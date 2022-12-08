Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the longtime DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, has died at the age of 40. According to reports from TMZ, the death appears to be a suicide. Law enforcement sources told the publication that Stephen’s wife Allison Holker–who he met during their time on So You Think You Can Dance–ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday. She was said to be frantic because she said her husband left home without his car, which she said that wasn’t like him.

