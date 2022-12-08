Read full article on original website
Tuesday Hoops: Otsego, Plainwell boys win, Martin girls beat Hackett
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Otsego boys basketball team improved to a perfect 3-0 on the young season with a 53-42 win over visiting Sturgis. Plainwell also picked up a Tuesday night win, beating Three Rivers 57-33. The Martin girls stormed back from a double-digit 4th quarter lead to beat...
Mother faces charges, WMU football new coach arrives, a fatal crash & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Harper Creek teacher retires after placed on leave for alleged misconduct on social media. Harper Creek Community School's Superintendent, Rob Ridgeway, issued a statement on the teacher placed on leave for alleged social media misconduct Wednesday.
Zeigler Auto Group, Josh Bilicki Team up for 2023 NASCAR Cup Season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — KALAMAZOO, MICH Zeigler Auto Group will serve as primary sponsor onboard Josh Bilicki’s new No. 78 Camaro for Live Fast Motorsports through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season. As the youngest team in NASCAR, Live Fast Motorsports welcomes Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group in an exciting new partnership driving the No. 78 Camaro. The Zeigler.com Chevy Camaro will make its official debut at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center among list of state grant winners
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo's Haymarket Event Center was awarded thousands in funding through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, or MEDC, Match on Main grant program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Michigan’s small businesses and traditional downtowns are the heart of our communities, and with today’s Match on Main grants,...
Edwardsburg bus driver shortage leads to remote learning day
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. (WSBT) — Students at Edwardsburg Public schools were not in school today and will not be tomorrow, either. EPS announced earlier that students will have remote learning Wednesday. This comes after school was cancelled Tuesday because the school system didn't have enough bus drivers due to illness.
Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent resigns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — KPS Superintendent Rita Raichoudhuri resigned Monday evening, after only 2 1/2 years on the job. Raichoudhuri came to Kalamazoo from Chicago public schools where she was executive director of Early College and Career Education. The school district describes Raichoudhuri's departure as a mutual decision. The statement...
Portage School Board to discuss grant for former 'gender affirming closet'
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools are gearing up for Monday’s Board of Education meeting. The district is preparing for angry parents and will have a school resource officer at the meeting, according to Michelle Karpinski, district spokesperson. GSA: Former 'Gender Affirming Closet' to include all students in...
Little explanation given for KPS superintendent's abrupt resignation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community is scratching their heads Tuesday, wondering what led to the abrupt resignation of Kalamazoo Public Schools superintendent, Rita Raichoudhuri. Her resignation came during Monday night's board of education meeting, following a closed session. Resignation: Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent resigns. Raichoudhuri's seat was empty...
Kalamazoo Public Schools approves bonuses for employees
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An early Christmas present for the staff of Kalamazoo Public Schools. The KPS board of education announced on Monday that current full-time employees will receive a $1,500 one-time bonus. "It's all a part of the hard work during and after the pandemic, as every employee is...
Kalamazoo Public Safety discusses hiring challenges, incentives
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring more public safety officers to patrol our streets. The hiring process happens three times a year for a two-week period. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd. As of Tuesday, police have received 35...
Gerald R. Ford International Airport adds American Airlines flights to New York
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — American Airlines flyers can now take a trip to the Big Apple from Grand Rapids. Starting May 5, 2023, Gerald R. Ford International Airport will be increasing their connectivity to the Northeast by adding additional service to New York's LaGuardia Airport on American Airlines, according to the airport in a release Monday.
Registration open for 40th annual John Daley Memorial One One Run
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's the 40th straight year of starting the new year out right. Registration for the John Daley Memorial One One Run in Kalamazoo opened Tuesday. 2020 One One Run: Hundreds of runners gather for annual John Daley Memorial One One Run on New Year's Day. The...
Two West Michiganders died onboard 1988 Pan Am flight bombing
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A U.S. Army sergeant from Kalamazoo and a Battle Creek teenager were among the 190 Americans who died onboard a Pan-Am flight from London to New York in 1988. Thirty-four years after a bomb brought down the flight over Scotland, the man who allegedly built the...
Kalamazoo area gas prices continue to drop, experts say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices across the country are continuing on a downward trend. In Kalamazoo, gas prices have dropped by 22 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.38 per gallon, according to GasBuddy in their weekly update. Gas prices dropping: "Don't be in a hurry to...
Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has launched a new hiring campaign. KDPS has opened the application process for “Public Safety Officer” positions until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 23rd. Applications may be submitted online at the following websites:. City of Kalamazoo employment opportunities website.
Families of W. Michigan Pan Am flight 103 bombing victims can't find closure after arrest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two West Michigan families whose loved ones were killed in the 1988 Pan American airlines flight #103 bombing over Lockerbie, Scotland are speaking out about the arrest of the Libyan intelligence official accused of making the bomb. The arrest of Abu Agila Mohammad Mas'ud Kheir Al-Marimi...
Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli continues recovery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police K-9 Eli is continuing on his path to recovery. In an update Tuesday, Eli is continuing to recover at home, but needed some additional staples to keep his wounds secure, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department in a post to Facebook.
New discrimination charges filed against Grand Rapids Police Department
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is expected to announce new charges of discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. The MDCR is to hold a virtual news conference to talk on the different complaints that are to be added to...
Three Rivers Commercial-News is saved, to restart publication Friday
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — The Three Rivers Commercial-News is breathing new life with a surprise purchase. Mike Wilcox, owner of the Allegan County News among other Southwest Michigan newspapers, purchased the paper with a plan to convert the publication into a weekly newspaper, according to the announcement. The publication...
First responders in Portage help a local food pantry
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
