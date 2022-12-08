ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sharee B.

IRS Confirms Issuance of $1,400 Stimulus Checks for Eligible Families

Stimulus checks have gone out in several states over the past few months, however, there are still thousands of families who are eligible but haven't yet received one. According to the Office of Tax Analysis,nearly 9 million taxpayer families were still considered eligible to receive the stimulus payments approved by the American Rescue Plan Act. In addition to receiving a $1,400 check, they may also qualify for additional tax credits or rebates such as the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit.
MONTCO.Today

A Big Tax Write-Off for Small Business: What Is IRS Section 179?

Today’s economy is creating challenges for many small businesses. Many things seem to be changing quickly. But one important thing has not changed: Section 179 of the IRS Tax Code. When small businesses use financing to reinvest in their business by purchasing certain categories of equipment or software, they can take advantage of a powerful tax write-off. Based on a new WSFS Bank Small Business Trends study’s findings, small businesses are considering this powerful tax write-off, as 45 percent of those surveyed are considering a loan to finance equipment.
Investopedia

NFT Tax Guide

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) are a cryptographic asset used to digitize intellectual property such as artwork, images, videos, music, or text. It is authenticated and exchanged using blockchain technology. They are a fairly new type of asset, and the IRS has yet to provide any official guidance about the tax treatment of NFTs that differentiates it from other digital assets.
Business Insider

Are home improvements tax deductible? Only under limited circumstances

This article was expert reviewed by Sheneya Wilson, MS, MBA, CPA, an accountant and CEO of Fola Financial. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
Retirement Daily

Year-End Tax & Financial Planning Opportunities

In 2021 there was a significant amount of uncertainty about tax law – would President Biden’s sweeping tax proposal pass? As we sit down to gather our thoughts for year-end planning, it strikes us how much of last year’s proposed changes did not come to pass. The reality right now is we continue to have historically low federal tax rates and various planning opportunities available.
fitsmallbusiness.com

Pre-tax Deductions & Post-tax Deductions: An Ultimate Guide

As a small business owner or payroll professional, you need to be aware of payroll tax deductions, including both pre- and post-tax deductions. As the names suggest:. Pre-tax deductions are those deductions subtracted from an employee’s pay before taxes are withheld (including health plan and life insurance contributions). Post-tax...

