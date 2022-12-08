KALAMAZOO, Mich. — KALAMAZOO, MICH Zeigler Auto Group will serve as primary sponsor onboard Josh Bilicki’s new No. 78 Camaro for Live Fast Motorsports through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season. As the youngest team in NASCAR, Live Fast Motorsports welcomes Bilicki and Zeigler Auto Group in an exciting new partnership driving the No. 78 Camaro. The Zeigler.com Chevy Camaro will make its official debut at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

