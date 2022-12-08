ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Daily Voice

US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Shooting: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said. U.S. Marshals arrested Brendan Blake of Lindenwold on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 6:45 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.
LINDENWOLD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ

A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Cash Reward Offered for Cumberland County Murder Suspect

More than four months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, a cash reward has been offered for the capture of Ryan Askins of Bridgeton. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man during a fight at a Bridgeton apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Willingboro Man Sentenced to 14 Years For 2020 Fatal Shooting In Hoboken

Photo Credit: gunmemorial.org Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Honorable Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Marquise Davis of Willingboro, New Jersey in Hoboken. McDougald, of...
HOBOKEN, NJ
fox29.com

Police: Man killed in daytime shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was fatally shot in the head during a daytime shooting Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4900 block of Pashcall Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man who they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey

Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
ABSECON, NJ
Daily Voice

Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report

Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports. The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro. An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ

Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
GALLOWAY, NJ
BreakingAC

Brigantine burglary suspect’s claims lead to school lockdown

A burglary suspect’s claims that his two accomplices fled led to the lockdown of the Brigantine Community School on Monday afternoon. Kevin V. Scott, 35, was arrested after leaving a residence at 11th Street and Jenkins Parkway, where police were called for a burglary in progress around 1 p.m., Detective Sgt. Jack Glasser said.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

