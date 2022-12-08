Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Visit the Magical Christmas Sculpture Garden in South Carolina this YearTravel MavenMurrells Inlet, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Has Been Named the Best in South CarolinaTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMurrells Inlet, SC
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
WMBF
Carolina-based fast food chain awards 2 Myrtle Beach teachers with ‘holiday bonuses’
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eleven teachers in six states received $500 “holiday bonuses” from a Carolina-born fast food chain, including two in Myrtle Beach. As part of its 12 Days of Bo*, Bojangles donated $500 gift cards to 11 teachers across the brand’s footprint. Two of...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach single mother walking to and from work surprised with car
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking to and from work to provide for her three children received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. Kewonna Kennedy was gifted a newly refurbished 2018 Toyota Prius from Caliber Collision and GEICO. Kennedy says this major donation will turn things...
This Is The Best Christmas Light Display In South Carolina
Travel + Leisure found the best best holiday light displays in each state.
WMBF
Murrells Inlet event raises nearly $200,000 to help give Christmas gifts to thousands of kids
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of children will wake up to Christmas gifts under the tree thanks to an annual event held in Murrells Inlet. The 16th Annual “I Believe” Children’s Holiday Fundraiser took place last week at the Hot Fish Club restaurant. The event...
WMBF
‘You can do anything you want to do in life’: Jonah Burton’s brave battle against rare cancer
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A special birthday celebration for 7-year-old Jonah Burton, who is battling a rare brain cancer, was held at Friendly’s restaurant in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon. Community members, along with Horry County Police, Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Police were on hand to...
WMBF
‘Super excited about it’: Myrtle Beach opens newest dog park in city
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Dogs now have a new place to take their humans so they can run and play in Myrtle Beach. The New Town Bark Park, located at 3rd Avenue South and Collins Street, held a grand opening celebration on Monday. Several dogs had the chance...
WMBF
All aboard The Polar Bus Express with the Big Red Bus
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Big Red Bus is hosting the third annual “Polar Bus Express” for an unforgettable experience, unlike anything Myrtle Beach has ever offered. Ride along this true double-decker bus set to the enchanting sounds of the motion picture soundtrack. Passengers relive the magic...
WMBF
Loris police search for missing 80-year-old man; possibly traveling toward NC
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris Police Department is asking people in the community to be on the lookout for a missing 80-year-old man. Moddie McZeke Jr. was reported missing on Tuesday. He suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to become confused on disoriented. McZeke was...
News13 Pet of the Weekend: Oreo
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 10-11 is Oreo, a 2-year-old dog in foster care with the Grand Strand Humane Society. This is Oreo’s second appearance as the News13 Pet of the Weekend. He has been with the GSHS for about five months, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach City Council passes resolution rejecting antisemitism after flyers show up in neighborhoods
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach City Council is taking a stance against antisemitism and any form of racism or religious intolerance. During Tuesday’s meeting, the city council voted in favor of a resolution opposing antisemitism in all forms. This comes after a series of antisemitic flyers...
WMBF
The South’s Grandest Christmas Show is dazzling the Grand Strand this holiday season
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Until the end of this month, make a new tradition by celebrating the holidays in Myrtle Beach with the Alabama Theatre’s award winning production, The South’s Grandest Christmas Show. This show brings an incredible combination of talent, scenery and special effects to the Grand...
WMBF
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews to move home from North Myrtle Beach to Highway 90
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers will need to prepare for some traffic back-ups for an unusual reason. Crews will be moving a house from the 200 block of 9th Avenue South to a location along Highway 90 in Horry County. The move is expected to begin at...
WMBF
‘It makes their days and their Christmas’: Myrtle Beach police hosts Shop with a Cop for local kids
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Christmas came early for kids in Myrtle Beach as the Myrtle Beach Police Department held their annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. Children and cops waved as the bus pulled into Target, as each student got $200 to spend on whatever they desired while being paired up with officers.
WMBF
Report: Horry County police officer heard ‘100 shots being fired’ in Loris community
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting investigation is underway in the Loris area after a lance corporal with the Horry County Police Department heard dozens of gunshots. A person called 911 just before 6 p.m. Monday after hearing shots fired at her house in the 200 block of Highway 746, which is near the Carolina border.
Horry County officer heard about 100 gunshots in Loris area, report says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the name of the street to Highway 746. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an officer reported hearing about 100 gunshots fired in the Loris area, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police were called Monday evening after a […]
WMBF
Be A Character In Caleb Wygal’s Next Book
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Have you ever wanted to be in a character in a book?. Here’s your chance, he’s partnering with the Horry County Literacy Council to raise money for them. All you have to do is make a donation of $10 or more by December...
Active duty Air Force member charged with murder in deadly Myrtle Beach shooting
Editor’s note: Frye and Hunter were both found not guilty on all charges Monday by a jury. Read more about the verdict here. UPDATE as of 10/17/20: The Myrtle Beach Police Department has upgraded Samuel Frye’s charges with two counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and one count of assault and battery of a […]
‘They can’t do anything for him’: 7-year-old Jonah Burton’s life with cancer
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — When he was 18 months old, Jonah Burton was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer. His cancer, which was classified as an HGNET with a BCOR mutation, was named by doctors in April 2016. Jonah was diagnosed only six months later in October. The “HG” stands for “high grade,” […]
WMBF
Missing 80-year-old Loris man found safe
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Loris said a man who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. The Loris Police Department said 80-year-old Moddie McZeke Jr. was located after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
WMBF
Retired law enforcement officers work to crack Myrtle Beach cold cases
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police Department’s cold cases are heating up thanks to its new Cold Case Review Team. A group of 20 retired law enforcement officers joined forces to help the Myrtle Beach Police Department track down new leads in cold cases. James O’Brian is...
Comments / 14