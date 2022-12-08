Read full article on original website
Related
Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara
LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara (AP) — After the final whistle of every match Morocco won in its history-making World Cup run, crowds poured out of homes and cafes in the biggest city of Western Sahara, celebrating for hours. The revelers included some Sahrawi people, members of an ethnic group that...
Secret to Argentina's run to the World Cup final: More than just Messi
LUSAIL, Qatar — At the end of the semifinal symphony that he had conducted, after the bear hugs and amid the instant euphoria, Lionel Messi shuffled into place. He had just been named the "man of the match," the star of a show that lifted Argentina into a World Cup final. But as celebrations took shape, he became merely one of 26. He threw his right arm around Rodrigo De Paul and his left around Nicolás Tagliafico. He blended in as Argentine players, shoulder-to-shoulder in a straight line facing their fans, bounded up and down, rejoicing and singing.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Telecoms bosses see need for consolidation in Italy mobile sector
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) Pietro Labriola, who leads Italy's biggest telecoms group, said on Wednesday that the Italian mobile market needed consolidation.
Eastern bloc tourism experiment too successful – archive, 1972
This was the week when thousands of Poles had been hoping to do their Christmas shopping for the first time in the better-stocked shops of East Berlin. But it was not to be. Eleven months after the start of a unique scheme whereby two communist states in eastern Europe – Poland and the German Democratic Republic – dropped their customs barriers for individual tourists, the experiment has been shelved.
NBC New York
India and Vietnam Could Benefit as Chipmakers Shift Away From China
The Biden administration’s China chip curbs are the latest in a series of upheavals prompting chipmakers to relocate production chains to neighboring countries, experts say. Among them, Vietnam and India have emerged as cost-efficient alternative bases with lower levels of political risks. Still, experts say China continues to maintain...
NBC New York
Europe's Power Crisis Has ‘Very Little to Do With Putin,' Portfolio Manager Says
"The reason why we have a power crisis in Europe has very little to do with Putin," Per Lekander tells CNBC. "I would almost say that Putin actually made the situation better," he adds. Comments come at a time of huge disruption within global energy markets following Russia's invasion of...
NBC New York
Britain's New ‘Winter of Discontent' Deepens as Widespread Strikes Mount Over Festive Period
Workers are striking to demand better pay and conditions, with inflation hitting a 41-year high of 11.1% in October as household energy bills and food prices continue to squeeze incomes. In recent weeks, upcoming strike actions have been announced by nurses, rail workers, postal workers, ambulance workers, airport staff, Border...
NBC New York
London Suffers IPO ‘Drought' as Fund Raising Plunges by 90% This Year
LONDON — Funds raised by companies listing in London plunged by more than 90% this year, according to new research. Analysts said the market had cooled due to weak economic growth forecasts, rising interest rates and wariness around the performance of British firms. Year-to-date, 40 firms have floated on...
NBC New York
Europe Moves Closer on Limiting Natural Gas Prices as Brussels Looks to Protect Consumers
Officials have suggested that the cap could land between 180 euros and 220 euros per megawatt hour. This is after the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, proposed a level of 275 euros per megawatt hour. While these discussion drag on, the EU is looking at how best...
Comments / 0