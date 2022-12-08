Read full article on original website
ann erie
5d ago
which country is it that cuts off hands of thieves? I wonder what their crime rates are...
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of biting woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic incident on Monday, December 12. A deputy arrived at a location on Myrtlewood Dr. and initiated an investigation into accusations about a victim being physically assaulted by Reginald Doucette, 30, of Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
‘Sticky bandits’ allegedly steal deposits from apartment management office in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two suspects. The so called, “sticky bandits” are accused of stealing from a management office on Monday, December 5. Do you recognize either or both of the suspects picture...
APSO working to ID man allegedly tied to $900 theft from Donaldsonville business
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to identify a man they believe is tied to a theft investigation. According to APSO, more than $900 was taken from a business in Donaldsonville. Deputies are hoping to locate the man. Anyone with information that...
brproud.com
$50K bond set for Baton Rouge woman accused of speeding in school zone
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond after a recent incident in a school zone. Linda Jean Blanton, 58, of Baton Rouge, allegedly did not comply with a request made by a P.O.S.T. Certified School Resource Officer on Wednesday, December 7.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge woman arrested after speeding episode in Assumption school zone, officials say
A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after an Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputy stopped her from speeding through a school zone during morning student drop-offs; when the officer ordered her to pull off the road, the woman sped off, endangering the officer, the Sheriff's Office said. The officer was directing morning...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of almost hitting deputies while nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was responding to a two-vehicle crash when they were called into action again by an alleged drunk driver. The crash scene was located at Jefferson Hwy. and Bocage Dr. The affidavit states that Brandon Moody, 34, of...
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for work release inmate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a work release facility inmate. James allegedly “walked off his job site at a towing company on River Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Murder trial for Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning boyfriend wraps up
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The murder trial for the woman accused of poisoning and killing her boyfriend in East Baton Rouge Parish is about to wrap up. The state and the defense rested their case today in the trial for Meshell Hale. The first witness today was environmental...
WAFB.com
BRPD: Person killed, another injured in north Baton Rouge shooting
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. The sheriff’s office says Clayton Jones, 36, left his job at a towing company on River Road Friday, Dec. 9.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man charged after EBRSO seizes gun, marijuana and more during traffic stop
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 5000 block of McClelland Dr. on Friday, December 9. The traffic stop involved a Black Dodge Avenger with four occupants. One of those occupants was a passenger named...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge doctor convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A grand jury convicts a 64-year-old Baton Rouge doctor for 20 counts of distributing controlled substances on Friday, Dec. 9. According to United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., Dr. Randy Lamartiniere was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 27, 2021. After a five-day trial, Lamartiniere was convicted of 20 counts of distribution of controlled substances. From about March 2015 through Jan. 2016, Lamartiniere wrote medical prescriptions for large quantities of Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone, in exchange for cash. Lamartiniere reportedly charged a fee ranging between $100 and $300 per visit, without accepting any forms of health insurance. Lamartiniere would then prescribe a controlled substance that was not for medical purposes.
theadvocate.com
1 person killed, 1 injured after car hits them on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say
One pedestrian was killed and another injured after a vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon as they walked along Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say. Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'jean McKneely said a preliminary review of the incident found that it happened shortly before 2 p.m. as the two pedestrians were walking on the road's shoulder near Little John Drive.
Employees overpower robbery suspect until police arrive
Lafayette Police responded to an armed robbery in progress Tuesday.
brproud.com
Ascension Parish Deputy honored for saving citizen’s life during emergency
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, a local hero was honored for saving a man’s life. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) praised one of its own for making the quick decision to help a man who was experiencing a frightening health emergency. According to APSO,...
brproud.com
Missing person in Hammond is unsolved murder case in Covington
COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — A case that began as a missing person report in one city turned into an unsolved murder investigation in another. It’s the latest case to roll on the Wheel of Justice. The case began this year on July 24 when the family of Jyrion...
brproud.com
Former Fiery Crab employee accused of putting Molotov cocktail under manager’s truck in September arrested
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of starting a fire under the truck of his former manager at a Baton Rouge restaurant in September was arrested on charges of simple arson and simple criminal damage to property. The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) said investigators were called...
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Baton Rouge on Monday night. The crash happened close to Dawson Drive on Plant Road at around 6:30 p.m. According to the officials, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
brproud.com
Florida Boulevard crash kills one pedestrian, injures a second
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to local officials, one pedestrian was killed and a second was injured in a Tuesday (December 13) afternoon crash. The deadly wreck reportedly occurred around 3 p.m. within the 12000 block of Florida Boulevard, and according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, the victim who was killed experienced multi-system trauma as a result of the crash.
brproud.com
Detectives searching for armed robbery suspect
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store. Police said the robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m. No further details were provided. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is...
