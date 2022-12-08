Read full article on original website
Florida man creates urban garden, providing Parramore residents with access to locally grown produce
ORLANDO, Fla. - Put on your track shoes if you want to keep up with Ray Warthen. The 39-year-old never stops moving. He moves through his urban garden in Parramore pointing out the food there with a dizzying speed. Warthen buzzes just about as fast as the bees as he...
First 3-D printed rocket to blast off from Florida's Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Why spend millions of dollars to build a rocket when you can just print one? A group of space engineers will put that question to the test when they launch the first-ever rocket designed by 3-D technology. "We are introducing additive printing and 3-D printing as...
Orlando warehouse fire: FOX 35 digs for answers on deadly blaze that ignited fireworks
Flowers now sit outside the warehouse where a fire at a fireworks storage facility killed four people and badly hurt another. The flowers are new to the area. Also new is the ramp-up in questions over whether that fire was preventable.
Orlando warehouse fire that killed 4 prompts questions over fireworks storage
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County leaders are questioning safety issues surrounding a deadly warehouse fire that ignited fireworks stored at the property. The fire – which happened on Dec. 1 – could come up on Tuesday at the county commission meeting. There are legal questions over whether the...
South Florida developer proposes 27-story high-rise in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A South Florida developer wants to build a 27-story high-rise in Daytona Beach. Eddie Avila with Daytona Atlantic Development said he hopes the project would change the city’s beachfront landscape giving it a modern look. "We want to be a destination. So in order to...
Bear runs through FL town • FL grandma stops brutal attack • Sick FL father stuck overseas • Couple saves baby
A viewer sent FOX 35 News drone footage of a bear running through a Florida town, a grandmother and her daughter helped stop an attack on a security guard in Osceola County, a family vacation turned nightmare has left a Florida father who fell ill, stuck overseas, and a Florida deputy and dispatcher heroically saved a choking baby: Here are the top stories from FOX 35's Week in Review.
Officials: Orlando airport's reserve fuel supply lower than normal after weather in Gulf Coast delays supply
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport officials said their reserve fuel supply is lower than normal, and airline pilots flying in are being asked to top off their tanks before heading to MCO. Delta Airlines has also posted an advisory telling passengers that ongoing fuel supply disruptions may impact travel to and from Orlando over the next two days.
Must-see Christmas light displays in Orlando and around Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - The holidays are here and what better way to celebrate than checking out a local Christmas light display?!. Several homeowners in Orlando and around the Central Florida area have decorated their homes with thousands of Christmas lights, inflatables and displays for the holidays. Here's a city-by-city guide...
'Sheriff on the Shelf': Sheriff Grady Judd doll sales benefit charities
There's Elf of a Shelf, but have you heard of Sheriff on a Shelf? A doll in the likeness of Florida Sheriff Grady Judd, of Polk County, is making the rounds this holiday season. The dolls are on sale at any of Polk County Sheriff's Office substations and the proceeds benefit Polk Sheriff's Charities, Inc.
Orlando woman accused of panhandling in middle of traffic for fake funeral
PALM COAST, Fla. - A Florida woman is accused of walking in the middle of traffic with her two children to ask for money to go toward a fake funeral. Helene Firu, 37, of Orlando, was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office on charges of obstructing a highway, child neglect, providing law enforcement with a fake name while detained, and scheme to defraud.
Popular social media influencer killed in wrong-way crash in Volusia County
A popular social media influencer, known to many as "Ali Spice" was one of three people killed in a crash caused by a suspected wrong-way driver in Volusia County. The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver ran into the nearby woods after the collision happened and is still on the run. We spoke to the victim's family who is pleading for justice.
Florida man accused of hitting wife with Christmas tree after asked to help with making dinner
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly hit his wife with a Christmas tree after she asked for help with making dinner, according to an arrest affidavit. Richard Atchison, 52, was arrested by police on multiple charges including domestic battery, the report stated. Officers...
Bomb threat at Conway Elementary leads to worried parents fighting, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A group of worried parents reportedly got into a fight while waiting to pick up their children after Conway Elementary was evacuated because of a bomb threat Tuesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. At least 100 parents arrived to the Orlando school to pick...
Florida Silver Alert issued for William Michael Fitton, of Leesburg
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Lake County man. William Michael Fitton, 76, was last seen leaving his home in Leesburg around 11 a.m. on Monday. He may be driving a beige 2011 Toyota Sienna van bearing Florida tag DV8406K. The vehicle was last seen on cameras in Marion County around 1 p.m.
Video shows street racers leading Florida deputies on chase, sheriff's office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were arrested after being accused of street racing and leading Orange County deputies on a chase, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said they recently spotted two motorcyclists driving recklessly throughout the county. In video released by the agency, the motorcyclists come close to nearly hitting someone standing on a sidewalk while rounding a corner.
WATCH: Florida officer collapses after possible exposure to fentanyl, police say
TAVARES, Fla. - A Florida police officer is recovering after possibly being exposed to fentanyl which is said to have occurred during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning, according to the Tavares Police Department. After pulling over a vehicle just after midnight, Officer Courtney Bannick said she discovered narcotics on...
SWAT unit responds to scene of deadly shooting in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A SWAT unit with the Orange County Sheriff's Office was at the scene of a deadly shooting that happened early Monday afternoon, according to investigators. Just before 3 p.m., deputies responded to the 200 block of Alston Drive in reference to shots fired and reports of...
2 men found dead, 1 from apparent suicide, Orange County deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed, and another man was later found dead inside a home from an apparent suicide. Investigators say this happened on Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Alston Drive in Orlando. According to deputies, they were responding to a call of shots fired and a man down. When they arrived at the scene, they say a man, identified as 54-year-old Richard Gotes Mellano, was found who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies identify Florida man shot, killed outside Brevard County McDonald's
PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. - A man shot and killed in the parking of a McDonald's was identified in a Brevard County Sheriff's Office news release Tuesday. Deputies said 36-year-old Brandon Turner of Cocoa was killed Sunday evening outside the Port St. John restaurant after he allegedly began attacking a man he may have mistaken for someone else.
Neighbor says he heard gunshot that killed man in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. - Detectives are working to learn who shot and killed a man overnight in Volusia County. Korey Woulard, 29, was found lying on the road of Chipola Avenue in DeLand shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. A DeLand police officer, who was the first to arrive to the area, administered CPR, but Woulard was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
