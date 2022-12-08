ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

ValleyCentral

Men increasingly living alone in Brownsville, data indicates

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A report from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce might have you checking on your Brownsville buddies. They could be lonely— or at least have so much more room for activities. By choice or not, the overall percentage of people living alone in Brownsville has been increasing faster than all but one […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Government Technology

McAllen, Texas, Celebrates Technology Upgrades to Courts

(TNS) — The city of McAllen is ending the year by looking toward the future with the newly renovated McAllen Municipal Court. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning to usher in a new technological era for the court, which also recently became a court of record. "We're having...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD teacher union asking for higher retention stipend

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teacher’s union in Brownsville is demanding more funds from the Brownsville Independent School District for educators working during COVID. BISD district is proposing giving employees each a $525 retention stipend for work performance, but the Association of Brownsville Educators is asking for more than twice as much. “Teachers have been […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
mageenews.com

Texas Woman Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A Texas woman was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
HATTIESBURG, MS
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Man assaults store clerk, takes money and cigarettes

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Investigators are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Dec. 9. A social media post from the sheriff’s office said deputies responded at around 8 p.m. to a call of an aggravated robbery at Servi Express Drive Thru located south of 8 Mile Line Road in Mission. When deputies […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Beware holiday online shopping fraud, say experts

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Millions across the country are preparing for the holiday season with the majority of consumers shopping for Christmas gifts online. Although online shopping is a convenient way to buy what you need with just a few clicks, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns shoppers of potential fraud schemes – especially during […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County reports one confirmed case of Mpox

Hidalgo County on Monday reported one new confirmed case of Mpox, also known as Monkeypox. The World Health Organization renamed the virus last month. There has been 10 Mpox cases reported in total in Hidalgo County since August. This is also the first new case reported in Hidalgo County since...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Reviews Conclude Numerous Security Lapses Led To Deadly Escape Of Convicted Killer From Hidalgo

Two investigations into a Texas prison inmate’s escape from a prisoner transport bus, which resulted in the killings of a family of five, found a multitude of security lapses that led to his getaway. Both the internal and independent investigations found that correctional officers at the Hughes Unit failed to conduct proper inmate strip searches and failed to properly apply restraints.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Law enforcement activity seen at Brownsville home

Multiple FBI agents were spotted at a home in Brownsville Thursday. Nearly 10 unmarked vehicles were seen on the property, located along Charmaine Lane. When reached for comment, an FBI spokesperson confirmed that “court-authorized law enforcement activity” was being conducted in Brownsville, adding that no other information is being released at this time.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Valley Border Patrol Agent Killed in ATV Accident Laid to Rest

A Valley Border Patrol agent who was killed last week when the ATV in which he was riding while chasing illegal border crossers crashed, has been laid to rest. Raul Gonzalez Junior — who was 38 — was buried at Palm Valley Gardens in Pharr yesterday. Hundreds turned out for his funeral. Agents gave him and his family full honors with bagpipes and a gun salute.
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Valley store still beautiful as it reaches 100-year mark

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral)— To say hair fashions and makeup trends have changed in the past century would be an understatement. Yet, Valley Beauty Supply has managed to stay in business for 100 years. So what’s the key to staying successful for so long? “Working with the next generation and laying down that groundwork and keeping […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Man ‘crossing the road diagonally’ hit by car, hospitalized

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that occurred Tuesday evening, leaving one hospitalized. Authorities arrived at the intersection of International Boulevard and Main Street at around 6:11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man on the road. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department told ValleyCentral […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

