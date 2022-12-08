Read full article on original website
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg is a let downChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Texas governor announced on Twitter that Texas has bused over 1,300 migrants to ChicagoJennifer GeerTexas State
Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago ResidentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
It's against Illinois law to pass a stopped school bus: Why are so many drivers doing it?Jennifer GeerIllinois State
Mobile food pantry on 12/13Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Illinois Man Arrested For Attacking Two People With Skateboard
Two Illinois residents were hospitalized after being attacked with a skateboard. Back in my younger days, fighting used to be really different and a lot simpler. When a couple of people got angry with each other, the dispute was settled with their fists. Usually, after a few strategically placed punches to the face and the battle was over.
Chicago Cop On Vacation Accused of Whizzing in Ice Machine
It's not easy being a police officer. Keep that in mind as I share the story of a Chicago cop who was apparently a little too relaxed on vacation as he's been accused of doing things into an ice machine that should not be done. Don't blame me for this...
39 Cellphones Are Stolen PER DAY in Chicago, 14,000 Per Year
On average, 39 cellphones are stolen per day in the city of Chicago. They average 14000 per year, yikes! DNAINFO. "Cellphone thefts are treated similarly to other property thefts, with the exception that technology can sometimes assist detectives in locating the devices under certain circumstances." Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
City Of Chicago Needs To Stop Crime Not Holiday Decorations
Chicago may be the largest city in Illinois but they could definitely learn a thing or two from the rest of the towns in our state. I understand that crime is a major situation everywhere including Illinois. In Chicago, it is completely out of control. It's gotten to the point where people are afraid to go there. Even with this huge problem, the city officials seem to want to concentrate on lesser issues.
A ‘Santa Pub Crawl’ Had an Illinois Man Tossed Face First Into a Store Window
A few years back there was a "Santa Pub Crawl" in Chicago, that ended with a man thrown face first into the storefront window of a comic book store. Let's turn the page and see what else happened. DNAINFO. Back in 2012 the "Twelve Bars of Christmas" pub crawl was...
Group Of Illinois Criminals Hold Up 13 Victims In Just 5 Hours
Not sure if they were going for a record but a group of criminals in Illinois stole from thirteen people in just five hours. I was just thinking, what kind of schedule does a criminal in Illinois have? How often do they go out and break the law? My personal thought is probably not as much as you would think. First of all, they are stealing so they can avoid getting a real job. Then robberies become their career. Of course, who really wants to work hard? Even when committing crimes.
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon
How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
Illinois White Christmas? Your Chances For Snow on December 25
We're less than two weeks away from the big day when the jolly man in the big red suit jumps aboard his sleigh, but will Mr. Claus be flying through snowflakes when he makes his rounds through the Midwest?. If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones...
One Of America’s Most Christmas-Obsessed Towns Is In Illinois
Christmas is a time of joy and cheer in America, but one town in Illinois truly embraces the holiday season. Where is it located?. According to a recent study, the most Christmas-obsessed cities in America are Crocker, Missouri, Santa Claus, Indiana, and Jackson, New Hampshire. Every state was judged based...
Illinois Restaurant Draws Thousands Of Customers After Viral TikTok Video
Taco-Bout-Joy's in Glenview, Illinois has gone viral on the internet after a video showed their restaurant with zero customers. Today, that's not the case!. Taco-Bout-Joy's won't have any time to breathe after blowing up on TikTok. The restaurant owner's daughter uploaded a video on Thursday with the caption, "It breaks...
17 Things Only True Illinoisans Will Understand
Living in Illinois has its quirks and unique experiences. You know you're from Illinois when you know what "pop" is (it's not soda, folks). You've experienced the polar vortex firsthand and can navigate the Chicago "L" like a pro. You know that Portillo's is a must-visit restaurant and you have been to a Cubs game at Wrigley Field.
Illinois Woman Finally Earns NIU Degree Over 7 Decades In the Making
A 90-year-old woman from Geneseo, Illinois graduated from Northern Illinois University (NIU) last Sunday with a bachelor's degree in general studies, after starting her college journey 70 years ago. "Never Give Up" We all have dreams in life, and we all have goals. Some we finish, some we don't even...
One Of Illinois’ Best Christmas Displays Features Over 200,000 Lights
A Tinley Park family's famous Christmas light display is back and features over 200,000 lights while raising money for a local non-profit. One of Chicagoland's best Christmas light displays can be found in Tinley Park, Illinois. The creative mind behind this attraction is Dominic Kowalczyk. For years, he has been...
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
Unknown ‘Boom’ Sound in Illinois Town Leads to Hilarious Social Media Posts
The "Boom" was allegedly back in Belvidere, Illinois again last night (Wednesday 12/7) according to a popular Facebook group page. While the source of the noise hasn't officially been confirmed or identified, speculation of what may be at the root of the 'boom' is leading to some hilarious social media banter.
Mental Health Concerns Arise Amid Belvidere Chrysler Shutdown, Experts Say
The Belvidere Chrysler plant in Belvidere, Illinois has been a major employer and economic driver in the area for decades. However, recent reports indicate that the plant is facing significant challenges, which could have a negative impact on the local economy. Automotive News says production at the Belvidere Chrysler facility...
Pet Parents Beware, This Illinois Dog Nearly Died From Digging in Dirt
Dogs digging in yards is a problem most pet owners have to deal with, but did you know dogs digging up dirt is not only annoying, but it can be deadly as well?. This is my dog Gentry, and Gentry LOVES to dig. (Hence the dirty proof on the window)
Illinois Downtown Ranks #2 Of Best In America
I found a list of the best downtown cities in the United States and, as much as I'd like to critique it I can't. Of the 20 cities that made the list, I've only been to four, two of them are an hour and a half drive apart. The confusing part of this list is their numbering because one city is listed at #2 but mentioned again as the best. Which Illinois city earned the title of having the second-best downtown in all of America?
Escape to The Robey Hotel in Bucktown Chicago for the Holidays
If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, consider booking a stay at The Robey Hotel in Chicago's trendy Bucktown neighborhood. This sleek and stylish hotel offers the perfect retreat for those looking to unwind and recharge. The Robey Hotel is a former clock factory...
The Spice House in Chicago: Your Ultimate Destination for Elevated Holiday Cooking
The Spice House in Chicago is a unique and essential destination for anyone looking to take their holiday cooking to the next level. This family-owned business has been providing the finest and freshest spices for over 60 years, and their expertise and passion for spices is unmatched. Spices have played...
