Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Washington DC's Best Places to Enjoy the Winter HolidaysJourneyswithsteveWashington, DC
Saint Nick Rides Again as VRE Santa Trains Return After Two-Year HiatusRob ThompsonManassas, VA
Where is Relisha Rudd? Part 1Tawana K WatsonWashington, DC
Related
Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station
WASHINGTON, D.C. – An altercation between two teens at the Benning Road Metro Station in Northeast, D.C. resulted in three people getting shot yesterday morning. The incident happened around 9 am at the 4500 Block of Benning Road. A fight broke out between a 15-year-old victim and three suspects on the train platform. One of the suspects shot the victim in the thigh and fired his gun several times. Stray bullets hit a 34-year-old woman in her ankle and another 15-year-old male in his foot while they were sitting on a bench nearby. The initial victim is in critical condition The post Two Teens, Woman Shot At D.C. Metro Station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: Armed carjacking in Prince George's County leads to vehicle chase
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — An armed carjacking turned into a police pursuit of two teens inside a vehicle in Temple Hills, Maryland, Saturday. At about 12:20 p.m., officers were alerted to an armed carjacking in Temple Hills, according to Prince George's County Police Department. As officers were canvassing the...
MPD: Man shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man unconscious with a gunshot wound in Southeast D.C. Friday night. Police were notified of the incident around 9:02 p.m. Nearly 20 minutes later, officer arrived at the scene of the shooting in...
FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A fight between an FBI agent and a man led to the shooting death of 28-year-old Troy Bullock at the Metro Center Station in Northwest, D.C. The FBI agent suffered serious injuries as well. This incident happened inside the Metro Center Station on G Street and 11th Street shortly before 6:30 pm. The FBI agent was off-duty at the time. According to police, Bullock and the agent were involved in an altercation inside the station. Police say “The suspect pushed the FBI agent backwards over a railing on the platform. The suspect also went over the railing The post FBI agent involved in fight at D.C. train station shot and killed the other guy appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA
WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
3 injured in D.C. train station shooting; suspects at large
Three people were injured Thursday morning in a shooting at a Washington D.C., train station and three suspects remain at large.
Male shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- An unknown male is dead after he was shot multiple times Friday night in Northeast Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers began receiving reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Albanene Place around 11:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found an unidentified male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the alleyway, according to authorities.Medics pronounced the male dead at the site of the shooting, according to a release, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and urge anyone with information to contact the at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can contact Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
Two Teens, Woman Shot In Second Violent Incident At DC Metro Station In Two Days
Three people were shot on Thursday morning on a platform of a Washington, DC Metro station, marking the second shooting in less than 24 hours on a train platform in the region.At approximately 9 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 8, Metro Transit Police say that there was an argument among people on the train…
Police find decomposing body of pregnant woman while arresting man in separate murder case
Police in Maryland found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman in the home of a man they were arresting in connection with a separate alleged homicide that occurred last week, authorities said. Montgomery County police said Friday that they discovered the body when they arrested and charged Torrey Moore,...
Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots
BALTIMORE, MD – Detectives in Baltimore are investigating the early morning shooting or 36-year-old man in the area of Rosalie Avenue. At approximately 4:06 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a car accident and a shooting in the 3200 block of Rosalie Avenue. A 36-year-old male was found inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when officers responded to the scene. As of now, the victim is in a critical, but stable condition after being transported to an area hospital. Detectives from the Southwest District responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Anyone The post Baltimore neighborhood wakes up to early morning gunshots appeared first on Shore News Network.
Founder of Proud Boys’ Hawaii chapter, another rioter receive 4-year sentences for Jan. 6 attack
The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the far-right white nationalist group the Proud Boys and another person who rioted at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection were sentenced to four years in prison on Friday for their involvement in the attack. Nicholas Ochs, a 36-year-old from Honolulu who founded the Hawaii…
dcnewsnow.com
Fairfax County Police release body camera video of man who died in custody
One month after a Virginia man died in police custody, Fairfax County police just released body camera video showing officers trying to help him. Fairfax County Police release body camera video of …. One month after a Virginia man died in police custody, Fairfax County police just released body camera...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
Gang Leader, Top Lieutenant In Baltimore Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Violent Conspiracy
The leader of the Baltimore Eight Tray Gangster Crips will spend decades in prison for operating a racketeering and drug conspiracy that included three homicides and multiple other gang-related shootings, federal officials announced. Trayvon Hall - also known as “Tru,” and “G Tru,” 31, of Baltimore, was sentenced to 454...
Man In Custody After Barricade Scene At Fairfax Home
A man who barricaded himself inside of a home in Centerville is in custody, authorities say.Officers responded to the home in the 14000 block of Rustling Leaves Lane around 2 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9, after reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Fairfax police. Officers ar…
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms
Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
Lobster food truck that won "Shark Tank" deal is coming to Baltimore
A Maine-lobster-based food truck that won a deal on "Shark Tank" is now planning to set up shop in Maryland.
Bay Net
Hospital Employee Is Maryland’s Newest Lottery Millionaire
ADELPHI, Md. – Do you remember the excitement last month surrounding the historic Powerball jackpot run that ended on Nov. 7 with a $2.04 billion win?. For a Prince George’s County man, it’s as if it happened only yesterday because it contributed to his $1 million Mega Millions win.
2 men killed hours apart Thursday in Dorchester County
Police are investigating two homicides that happened a few hours apart on the Eastern Shore on Thursday evening.
wfmd.com
Gunfire Erupts In Frederick After Kris Kringle Parade
Two people exchanged gunfire, Frederick Police Officer shoots at one suspect. Frederick, Md. (DG) – Shortly after the Kris Kringle parade ended on Friday night in Frederick, gunfire erupted in the downtown area. According to the Frederick Police website, at 8:20 PM police responded to a call about two...
NBC News
559K+
Followers
62K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0