet, Valley Beauty Supply has managed to stay in business for 100 years. So what’s the key to staying successful for so long? “Working with the next generation and laying down that groundwork and keeping […]
Police: Gunshot accidental but man tried to claim it was a drive-by shooting
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen was the victim of an accidental shooting Sept. 30 in Brownsville. However, police alleged the man with the gun had falsely claimed to investigators that the gunshot happened because of a drive-by shooting and he now faces additional charges, according to […]
CCSO: Man detained at port of entry; 75 lbs of marijuana seized
LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody for allegedly attempting to smuggle several packages in a vehicle through a port of entry in Los Indios, deputies said. Benjamin Rodriguez, 33, was arrested on Dec. 8, on charges of possession of marijuana, according to a news release by Cameron County Sheriff Eric […]
Man ‘crossing the road diagonally’ hit by car, hospitalized
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening, leaving one hospitalized. Authorities arrived at the intersection of International Boulevard and Main Street at around 6:11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man on the road. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department told ValleyCentral […]
