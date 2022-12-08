Read full article on original website
Rashke, Guy
Guy Rashke, age 69 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at UW Health University in Madison, WI. Guy was born on May 21, 1953; son of the late Donald and Diana (Wozniak) Rashke on the U.S. Naval Base in Rural-Shields Township, IL. Guy grew up in Amherst, WI graduating from Amherst High School in 1971. He then married Elizabeth “Liz” Lukasavage on September 23, 1974 in Waupaca, WI. Guy worked for the Waupaca Foundry until his retirement in 2016. Guy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodcarving and model railroad. He was a member of the Senior Center and the Waupaca Area Woodcarving Club.
Mielke, Arno
Arno Mielke, age 88 of the Town of Grant, Shawano County passed away Saturday evening December 10, 2022 at the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Appleton. Funeral arrangements are currently pending with Eberhardt-Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory of Marion. www.eberhardtstevenson.com.
Christmas light throw-down
The Weyauwega-Fremont area is on a holiday roll that would make Santa Claus proud. The Frolic in Fremont event on Saturday, Nov. 26, had people standing shoulder-to-shoulder on Wolf River Drive for the Light-Up Fremont parade. Afterwards, the community Christmas tree was lit up and the River Deck was packed...
Diestler, LeRoy C.
LeRoy C. Diestler, age 77 of New London, passed away on Friday, December 9, 2022, following a two-year battle with ALS. He was born on March 24, 1945, in Appleton, son of the late Charles and Cecilia (Ellenbecker) Diestler. LeRoy was united in marriage to Judy Prahl on April 29, 1967. Family and friends meant everything to LeRoy. He loved fishing, hunting, watching his grandkids playing sports, and watching birds in his back yard. He worked at the Hortonville Toy Factory for 46 years, until his retirement in 2010.
Calling 911
• Dec. 5 – A Manawa woman on Riverview Drive reported her stepfather tried to stop her from moving out, pushed her around and choked her. • Dec. 5 – A Tigerton man reported a trespasser on his land near Mud Lake Road. • Dec. 5 – A...
Driver injured in Waupaca County crash
One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in the town of Caledonia. Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 45 north of County Trunk W. Investigators found that a southbound vehicle lost control,...
