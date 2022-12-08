ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theadvocate.com

1 person killed, 1 injured after car hits them on Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say

One pedestrian was killed and another injured after a vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon as they walked along Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say. Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'jean McKneely said a preliminary review of the incident found that it happened shortly before 2 p.m. as the two pedestrians were walking on the road's shoulder near Little John Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Pedestrian killed in crash on Plank Road, according to BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian that happened on the evening of Monday, Dec. 12. According to police, the driver of a Cadillac Sedan crashed into a pedestrian on Plank Road near Cannon Street around 6:15 p.m. Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
GRETNA, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for work release inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a work release facility inmate. James allegedly “walked off his job site at a towing company on River Road,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say

Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his former boss’ truck on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD attempting to identify ‘sticky bandits’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects accused of stealing money orders. According to BRPD, the suspects used a string with sticky substance to steal money orders that were deposited through a drop slip at Oak Lane Apartments on Monday, Dec. 5.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Arrest made following deadly shooting at Mead Road apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say a suspect linked to a fatal November shootout at a Mead Road apartment complex has been arrested. According to an official report, 32-year-old Travis Darnell Foster was apprehended and booked into East Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of biting woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic incident on Monday, December 12. A deputy arrived at a location on Myrtlewood Dr. and initiated an investigation into accusations about a victim being physically assaulted by Reginald Doucette, 30, of Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street

Experts in Baton Rouge are trying to improve mental health resources for people impacted by disasters. Man arrested for allegedly trying to set former boss’ truck on fire, officials say. Updated: 35 minutes ago. Officials arrested a man Monday morning, Dec. 12, after he allegedly tried to set his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed, 1 injured after being hit by car, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Traffic Homicide department are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person and injured another on Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to BRPD, the crash occurred on Florida Boulevard near Nassau Drive around 1:45 p.m. Officials said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Detectives searching for armed robbery suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of an armed robbery at a convenience store. Police said the robbery happened on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:35 p.m. No further details were provided. Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

