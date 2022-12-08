ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Sleetwood Mac or Tim McThaw? | TDOT's Name A Snowplow Contest begins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The most exciting event of the year is now taking place. It's the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!. Voters can pick their favorite snowplow name from a provided list. The names are:. Big Leplowski. Big Orange. BoomBoomPlow. Brinestone Plowboy. Darth Blader. Don't flurry,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
POLK COUNTY, TN
GSMNP to install safety measures around popular trailhead parking

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures this week to install permanent roadside protection measures. The protection measures will be installed at busy roadside parking locations, the GSMNP said. Drivers should expect the closures on weekdays until...
GATLINBURG, TN
TDOE releases average statewide ACT results of 2022 graduating class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released the average results of the ACT exam for the 2022 graduating class on Tuesday. They said that the participation rate for the test reached pre-pandemic levels, rising to 98% in the 2022 graduating class compared to 96% in the 2021 graduating class. They also said that the state average composite score was 19.1 — the same as the previous year.
TENNESSEE STATE
GSMNP: Air tour management plan completed for the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration have completed an air tour management plan for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to GSMNP. The plan establishes measures to protect park resources, preserve the wilderness character and visitor experience, according to a release. "We...
5 from East TN seek to fill upcoming state Supreme Court vacancy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Five East Tennesseans have applied to fill the soon-to-be vacated seat of Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee, the court announced Monday. The five are: Kristi M. Davis, an appellate court judge from Knoxville; Dwight Tarwater, a Knoxville attorney with extensive government experience in Nashville including time as general counsel to then-Gov. Bill Haslam; Tom Greenholtz, a Chattanoogan appointed in March to the state Court of Criminal Appeals; Michael Richardson, a Chattanooga trial attorney; and John C. Rambo, a chancellor of the First Judicial District in Washington County.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Lifetime member of LaFollette Rescue Squad passes away

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A lifetime member of the LaFollette Rescue Squad passed away on December 6, according to his obituary. Curtis “Curt” Eugene Jessie, 69, was a former sergeant with the LaFollette Police Department and a former detective with the Campbell County Sheriff's Department. The LaFollette Rescue Squad said Tuesday that he was found dead.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
Tennessee to receive $13 million as part of Juul settlement over teen vaping

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee said it will soon receive $13 million as part of a national settlement between Juul Labs and more than 30 states. Juul said it had secured an equity investment to fund the financial terms of the settlement, according to the Associated Press. The company announced hundreds of layoffs in November and bankruptcy appeared likely as it secured financing to continue operations.
TENNESSEE STATE
