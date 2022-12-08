ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floral City, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leesburg-news.com

Grand Island man killed in crash on State Road 44 in Lake County

A 66-year-old Grand Island man was killed in a crash Monday night on State Road 44 in Lake County. He had been driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue at about 6 p.m. westbound on State Road 44 approaching Barry Lane when an 82-year-old Sorrento man driving a sport utility vehicle turned into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision knocked the Grand Island man’s vehicle into the path of a sedan driven by a 51-year-old Deland man.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Ocala man died in overnight crash

Marion County — A 74-year-old Ocala man died in a crash overnight, Florida Highway Patrol reports. FHP says the man was driving on State Road 35, and he went into the grass median, then through an intersection, heading south in northbound lanes. Then FHP says the man went off...
OCALA, FL
suncoastnews.com

Driver sought in accident that killed bicyclist

The Florida Highway Patrol is seeking information on an accident that took place on Sunday, Dec. 11. At 7:30 p.m., a vehicle was traveling west on Flint Street. A bicyclist was traveling south on the paved sidewalk along the east side of Little Road. The bicyclist was a 46-year-old Port Richey woman.
PORT RICHEY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Chevy pickup sought in hit-and-run on Dec. 6

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that it’s looking for a late-model, gray Chevrolet Colorado that was in an accident with a motorcycle on Dec. 6. FHP said the pickup truck was traveling north on Bruce B. Downs Bouleverd at 8:36 p.m. and a motorcycle was going south on the same road.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
WFLA

Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Pasco County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Pasco County. According to the Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old Port Richey woman was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk along Little Road and went into the intersection of Little Road and Flint Street, where she was […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

FHP: 75-year-old man killed in Dade City crash

DADE CITY, Fla. — Troopers say a 75-year-old man was killed in a crash that also involved three cars at 6:35 p.m. Sunday in Dade City. The 75-year-old was on a motorcycle heading southbound on the Blanton Road entrance ramp when he failed to safely merge into the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
DADE CITY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Stranded dog found tangled in mangrove branches rescued

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit found a stranded dog tangled in a mangrove island within Oyster Creek on Dec. 9. Deputies responded to find the dog after a citizen reported it, the sheriff's office said. They found the sweet girl perched on the mangrove's branches, with no solid ground on which to stand.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Diverging Diamond sparkles in Central Pasco

The seemingly never-ending Diverging Diamond Interchange Project has wrapped up construction and is operating with its new traffic pattern at the intersection of State Road 56 and Interstate 75 (I-75). Starting back in January 2019, the $33.6-million Central Pasco project hit not only delays, but fell behind schedule and faced...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Woman dead in a crash in Marion County

ALTOONA, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers say a woman from Lake County is dead after a crash in Marion County early on December 10th. Troopers say a 52-year-old woman from Leesburg was driving east in an SUV on County Road 42. Around 3 a.m. she went off the road and...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Two men wanted in theft at GTO Airboats in Ocala

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who are wanted in connection with a theft that occurred at GTO Airboats in Ocala. According to MCSO, the two male suspects (pictured below) went to GTO Airboats located at 4600 W Highway 326 in Ocala. While inside the store, the sheriff’s office stated that the two men began acting suspiciously.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy