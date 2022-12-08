ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

i95 ROCK

7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut

New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner

A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

A Retail Giant From The Past May Return to Connecticut in 2023

I have hope that the in-store shopping experience will survive. Damn those promised drone deliveries, I need my instant gratification. Nearly all of the old department store chains have been destroyed over the past few decades. Well in-store retail shopping fans, a former Connecticut-based discount store giant is reawakening this year, and may be returning to it's home state.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Advocates push for affordable housing reform

HARTFORD, Conn. — With a legislative session three weeks away and campaign season over, a consortium of 45 agencies and faith leaders marched to the Legislative Office Building Tuesday with a clear message for lawmakers. “We’re at a point of crisis both with housing affordability and housing segregation," said...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

How much snow did Connecticut get Sunday night?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow is tapering off across Connecticut Monday morning. Drivers should allow extra time during the morning commute due to the possibility of slick roads. Dozens of schools are operating on a one-hour or two-hour delay. Click here for an updated list of closings and delays. Most of the state saw […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday

(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
BRISTOL, CT
