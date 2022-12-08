ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Shore News Network

Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation between two teens at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast, D.C. resulted in three people getting shot yesterday morning. The incident happened around 9 am at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. A fight broke out between a 15-year-old victim and three suspects on the train platform. One of the suspects shot the victim in the thigh and fired his gun several times. Stray bullets hit a 34-year-old woman in her ankle and another 15-year-old male in his foot while they were sitting on a bench nearby. The initial victim is in critical condition The post Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

MPD: Man shot, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Police were notified of the incident around 9:02 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, officer arrived at the scene of the shooting in...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fight between an FBI agent and a man led to the shooting death of 28-year-old Troy Bullock at the Metro Center Station in Northwest, D.C. The FBI agent suffered serious injuries as well. This incident happened inside the Metro Center Station on G Street and 11th Street shortly before 6:30 pm. The FBI agent was off-duty at the time. According to police, Bullock and the agent were involved in an altercation inside the station. Police say “The suspect pushed the FBI agent backwards over a railing on the platform. The suspect also went over the railing The post FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA

WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Male shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An unknown male is dead after he was shot multiple times Friday night in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers began receiving reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around 11:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the alleyway, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the male dead at the site of the shooting, according to a release, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots

BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives in Baltimore are investigating the early morning shooting or 36-year-old man in the area of Rosalie Avenue. At approximately 4:06 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a car accident and a shooting in the 3200 block of Rosalie Avenue. A 36-year-old male was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when officers responded to the scene. As of now, the victim is in a critical, but stable condition after being transported to an area hospital. Detectives from the Southwest District responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Anyone The post Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms

Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire

ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
ADELPHI, MD
wfmd.com

Gunfire Erupts In Frederick After Kris Kringle Parade

Two people exchanged gunfire, Frederick Police Officer shoots at one suspect. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Shortly after the Kris Kringle parade ended on Friday night in Frederick, gunfire erupted in the downtown area. According to the Frederick Police website, at 8:20 PM police responded to a call about two...
FREDERICK, MD
