ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed, and another man was later found dead inside a home from an apparent suicide. Investigators say this happened on Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Alston Drive in Orlando. According to deputies, they were responding to a call of shots fired and a man down. When they arrived at the scene, they say a man, identified as 54-year-old Richard Gotes Mellano, was found who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO