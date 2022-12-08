ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Celine Dion diagnosis: What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Celine Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition, Stiff Person Syndrome.On Thursday (8 December), the “My Heart Will Go On” singer posted an emotional video to her Instagram page explaining that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which she says affects “every aspect of my daily life”. She said that the rare condition has been causing muscle spasms which affect her ability to perform and sing.“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk...
tvinsider.com

Céline Dion Reveals She Has Incurable Neurological Disease ‘Stiff Person Syndrome’

Céline Dion shared an emotional video message on social media on Thursday, December 8, where she revealed she has been diagnosed with an incurable neurological condition. “As you know, I’ve always been an open book, and I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” the multi-time Grammy winner said in the video. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”
Rolling Stone

Celine Dion’s Stiff-Person Syndrome Is ‘a Really Difficult and Disabling Disease,’ Expert Says

Celine Dion has spent the past couple years battling health issues that have kept her off the stage. She pushed her 2022 tour to 2023, and then on Thursday announced that those European dates would have to be postponed too due to an exceptionally rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome.  When Dion postponed the opening of her Las Vegas residency last fall, she cited “severe and persistent muscle spasms.” The same issue forced her to cancel her North American tour in Jan. 2022, too. As she shared in a new video on Instagram, Nov. 8, she’s since learned that stiff-person...
The Week

Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder affecting 'every aspect of my daily life'

Celine Dion is taking a step back to focus on her health after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.  The "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared on social media that she has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a "very rare" disorder, after dealing with health problems "for a long time." The disorder has been causing spasms that affect "every aspect of my daily life" and can make it difficult to walk or "sing the way I'm used to," she said. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, stiff person syndrome is "characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity...

