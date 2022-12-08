Read full article on original website
Alleged Atlantic City shooter who barricaded with kids was on parole and pretrial release
A Trenton man was on parole and on release with pending gun charges when he allegedly shot an Atlantic City man and then barricaded inside a home with four juveniles last week. Anthony Matthews, 31, also had 10 warrants out of multiple jurisdictions, Superior Court Judge Patricia Wild noted during...
US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Shooting: Prosecutor
A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses in connection with a shooting in South Jersey, authorities said. U.S. Marshals arrested Brendan Blake of Lindenwold on Monday, Dec. 12, at about 6:45 p.m., according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr.
Deaths of 2 brothers-in-law found in New Jersey garage believed to be accidental, police say
PAULSBORO, N.J. - Authorities believe the deaths of two brothers-in-law found inside a New Jersey garage Tuesday morning may have been accidental. The Gloucester County Prosecutors Office said the apparent accident happened at a property on East Monroe Street in Paulsboro, Gloucester County. Family members identified the victims as Lloyd...
Idling Car Leads to Stolen Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A car left idling unattended on a street in the World's Play Ground led to the arrest of its driver and the seizure of a stolen gun and drugs. The Atlantic City Police Department says one of their officers was on routine patrol in the area of the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue at around 8:00 this past Saturday night when he saw an unattended vehicle left idling in the road.
Home Burglary Prompts School Lockdown in Brigantine, NJ, Monday
Authorities in Brigantine say a home burglary Monday afternoon resulted in a school lockdown and a man from Maryland being arrested. The scene unfolded around 1:00 when Brigantine police officers responded to the area of 11th Street North and Jenkins Parkway for the report of a burglary in progress. Upon...
Ex-NJ kindergarten aide gets 10 years for sexaully assaulting 3 girls he babysat
A former New Jersey kindergarten aide has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting three girls he babysat, prosecutors said Monday.
Cash Reward Offered for Cumberland County Murder Suspect
More than four months after authorities say he shot and killed an innocent bystander, a cash reward has been offered for the capture of Ryan Askins of Bridgeton. The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office and the Marshal's Fugitive Task Force are still searching for a suspect they say shot and killed a man during a fight at a Bridgeton apartment complex and later eluded police in a high-speed car chase.
Willingboro Man Sentenced to 14 Years For 2020 Fatal Shooting In Hoboken
Photo Credit: gunmemorial.org Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the Honorable Angelo Servidio sentenced Tahjae McDougald, 25, to 14 years in New Jersey State Prison for the 2020 shooting death of Marquise Davis of Willingboro, New Jersey in Hoboken. McDougald, of...
Police: Man killed in daytime shooting in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was fatally shot in the head during a daytime shooting Tuesday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4900 block of Pashcall Avenue around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a man who they...
Two men sentenced for running prescription related fraud schemes in New Jersey
Two New Jersey men are heading to prison for a couple of years for committing financial fraud involving the healthcare community in separate but heinous crimes. Brian Pusgh, 45, of Absecon, who previously pleaded guilty, has now been sentenced to three-years and one-month (37 months) in prison for conspiring to defraud a health care benefits program when he got medically unnecessary prescriptions by sending insurers phony claims, according to U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna, and he'll also be under three years of supervised release following his sentence and pay restitution of more than $1.4-million and forfeiture of $437,604.
Absecon recruiter in health benefits scheme sentenced to three years
Well-known Absecon businessman Brian Pugh will serve 37 months in federal prison for his role as a recruiter in the sprawling compound drug scheme that gripped the region for years. Before imposing the term, the judge ruled that Pugh initially attempted to impede the investigation. Pugh, who pleaded guilty in...
Galloway woman released from jail in 2020 crash that killed pedestrian
A Galloway Township woman charged with vehicular homicide in a fatal 2020 hit-and-run was released with conditions Tuesday. Carmen Ruiz called police from her home Sept. 25, 2020, saying she struck an object in the westbound lane of the White Horse Pike on her way home from work at the Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa, according to the affdavit.
'Backpack About To Explode' Claim Leads To Man's Arrest In Toms River: Police
A man was arrested for creating a false public alarm after saying his backpack was about to explode, authorities said.On Tuesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 1:25 p.m., Toms River police units were dispatched to 1786 Hooper Avenue for a welfare check of a reported adult male in his 50’s in emoti…
Residents Desperately Want To See A Trader Joe’s In Galloway, NJ
Why are there always so many stores that we find ourselves dreaming about having here in Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland Counties?. When it comes to South Jersey's western counties like Gloucester, Camden, and Burlington, they seem to have so many locations of all the places we Southeastern Jerseyans wish we had, at the very least, only one of! We're not picky! We don't need multiple locations at once. We're patient!
Authorities ID 22-Year-Old Victim Of Fatal Gloucester County Shooting
Authorities have identified the 22-year-old victim of a shooting in Gloucester County.The gunman remained at large.The preliminary investigation indicated that at 1:06 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Glassboro police officers responded to the 200 block of University Boulevard for a report of gunshots. Ac…
Sicklerville, NJ, Man Gets 30 Months in Prison for Selling Phony Prescriptions
A former employee of a Mount Holly medical practice has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for selling fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances. 37-year-old Jose Colon of Sicklerville previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says Colon, who is not...
AC Council President Challenges Ventnor Mayor on ‘Whites Only’ Claim
In a fiery on-air exchange, Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt directly and forcefully challenged Ventnor City Mayor Beth Maccagnano Hotlzman’s “Whites Only” comments regarding the use of the Atlantic City ice skating rink. Holtzman did not budge one inch from the public claim that she made...
Brigantine burglary suspect’s claims lead to school lockdown
A burglary suspect’s claims that his two accomplices fled led to the lockdown of the Brigantine Community School on Monday afternoon. Kevin V. Scott, 35, was arrested after leaving a residence at 11th Street and Jenkins Parkway, where police were called for a burglary in progress around 1 p.m., Detective Sgt. Jack Glasser said.
