Read full article on original website
Related
Sleetwood Mac or Tim McThaw? | TDOT's Name A Snowplow Contest begins
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The most exciting event of the year is now taking place. It's the Tennessee Department of Transportation's Name A Snowplow Contest!. Voters can pick their favorite snowplow name from a provided list. The names are:. Big Leplowski. Big Orange. BoomBoomPlow. Brinestone Plowboy. Darth Blader. Don't flurry,...
Relocated black bear tracks 1,000 miles across four states
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Around six months ago, a female black bear was relocated from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. The bear was reported to be eating food off picnic tables, stealing backpacks and sniffing trash cans. She was taken to the South Cherokee National Forest...
AAA: 2.6 million Tennesseans to travel for end-of-year holidays
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — AAA said they estimate around 2.6 million Tennesseans will travel at least 50 miles away from home between December 23 and January 2 this year — an increase of around 107,000 people compared to last year. They also said this year is expected to have...
GSMNP to install safety measures around popular trailhead parking
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures this week to install permanent roadside protection measures. The protection measures will be installed at busy roadside parking locations, the GSMNP said. Drivers should expect the closures on weekdays until...
WBIR
Tennessee Athletics inventory sale underway through Monday night
The one-day sale is selling all sorts of gear and apparel from various Tennessee Athletics programs. Shoppers started lining up at 4 p.m.
TDOE releases average statewide ACT results of 2022 graduating class
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released the average results of the ACT exam for the 2022 graduating class on Tuesday. They said that the participation rate for the test reached pre-pandemic levels, rising to 98% in the 2022 graduating class compared to 96% in the 2021 graduating class. They also said that the state average composite score was 19.1 — the same as the previous year.
GSMNP: Air tour management plan completed for the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The National Park Service and the Federal Aviation Administration have completed an air tour management plan for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, according to GSMNP. The plan establishes measures to protect park resources, preserve the wilderness character and visitor experience, according to a release. "We...
WBIR
Foster care resource center breaks ground in Anderson Co.
The Isaiah 117 House now has 11 overnight locations across Tennessee. Kids in those counties have a higher chance to find hope and feel loved.
5 from East TN seek to fill upcoming state Supreme Court vacancy
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Five East Tennesseans have applied to fill the soon-to-be vacated seat of Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Sharon Lee, the court announced Monday. The five are: Kristi M. Davis, an appellate court judge from Knoxville; Dwight Tarwater, a Knoxville attorney with extensive government experience in Nashville including time as general counsel to then-Gov. Bill Haslam; Tom Greenholtz, a Chattanoogan appointed in March to the state Court of Criminal Appeals; Michael Richardson, a Chattanooga trial attorney; and John C. Rambo, a chancellor of the First Judicial District in Washington County.
TN audit reveals 'crisis-level' situation at DCS as kids in danger of abuse risk slipping through the cracks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Weeks after Tennessee lawmakers raised alarms over kids being forced to sleep on the floors in state offices, the State Comptroller's Office released an audit of the Department of Children's Services that found "crisis-level" staffing and placement shortages. Lawmakers called the situation dire in October, and...
TVA sends calendars to households near nuclear plants with preparedness tips in case of emergencies
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority operates nuclear power plants across East Tennessee and Alabama. Every year, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, they send out calendars to households within a 10-mile radius of each plant which include tips on how people can prepare for an emergency involving a nuclear power plant.
Second Harvest Food Bank's Double your Donation Day set for Thursday
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be taking donations to feed people in need across the area, and your donation will have double the impact on Thursday. The nonprofit's annual Double Your Donation Day will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, starting at 6...
Lifetime member of LaFollette Rescue Squad passes away
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A lifetime member of the LaFollette Rescue Squad passed away on December 6, according to his obituary. Curtis “Curt” Eugene Jessie, 69, was a former sergeant with the LaFollette Police Department and a former detective with the Campbell County Sheriff's Department. The LaFollette Rescue Squad said Tuesday that he was found dead.
Federal rent assistance program to end in less than a month after almost three years
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In around a month, a federal rent relief program will come to an end. The U.S. Treasury Department started the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in 2020 as a way to help people keep their homes in the face of new financial challenges. The program opened up...
SCORE hosts meeting with education leaders to discuss 2023 priorities and release State of Education Report
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The State Collaborative on Reforming Education, a group of education leaders otherwise known as SCORE, met at the Baker Center for a yearly meeting where they discuss the state's education priorities for 2023 and data reported during the 2022 school year. Over the past three years,...
Tennessee to receive $13 million as part of Juul settlement over teen vaping
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee said it will soon receive $13 million as part of a national settlement between Juul Labs and more than 30 states. Juul said it had secured an equity investment to fund the financial terms of the settlement, according to the Associated Press. The company announced hundreds of layoffs in November and bankruptcy appeared likely as it secured financing to continue operations.
10 students graduate from Centro Hispano interpreter program, helping close language gap in medical field
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Friday, ten students walked across the stage after graduating from Centro Hispano's interpreter program, set on becoming professional interpreters and helping close the language gap in the medical field. One of the women who walked across the stage said she was the unofficial translator for...
LPD: LaFollette man taken to UT Medical Center with gunshot wound after domestic disturbance
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The LaFollette Police Department said a man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Wednesday with a gunshot wound after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. They said officers were sent to the Linden Avenue area for the domestic disturbance, with...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0