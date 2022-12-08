A 66-year-old Grand Island man was killed in a crash Monday night on State Road 44 in Lake County. He had been driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue at about 6 p.m. westbound on State Road 44 approaching Barry Lane when an 82-year-old Sorrento man driving a sport utility vehicle turned into his path, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The collision knocked the Grand Island man’s vehicle into the path of a sedan driven by a 51-year-old Deland man.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO