ann erie
5d ago

which country is it that cuts off hands of thieves? I wonder what their crime rates are...

brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of biting woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic incident on Monday, December 12. A deputy arrived at a location on Myrtlewood Dr. and initiated an investigation into accusations about a victim being physically assaulted by Reginald Doucette, 30, of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for work release inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a work release facility inmate. James allegedly “walked off his job site at a towing company on River Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

1 person killed, 1 injured after car hits them on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say

One pedestrian was killed and another injured after a vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon as they walked along Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say. Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'jean McKneely said a preliminary review of the incident found that it happened shortly before 2 p.m. as the two pedestrians were walking on the road's shoulder near Little John Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another. It’s the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice. The case began this year on July 24 when the family of Jyrion...
COVINGTON, LA
brproud.com

Florida Boulevard crash kills one pedestrian, injures a second

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local officials, one pedestrian was killed and a second was injured in a Tuesday (December 13) afternoon crash. The deadly wreck reportedly occurred around 3 p.m. within the 12000 block of Florida Boulevard, and according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, the victim who was killed experienced multi-system trauma as a result of the crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Detectives searching for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store. Police said the robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m. No further details were provided. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is...
BATON ROUGE, LA

