ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attala County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
breezynews.com

Lions Club delays Christmas basket delivery

The Kosciusko Lions Club is delaying delivery of its Christmas food baskets. Baskets will now be delivered Thursday, Dec. 15. Members originally planned to deliver baskets Wednesday, Dec. 14, but decided to postpone a day due to the threat of severe weather throughout central Mississippi. Every Christmas, the club assembles...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

Threat of Severe Weather Increasing in Local Area

The National Weather Service continues to shift the focus of the expected outbreak of severe weather in Mississippi tonight and tomorrow. It’s now placed Leake and Neshoba counties under a Level 3 “enhanced” risk of tornadoes, damaging straight-line winds and large hail. Attala County remains under a Level 2 “slight” risk. The storms could begin in western Mississippi as early as this evening but most of the state won’t see severe weather until after midnight and through the day tomorrow. The threat of flash floods is also increasing with two to four inches of rain expected and five to seven inches possible. A flash flood watch will be in effect beginning this evening. And NWS says winds will be picking up this evening ahead of the storms with gusts up to 40 mph possible across most of the local area.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

School Bus Involved Wreck, Assault, and More in Attala

7:11 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a break-in that occurred at New Bethel Church on Attala Road 4213/4204. Read more about it here. 8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an unloaded school bus on Lucas St. No one was injured.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Reckless Driver and a Minor Crash in Kosciusko

7:48 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling toward Kosciusko on Hwy 43 South. Kosciusko Police pulled the vehicle over on South Natchez St and the driver was taken into custody. 11:20 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a minor two-vehicle...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
breezynews.com

DUIs and Petit Larcenies in Attala and Leake Arrests

ASHLEY BARNES, 37, of Carthage, Shoplifting, LCSO. Bond $889.25. BYRON K CAGER, 31, of Walnut Grove, Felony DUI, Resisting Arrest, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, Profanity in a Public Place, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $20,000, $649.25, $168, $218, $239.25, $418, $639.25. JOHN...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy