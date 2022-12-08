Read full article on original website
The sons of Iron Maiden's Janick Gers and Radiohead's Thom Yorke have hooked up for a single
Dylan Gers' Red Skies is on streaming platforms now – with contributions from Noah Yorke
Kate NV Announces New Album Wow, Shares “Oni (They)” Video: Watch
Kate NV has announced a new album: Wow is out March 3 (via Rvng Intl.). The Russian musician has also shared the new song “Oni (They)” and an accompanying music video directed by Vladimir “Vova” Shlokov. Check it out below. Wow follows Kate NV’s 2020 album...
The Flaming Lips Announce Career-Spanning 2023 Tour
The Flaming Lips have announced a career-spanning “An Evening With” 2023 West Coast tour dates. Ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (Dec. 8) and tickets go on sale to the public on Friday. Check HERE for details. The trek begins with a two-night stand in Vancouver, BC, on February 28,...
Arca Shares New Songs on Kick Compilation: Listen
Arca has released Kick, a “best of” compilation of songs from her KICK album series. The album, whose tracklist was put together by fan votes from her Discord channel, also features three new tracks (“Alto Voltaje,” “Ritual,” and “Sentient Savior”), plus the previously released non-KICK tracks “Cayó” and “El Alma Que Te Trajo.” Check out the Kick compilation’s tracklist and the new songs below.
Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Alice Cooper Announce 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
After wrapping up a huge North American tour, Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are extending their jaunt with a string of U.S. dates. Alice Cooper will support the dates (original support acts Joan Jett and Poison have bowed out). Check out the dates below. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott...
Beloved Dancer And 'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead At 40
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the longtime DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, has died at the age of 40. According to reports from TMZ, the death appears to be a suicide. Law enforcement sources told the publication that Stephen’s wife Allison Holker–who he met during their time on So You Think You Can Dance–ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday. She was said to be frantic because she said her husband left home without his car, which she said that wasn’t like him.
MTV
SZA's 'S.O.S.' To Feature Phoebe Bridgers, Ol' Dirty Bastard, And More
Mayday! Mayday! There are only three more days until SZA’s long-awaited album S.O.S. drops on December 9, and the R&B singer finally unveiled the tracklist on Monday (December 5). The reveal also came with scintillating previews of a few tracks. “Which version for back tracklist?” SZA tweeted with two...
NME
Watch Pantera cover Black Sabbath, deliver ‘Vulgar Display’ hits at first show in 21 years
Pantera headlined the Hell & Heaven festival in Mexico yesterday (December 2), marking their first live performance in more than 21 years. The groove-metal pioneers’ comeback was announced in July, when surviving members Philip Anselmo (vocals) and Rex Brown (bass) signed a deal to reunite the band for a tour. Joining them on guitars and drums, respectively, would be Zakk Wylde (best known as the frontman of Black Label Society and longtime bandmate of Ozzy Osbourne) and Charlie Benante (of Anthrax).
Hear Roger Waters’ Haunting New Version of ‘Comfortably Numb’
Roger Waters has released a new version of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb.” Titled “Comfortably Numb 2022,” this update takes on a more ominous tone than the original. “During lockdown, I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb’ as an opener...
Alex G Strips Down Album Tracks and Deep Cuts for NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ Performance
Alex G is a man of few words — at least outside of his songwriting. The musician made his NPR Tiny Desk concert debut with a four-song set backed by a four-piece band and was content to let the music speak for itself. “I don’t have a lot to say,” he shared briefly at one point during the concert before launching into a song. Alex G’s set chronologically began with back-to-back offerings from his ninth studio album God Save the Animals, released in September. The studio recordings of both “Runner” and “Miracles” toggle between energetic rock performance and heartfelt serenity,...
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
Alvvays Share New Video for “Many Mirrors”: Watch
Alvvays have been outspoken fans of the video game Stardew Valley, and, now, the band has teamed up with the game’s creator, Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, for a new music video. The “Many Mirrors” visual opens with a short title sequence before introducing two animated characters, who part ways with pieces of a star, journeying across various colorful landscapes before reuniting in the end. Check it out below.
