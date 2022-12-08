Read full article on original website
Related
7 of the Most Magical Christmas Towns in Connecticut
New England defines the look and feel of the Christmas season, especially after new falling snow. I have nothing against the warm-weather state of Florida (Florida, you say), but Christmas is not the same when you're in shorts and a t-shirt while wearing a Santa hat. According to the website...
Home for the holidays: Connecticut Air National Guard troops return from deployment
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Air National Guard members returned home Tuesday morning, in time for Christmas with their families. More than 50 airmen and women spent the last four months in the horn of Africa, serving our country by serving an ongoing mission. Despite the freezing cold temperatures, the...
Flags directed to half-staff in honor of 10th commemoration of Sandy Hook
NEWTOWN, Conn. — December 14, 2022, marks the ten-year commemoration of the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown that took the lives of 20 students and six staff members. Gov. Ned Lamont has announced he is directed U.S. and State flags to be lowered to half-staff from...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Snow brings out the plows across the state and causes messy commute
LITCHFIELD, Conn. — Monday was the first real snowfall of the season across Connecticut. For crews around the state, it's muscle memory. Plow drivers worked all night to keep the roads as clear as possible and it certainly paid off for commuters Monday morning. More than 200 schools across...
Hartford Resident Is $5.75M 'Lucky For Life' Lottery Winner
A Connecticut resident won a $5,750,000 lottery prize. An unnamed Hartford resident claimed the "Lucky For Life" prize from a ticket purchased at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, the Connecticut Lottery announced on Friday, Dec. 9. The store is located at 2204 Silas Deane Highway, the lottery said. CT Lottery...
A Retail Giant From The Past May Return to Connecticut in 2023
I have hope that the in-store shopping experience will survive. Damn those promised drone deliveries, I need my instant gratification. Nearly all of the old department store chains have been destroyed over the past few decades. Well in-store retail shopping fans, a former Connecticut-based discount store giant is reawakening this year, and may be returning to it's home state.
Thousands of Eversource customers blocked from saving money; company says issue is fixed
BERLIN, Conn. — In the face of impending electric rate increases to take effect on Jan. 1, Eversource told FOX61 last week how consumers can save money by switching electric suppliers. But now it's been discovered that many of the people who tried to switch were told they couldn’t.
Popular radio duo raise more than $100,000 in cash and toys for children in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A popular radio duo hosted their annual toy drive on Friday, raising $106,411 in cash and toys for local children’s charities. WPLR’s Chaz and AJ’s toy drive at Jordan’s Furniture in New Haven featured live music, local celebrities, and government officials. News 8’s Sarah Cody and Alyssa Taglia were among […]
Local churches and organizations step up as families see increased need this holiday season
HARTFORD, Conn. — With inflation and the pandemic taking a toll on many families, the need for help has skyrocketed, especially this holiday season. Connecticut family's pockets are being squeezed even more with increased costs to heat a home, feed a family or pay monthly rent. Many have turned...
ctexaminer.com
Nine Connecticut Retailers to Begin Recreational Sales of Marijuana on January 10
Nine of Connecticut’s existing medical marijuana retailers will be able to sell to recreational marijuana beginning Jan. 10, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said on Friday. Affinity in New Haven, Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, Still River Wellness in Torrington, Fine Fettle stores in Newington, Stamford and WIllimantic, The...
Georgia fugitive arrested in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. — A man who is suspected of crimes involving children in Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. The U.S. Marshal Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force, Hartford Police Department, Connecticut State Police, and Bristol Police Department took Anthony Santiago into custody in Bristol. Santiago, of Douglasville, Georgia,...
Advocates push for affordable housing reform
HARTFORD, Conn. — With a legislative session three weeks away and campaign season over, a consortium of 45 agencies and faith leaders marched to the Legislative Office Building Tuesday with a clear message for lawmakers. “We’re at a point of crisis both with housing affordability and housing segregation," said...
How much snow did Connecticut get Sunday night?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Snow is tapering off across Connecticut Monday morning. Drivers should allow extra time during the morning commute due to the possibility of slick roads. Dozens of schools are operating on a one-hour or two-hour delay. Click here for an updated list of closings and delays. Most of the state saw […]
Gov. Lamont to introduce new gun measures in upcoming legislative session
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for stricter gun control laws, just one day before the tenth anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Legislative Republicans say this move is “misplaced,” but Lamont says more action needs to be taken to prevent...
Recreational pot goes on sale in CT in January — here's what you need to know:
The agency announced that licensed hybrid retailers would be permitted to begin selling cannabis products to all adults 21 and over on Tuesday, Jan. 10, no earlier than 10 a.m., or as local zoning permits.
State distributes 84 million in child tax rebates
The rebate was $250 per child, for up to three children per family. Some $35 million dollars remains in the fund. Deputy DRS Commissioner John Biello said all the checks have now been sent out.
CVS, Walgreens agree to pay state $127 million in opioid case settlement
HARTFORD, Conn. — CVS and Walgreens agreed to pay out $10.7 billion nationwide Monday as part of a nationwide settlement regarding their role in distributing the drugs over the years. Connecticut will receive $127 million. This comes on the heels of a settlement with Walmart for $35 million, for...
Georgia fugitive captured in Bristol on Monday
(WTNH) – A fugitive from Georgia was captured in Bristol on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshal Service announced that Anthony Santiago of Georgia was arrested in Bristol on Monday. Santiago was wanted since August of 2022 for the charges of enticing a child for indecent purposes and interference with custody. When authorities captured […]
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0