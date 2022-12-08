ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

wpde.com

Myrtle Beach single mother walking to and from work surprised with car

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A single mother walking to and from work to provide for her three children received an early Christmas present Tuesday afternoon. Kewonna Kennedy was gifted a newly refurbished 2018 Toyota Prius from Caliber Collision and GEICO. Kennedy says this major donation will turn things...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

All aboard The Polar Bus Express with the Big Red Bus

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Big Red Bus is hosting the third annual “Polar Bus Express” for an unforgettable experience, unlike anything Myrtle Beach has ever offered. Ride along this true double-decker bus set to the enchanting sounds of the motion picture soundtrack. Passengers relive the magic...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Oreo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The News13 Pet of the Weekend for Dec. 10-11 is Oreo, a 2-year-old dog in foster care with the Grand Strand Humane Society. This is Oreo’s second appearance as the News13 Pet of the Weekend. He has been with the GSHS for about five months, according to GSHS spokesperson Kathy […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Be A Character In Caleb Wygal’s Next Book

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Have you ever wanted to be in a character in a book?. Here’s your chance, he’s partnering with the Horry County Literacy Council to raise money for them. All you have to do is make a donation of $10 or more by December...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Missing 80-year-old Loris man found safe

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Loris said a man who was reported missing Tuesday has been found safe. The Loris Police Department said 80-year-old Moddie McZeke Jr. was located after 5 p.m. Tuesday.
LORIS, SC