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
NME
Internet guitar sensation Sophie Lloyd talks Iron Maiden-inspired single and touring with Machine Gun Kelly
Internet sensation and Machine Gun Kelly’s live guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released her new solo single ‘Do Or Die’. Check out it below along with our interview with Lloyd. ‘Do Or Die’ is the first “big” release from guitarist Sophie Lloyd and is taken from her upcoming...
María Becerra Talks New Album ‘La Nena De Argentina’: ‘This Story Is Better Told Only by Myself’
After months of anticipation, Argentine singer María Becerra’s new album “La Nena De Argentina” dropped on Thursday night. The 12-song set sees the pop artist displaying her artistic range over sultry reggaeton, cumbia and pop rhythms with hushed confessions sprinkled throughout. “I didn’t develop a concept behind the album like in the last one,” she tells Variety, in reference to her 2021 EP release “Animal,” which featured several guests from Tiago PZK to Becky G. Becerra has also appeared as a collaborator beside many big-name artists, resulting in massive hits and fan favorites like hers and J. Balvin’s “Que Mas...
Caroline Polachek Announces Tour Dates, Shares New “Welcome to My Island” Video: Watch
Caroline Polachek has shared a music video for her recent single “Welcome to My Island.” She co-directed the visual with Matt Copson, and, in it, she goes on a surreal romp around a strange paradise. With the video, she’s announced a lengthy tour of Europe and North America that begins early next year. See the full itinerary with “Welcome to My Island” below.
Watch Spoon Perform “Wild” on Colbert
Spoon stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform their song “Wild,” taken from their album Lucifer on the Sofa. Check it out below. Lucifer on the Sofa is Spoon’s 10th studio LP, following 2017’s Hot Thoughts. The band recently released a remix version of the album titled Lucifer on the Moon. That track-for-track reworking was helmed by producer and On-U Sound founder Adrian Sherwood, and includes a reconstructed version of “On the Radio.”
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie Announce 2023 Tour
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have announced a co-headlining tour taking place next fall. The 2023 dates will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their respective 2003 records: Give Up and Transatlanticism. Bandleader Benjamin Gibbard will pull double-duty each night of the tour, as his bands perform the albums front-to-back. The trek also marks the first live performances from the Postal Service in a decade. Find the full tour schedule below and scroll down for a trailer video.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Dio: Dreamers Never Die’ on Showtime, an Enthusiastic Documentary Celebration of Heavy Metal’s Greatest Singer
Dio: Dreamers Never Die (now on Showtime) is the long-awaited documentary about the greatest heavy metal singer who ever was or will be. Sorry Rob Halford, Bruce Dickinson, Ozzy Osbourne and King Diamond – Ronnie James Dio had lungs like no other, and you know it. Directors Don Argott and Demian Fenton – the duo behind another seminal heavy metal doc, Last Days Here, about the rollercoaster life of Pentagram vocalist Bobby Liebling – put together this exuberant bio authorized by Dio’s longtime wife and manager, Wendy Dio. It gives us an almost-complete portrait of one of the true, honest-to-Lucifer greats of hard rock and metal, of a singular man with a singular voice.
“Yerimayo Celebration”
When Baaba Maal was growing up in Podor, a small northern town in Senegal situated along the river, he was expected to join the local workforce. Fishing is the main driver of Podor’s economy, but Maal’s family was open to other options: farmer, doctor, lawyer. Instead, Maal befriended local musician Mansour Seck, studied music in Dakar and Paris, and has released a steady stream of albums since the mid-1980s. Maal’s inventive marriage of traditional and electronic instruments have led him to cross-genre collaborations with Brian Eno, Damon Albarn’s Africa Express, and even Mumford & Sons. More recently, he teamed up with composer Ludwig Göransson on the soundtrack for Black Panther and its sequel Wakanda Forever.
Pitchfork
