Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Pasco County
A motorcycle passenger died in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
leesburg-news.com
Grand Island man killed in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County
A 66-year-old Grand Island man was killed in a crash Monday night on State Road 44 in Lake County. He had been driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue at about 6 p.m. westbound on State Road 44 approaching Barry Lane when an 82-year-old Sorrento man driving a sport utility vehicle turned into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision knocked the Grand Island man’s vehicle into the path of a sedan driven by a 51-year-old Deland man.
mycbs4.com
Ocala man died in overnight crash
Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
suncoastnews.com
Driver sought in accident that killed bicyclist
The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information on an accident that took place on Sunday, Dec. 11. At 7:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling west on Flint Street. A bicyclist was traveling south on the paved sidewalk along the east side of Little Road. The bicyclist was a 46-year-old Port Richey woman.
suncoastnews.com
Chevy pickup sought in hit-and-run on Dec. 6
The Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that it’s looking for a late-model, gray Chevrolet Colorado that was in an accident with a motorcycle on Dec. 6. FHP said the pickup truck was traveling north on Bruce B. Downs Bouleverd at 8:36 p.m. and a motorcycle was going south on the same road.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Pasco County. According to the Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old Port Richey woman was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk along Little Road and went into the intersection of Little Road and Flint Street, where she was […]
The Florida Highway Patrol said it is searching for a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened earlier this month.
The suspect fled the scene of the crash before stopping at a gas station, where he was captured on security cameras with the truck.
FHP: 75-year-old man killed in Dade City crash
DADE CITY, Fla. — Troopers say a 75-year-old man was killed in a crash that also involved three cars at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in Dade City. The 75-year-old was on a motorcycle heading southbound on the Blanton Road entrance ramp when he failed to safely merge into the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
Plant City man drove drunk, split other car in half during fatal high-speed crash: FHP
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Plant City man was accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that left a woman dead late Saturday night. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of SR-574 and North Forbes Road at 11:30 p.m. Troopers said a pickup truck driven by Rodolfo Ezekiel […]
Man arrested in Spring Hill for battering multiple strangers: HCSO
A man was arrested in Spring Hill on Monday after he battered several strangers in what is presumed to be a random string of attacks, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Spring Hill man’s random punching spree leaves strangers bruised and bloodied, deputies say
A woman told deputies she was leaving the credit union when a man approached her, punched her in the head and ran away.
Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9. Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.
The Laker/Lutz News
Diverging Diamond sparkles in Central Pasco
The seemingly never-ending Diverging Diamond Interchange Project has wrapped up construction and is operating with its new traffic pattern at the intersection of State Road 56 and Interstate 75 (I-75). Starting back in January 2019, the $33.6-million Central Pasco project hit not only delays, but fell behind schedule and faced...
WCJB
Woman dead in a crash in Marion County
ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
WATCH: RV engulfed in flames at Pasco County mobile home park
Pasco County firefighters battled a destructive RV fire in the Winter Quarters Mobile Home Park.
Pasco deputy car struck while pursuing vehicle leaving burglary scene
A Pasco County deputy's vehicle was struck while pursuing someone Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson.
Lakeland Man Killed In Hit And Run Overnight, Polk County Sheriff Looking For Truck, SUV
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on U.S. 98 near Innovation Drive in Lakeland that resulted in the death of a 43-year-old Lakeland man. At around 7:15 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022,
ocala-news.com
Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
villages-news.com
Wildwood leaders hail announcement of widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes
Wildwood leaders are hailing the announcement of the widening of U.S. 301 to four lanes. City Manager Jason McHugh announced at Monday morning’s Wildwood Commission meeting that the widening of U.S. 301 from State Road 44 to County Road 470, south of Coleman, is now in the planning stages.
