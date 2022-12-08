NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released the average results of the ACT exam for the 2022 graduating class on Tuesday. They said that the participation rate for the test reached pre-pandemic levels, rising to 98% in the 2022 graduating class compared to 96% in the 2021 graduating class. They also said that the state average composite score was 19.1 — the same as the previous year.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO