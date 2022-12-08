Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Woman, home shot on near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman...
cbs4indy.com
Near east side Indy house fire forces painters to evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Workers hired to paint a house on Indy’s near east side had their workday cut Sunday afternoon when the house burst into flames. The Indianapolis Fire Department was called around 2:40 p.m. to the 1600 block of N. Rural Street for a residence fire. Upon arrival, IFD crews found out that the fire had started in the home’s chimney and proceeded to destroy the second floor and attic space.
cbs4indy.com
Mothers of murder victims celebrate Christmas together
INDIANAPOLIS — A line of shoes, more than 200 pairs, one for each life lost to violence in Indianapolis this year, lined the sidewalk of Him by Her Collegiate School for the Arts on East 32nd Street where families of murder victims gathered to celebrate Christmas. In a room...
cbs4indy.com
Heavy rain coming to Indiana, cold blast to follow
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning chilly with temperatures in the 30s and feel-like temperatures in the 20s. Temperature rebound back into the upper 40s this afternoon with mild temperatures into early Thursday before a bitter blast moves in. Increasing clouds, showers late Tuesday. For the rest of...
cbs4indy.com
Weather patterns change this week for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Peaks of sun will be possible towards the end of the day Monday. Temperatures will not move much to begin the work week as our weather pattern remains stagnant. Monday will begin mild with overnight lows in the upper 30s and a high near average in the low 40s. Overcast conditions will persist through the first half of the day, but a few peeks of sun may emerge in the afternoon – something we haven’t seen in nearly a week.
cbs4indy.com
Quiet with some sun, rain midweek
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s under mostly cloudy skies. This week features above-average temperatures, rain chances, and a cold blast by the end of the week!. Mix of sun and clouds Monday. Temperatures the rest of the day will not...
cbs4indy.com
Police searching for man who stole scratch-off tickets that were cashed out same day
ANDERSON, Ind. — Police are looking for a man they say ordered employees of a tobacco store to the ground before he stole lottery tickets. The Anderson Police Department said the robbery happened at Low Bob’s Tobacco on Cross Street on November 28. Witnesses say a man wearing a black winter coat, black pants, black shoes, and a skull mask entered the business and ordered employees to the ground.
cbs4indy.com
8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five...
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old shot and killed in Muncie
MUNCIE, Ind. — A 17-year-old was shot and killed overnight in Muncie, the Muncie Police Department said. At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police were called to the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive. Officers arrived to find a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead...
cbs4indy.com
Carmel police look for suspect who stole $5k worth of items from Walgreens
CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a person they say stole over $5,000 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens over the course of 6 months. CPD announced Monday it is investigating multiple thefts from the Walgreens location at 1424 S. Range Line Road. Investigators believe the thefts occurred between April and October.
cbs4indy.com
Tipton man dies after two vehicles crash into flatbed trailer that was backing into driveway
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a 75-year-old Tipton man died on Friday after driving into a flatbed trailer on State Road 213. Police said the crash happened around 5:43 p.m. near 2285 South on State Road 213. A semi-driver had reportedly been backing a flatbed trailer loaded with farm equipment into a driveway when a 2004 BMW hit the trailer and a piece of the equipment hanging over the side.
cbs4indy.com
Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play
Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Indiana officials seek to increase work-based learning …. Indiana lawmakers say they're considering new options for...
cbs4indy.com
$2M Powerball ticket expires soon; Hoosiers urged to check for winning numbers
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosier Lottery is reminding players to check their tickets for the winning numbers from a June Powerball drawing worth $2 million before it expires. The Powerball ticket that matched all five white balls with a Power Play of 2x was purchased at McClure Oil #53...
cbs4indy.com
Police investigating after person shows up at hospital shortly after early-morning shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are working to determine if a person that showed up at the hospital early Sunday morning was connected to a shooting that happened shortly beforehand. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 1600 block of North Carrollton Avenue shortly before 2:30 Sunday morning. When they arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD boosts ranks with transfers from other departments
INDIANAPOLIS — Adam De Both spent more than eight years as a sheriff’s deputy patrolling Bartholomew County after breaking in with the Indiana University Police Department. Now De Both is a patrolman on IMPD’s Southeast District, enticed by better pay and the opportunity to leave Columbus for Indy....
cbs4indy.com
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an...
cbs4indy.com
Homicide victim found dead inside van identified as 47-year-old Indy man
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are continuing to investigate the city’s latest homicide after a man was found dead inside a van on Indy’s near northeast side. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside a vehicle. According to police, he had injuries “consistent with trauma.” He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
cbs4indy.com
Spam texts skyrocket with holiday shopping season
INDIANAPOLIS — If you’ve noticed more spam text messages coming to your phone recently, you’re not alone. According to Robokiller, spam texts have dramatically increased with the start of the holiday shopping season. Robokiller, a spam call and text blocker, collected data showing Americans received roughly 18 billion spam texts in October. In November, that number jumped to about 47 billion. That’s a 160% increase that translates into 173 spam messages for every person in the United States.
cbs4indy.com
Rising threat of shoplifting has Whitestown police adding retail beat
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Whitestown police acknowledge the community’s geography may give would-be shoplifters ideas. Just of I-65 is a thick layer of ever-growing retail shopping centers. To a thief, it could be a series of targets right next to a getaway. That’s why police in Whitestown are spending...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According...
