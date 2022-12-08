Guy Rashke, age 69 of Waupaca, WI passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at UW Health University in Madison, WI. Guy was born on May 21, 1953; son of the late Donald and Diana (Wozniak) Rashke on the U.S. Naval Base in Rural-Shields Township, IL. Guy grew up in Amherst, WI graduating from Amherst High School in 1971. He then married Elizabeth “Liz” Lukasavage on September 23, 1974 in Waupaca, WI. Guy worked for the Waupaca Foundry until his retirement in 2016. Guy enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, woodcarving and model railroad. He was a member of the Senior Center and the Waupaca Area Woodcarving Club.

